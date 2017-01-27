Peabody Energy: Shareholders Lose, But Will Anyone Win?

Nothing about recent developments concerning coal suggest that the current recovery is sustainable: tread carefully if you are considering investing in the new Peabody Energy.

There is a titanic struggle going on about the future of Peabody Energy (OTCPK:BTUUQ) as it seeks to emerge from bankruptcy. For shareholders, the key issue is whether they recover any benefit from owning the company, or just get left on the side as management and debtors divide up the spoils. It is a sad commentary on the public markets that the management team that put Peabody Energy disastrously into the debt that led to bankruptcy, is now stitching up a deal with debtors to give management substantial rewards and up to 10% equity in a new vehicle, while the owners of the company, who bear no responsibility for the management disaster, end up with nothing.

Others have written about the battle going on as Mangrove Partners, having established a substantial equity position, seeks to have some say in how the spoils are distributed. The share price over the past 10 trading sessions has been volatile as despair set in, dropping the price from $4.92 to $1.70 on large volumes and then the chance of some recovery for shareholders re-emerged leading to today's share price closing at $2.85. A major reason for the share price recovery was no doubt an alternative proposal by Mangrove Partners and an ad hoc committee in which shareholders would receive some share of the reorganized company and prevent what Wyco Researcher indicates are huge fees under the management proposal.

I still suspect that equity holders will probably end up with nothing as the latest news is that Peabody Energy claims it has received approval for its Disclosure Statement by the US Bankruptcy Court for the Eastern District of Missouri. This frees up the company to seek a creditor vote on its proposed plan of reorganization, which doesn't include shareholders, by early March. It remains to be seen what, if anything, Mangrove Partners have to say. No doubt Peabody Energy's share price will be challenged again today.

My comment on the above is that anyone contemplating investment in the new vehicle needs to be clear that the management team is not their friend and if/when things go bad again, management will have shareholders at the bottom of the pile. Why invest in a company with such disrespectful management?

Here I address a neglected issue about the Peabody Energy rebirth. I contend that a lot of the heat in the exit from bankruptcy involves an expectation that the new company, which will have shed a lot of debt, will be successful and worthy of investment.

I contend that notwithstanding a short term spike in coal prices, nothing has changed in the prospects for the coal industry. In fact there has been substantial negative news in the recent past. Simply put there are too many companies with too much coal chasing a decreasing market.

What is the company worth?

A critical issue in deciding how to allocate the spoils as the company comes out of bankruptcy is how much the company is worth.

Peabody Energy didn't do a valuation citing expense and delay as part of the reason (see Section 5c of this document). Management and the debtors just established a figure that they agreed to. There was no input from the shareholders (owners) of the company. While it must be difficult trying to establish a valuation at a time when many experts are skeptical of the likelihood that the recent recovery in coal prices will be maintained, to say it wasn't done because it would be costly flies in the face of Peabody's behavior in relation to the whole bankruptcy process.

To reinforce the flexible attitude to spending precious cash, Peabody Energy has been criticized for its exorbitant fees in structuring the transaction. The bankruptcy court trustee has objected to well connected and influential parties structuring payment of $240 million in fees prior to the whole reorganization plan being put in place. Investors can draw their own conclusions about management's attitude towards spending their cash as they move towards being left out of the game.

There is also the issue of self-bonding, which Peabody Energy is seeking to duck until after it exits from bankruptcy. For example there is $728 million of self bonding in Wyoming that has some ambiguity. In all there is an estimated $1.15 billion in self-bonding cleanup costs being argued about in Wyoming ($728 million), New Mexico ($181 million), Indiana ($147 million) and Illinois ($92 million). Peabody management claims to have addressed these issues although my reading is that they haven't resolved them.

Finally there is a legal battle with private oil and gas driller Berenergy Corp over Peabody Energy's rights in overlapping Federal mineral leases in Wyoming's Powder River basin. This battle involves $1 billion of projected revenue in the first 5 years after Peabody Energy emerges from bankruptcy.

Peabody management will try to sweep these issues, which directly relate to the value of the company post-bankruptcy, aside to be dealt with in the new public vehicle. Time will tell if they succeed.

Prospects for coal

A significant part of the enthusiasm for the company is that recently the prices of both thermal and coking coal have shown substantial recoveries, although in 2017 the prices are again falling. Here I address whether the anticipation based on the increased prices suggests a recovery of the coal market. Or whether the calculations being made are based on an optimistic view of the industry that doesn't bear scrutiny.

Key markets for Peabody Energy coal are the US market and export markets, primarily China and India.

What Peabody Energy says about its coal prospects

Peabody Energy serves customers for thermal and metallurgical coal in 25 countries. It has coal assets primarily in the US and Australia. Its core assets are (as of 31 December 2015) 6.0 billion tons of proven and probable coal reserves and 500,000 acres of surface property. As of April 13, 2016, it had about 7,100 skilled employees.

Peabody makes clear that the declining demand and pricing in the US has been due to the rise of gas and renewable energy, while seaborne metallurgical and thermal coal prices declined primarily due to lower Chinese coal imports and increased coal exports. These issues, plus a heavy debt burden, have contributed to Peabody's bankruptcy.

The company makes clear that recent recovery in the seaborne coal industry has seen sharp price recovery due to restrictive production policies in China that led to increased imports. It notes that these improved conditions are unlikely to be sustained.

A key claim by Peabody Energy is the assertion that "coal is expected to remain an essential source of global electricity generation and steelmaking for many decades to come". While Peabody projects coal demand for electricity in the US to decline by 15-25 million tons between 2016 and 2021, they expect coal to still supply 29% of US electricity generation in 2021. Concerning seaborne coal, Peabody expects metallurgical coal demand to increase by 10-15% by 2021 due to demand growth in Asia (especially in India), while thermal demand is expected to increase by 25-35 million tons from 2016 to 2021 driven by Asia-Pacific growth. Peabody expects there to be 375 GW of new coal-fueled generation capacity to be added by 2021. It makes the point that "The Company's projections are highly sensitive to change in assumptions".

In the above court document filed 25 January 2017 Peabody Energy project coal demand for electricity in the US to decline by 15-25 million tons from 2016-2021. On the other hand in their Business Plan which was approved on 10 August 2016, Peabody Energy projects coal demand in the US to "grow a total of 20-25 million tons between 2016 and 2021".

Similarly in the above court document Peabody Energy projects Asia-Pacific thermal coal demand to increase by 25-35 million tons and metallurgical coal to increase by 10-15% (amount not given). In their Business Plan "Asia/Pacific metallurgical coal demand is expected to increase 50-55 million tons between 2016 and 2021, driven by China and India". Regarding seaborne thermal demand, the Business Plan states Seaborne thermal demand is expected to rise by 50 to 60 million tons, primarily in the Asia/Pacific region".

These figures show that the Business Plan is much more optimistic than the court document lodged on 25 January 2017. I haven't sourced their latest Business Plan, so it isn't clear which production figures are assumed as the company exits bankruptcy. I think it is worth getting this sorted out as the assumptions between the different documents are likely to have significant commercial relevance.

Other views of Coal prospects:

The Peabody Energy projections for US thermal coal seem to be at odds with both the EIA and IEEFA projections.

The two key rest of world markets are China and India. The Peabody Energy Business Plan is heavily reliant on 180 GW of new coal generating capacity between 2016 and 2021 in China, 64GW of increased thermal capacity between 2016 and 2021 in India and 72 GW increase in "other Asia". This is a key part of Peabody Energy's international story for coal. Here I address whether this suggested increased generating capacity is soundly based. I address China and India, but my research indicates that a similar transition is occurring elsewhere in Asia.

Coal developments in China

A major reason for the continued (relative) optimism about thermal coal in China has been the huge number of coal plants approved and in construction. Carbon Tracker has been writing about the massive misallocation of resources as China kept planning and building new coal plants that Carbon Tracker argues are uneconomic and not needed.

Recently the reason for optimism from the coal community evaporated with reports from China of major contraction in coal power plant developments in the next few years leading up to 2020. Reports out of China vary in exactly what is planned (and it seems that comments are being sought from affected parties), but there is certainly curtailment of 100GW of capacity and in one report a figure of 150 GW contraction was reported. This amounts to more than 100 (104 was mentioned in one report) proposed coal plants, some of which are currently in construction.

Note that 130 GW of additional solar and wind capacity is planned to be installed in China by 2020.

While the above affects thermal coal, it is hard to argue that coking coal will be immune to this major retraction from coal consumption, as China is determined to scale back its steel industry as part of its efforts to curb pollution and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Coal developments in India

Minister of State Piyush Goyal (in charge of Power, Coal, New and Renewable Energy) has been consistent in his determination to stop thermal coal imports by India. He recently announced that coal imports had fallen by 25% in 2016. Minister Goyal recently dismissed President Trump's goals to revert to fossil fuels, saying that India is absolutely committed to its wind and solar renewable energy programs.

India seems to be on a similar path to China, with 50 GW of coal plants at different stages of construction, but none of this new capacity is needed in the period between 2017 and 2021. Presumably the plants under construction could be brought online in the period 2022 to 2027, but given the Paris Agreement to decarbonize it is by no means clear that these power plants will be turned on. The requirement for imported thermal coal seems to be minimal.

Reports like the above must be taken seriously by Peabody Energy as projected expansion of new capacity in China, India and the rest of Asia is a major assumption in Peabody's expectation of increasing coal demand.

In the light of the above data from China and India, I've ceased to take seriously projections for coal demand by the IEA. While they have accepted that coal is in decline in Europe and the US, they still use power plants under construction to justify increased coal production in the future in Asia. The recent data from China and India on plants under construction demands an urgent review of their predictions for the coal industry. Peabody Energy may have used IEA projections to support their Business Plan, but reality has a way of focusing the mind.

First actions by President Trump to protect coal?

The immediate action by the Trump administration in the energy area has been to remove most mentions of climate change from the White House website and to double down on fossil fuel exploitation.

The fact is that the Trump administration is calling for dramatically increased shale oil and gas exploration, including on federal lands. This is a direct threat to coal as the dramatic expansion of natural gas is a major reason for coal's difficulties. Further expansion of gas production will most likely lead to lower gas prices and more pressure on coal.

This must be of great concern to Peabody Energy, notwithstanding that the revised White House website indicates a commitment to "clean coal" technology (which has little evidence of being technically or financially feasible).

It remains to be seen what impact the Trump withdrawal from international affairs will have, but already China is stepping into the vacuum left by the US withdrawal from the Trans Pacific Partnership. A lot of people are nervous about trade implications of the US becoming protectionist and inwardly focused.

Governments of key markets for coal, including China and India, have made it clear that new fossil fuel friendly policies by the Trump administration will have no impact on their plans to decarbonize their economies.

Conclusion

Peabody Energy exhibits a classic example of a management team overlooking its duty to its shareholders. The outcome of bankruptcy is most likely complete loss for shareholders, despite the fact that an argument can be put that the company retains value and the shareholders should be party to any good times. On the other hand there has been discussion in Seeking Alpha on increasing value for the company and potential for investment in the new entity.

A quick look at very recent developments in the coal industry both in the US and internationally, suggests that the structural decline in the coal industry is accelerating.

It is your decision whether to invest in Peabody Energy, but I suggest part of your analysis might include what happens if/when the reborn company again confronts bankruptcy, as storm clouds are once again forming for the coal industry. The track record of management is clear. If such a situation occurs, then the prospects for shareholders is bad; management won't be looking out for you.

I am not a financial advisor. I seek to analyze emerging trends which are relevant to energy investment in a world that is beginning to exit fossil fuels. If my commentary provides a different perspective, please consider following me.

