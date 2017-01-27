The Time To Buy BRICs Is Now

BRICs seem to be climbing the wall of worry.

The end of BRICs?

The term "BRIC was coined in 2001 by Goldman Sachs strategist Jim O'Neil in an investment piece entitled "Building Better Global Economic BRICs". He praised the investment potential of Brazil, Russia, India and China (or "BRIC"). In the following years the BRICs indeed performed very well and after the Global financial crisis they quickly recovered. But from 2011 onwards the results were less stellar and the interest waned. Goldman Sachs even closed its BRIC fund in 2015 (see graph 1).

Graph 1: The decline of BRIC Investing

A wall of worry

Can we write them down or are the reports of BRIC's death premature? We think the latter. Of course they have to climb the proverbial wall of worry. The list of potential risks is impressive: a global recession, collapsing commodity prices, an escalation of the war in Syria, domestic political unrest, currency depreciations, trade wars and increasing protectionism.

Graph 2: A wall of worry

The only way is up?

Byron Wien, Vice Chairman of Multi-Asset Investing at Blackstone, publishes each year his " Ten Surprises". Three of them (actually two and one so-called "also rans") are this year linked to the BRIC-countries:

"Donald Trump realizes he has been all wrong about China. Its currency is overvalued, not undervalued, and depreciates to eight to the dollar. Its economy flourishes on consumer spending on goods produced at home and greater exports. Trump avoids punitive tariffs to prevent a trade war and develops a more cooperative relationship with the world's second largest economy.

The Middle East cools down. Donald Trump and his Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, working with Vladimir Putin, finally negotiate a lasting ceasefire in Syria. ISIS diminishes significantly as a Middle East threat. Bashar al-Assad remains in power.

India comes back into the investment limelight. Its economy grows at 7% and corporate profits for established companies are strong. Its stock market leads other large emerging countries, along with China."

Are those predictions mere entertainment or are they backed by economic figures?

First of all, what is the risk that the US will experience a recession? When we look at James Picerno's Recession Probability Index, the chances are very slim.

Graph 3: Composite Recession Probability Index

This positive outlook is also reflected in the JPMorgan Global PMI and confirmed by the BRIC PMIs, as we can see in Graphs 4 and 5.

Graph 4: JPMorgan Global PMI

Graph 5: PMI Output/Business Activity Index

India's PMI dipped below 50 due to the demonization-operation, but we believe this will only have a temporary negative impact.

All this bodes well for the earnings forecasts of the four BRIC-countries.

Valuation

Are all those positive figures already reflected in the share prices, or are the BRICs cheaply priced?

Based on P/E, P/B and dividend yield we can say that the four BRICs are not expensive and, except for India, even cheap!

Table 1: BRIC-valuation

When we compare the BRICs with other regions, this cheapness is very outspoken.

Table 2: Region-valuation

Price momentum

On the graph of the iShares MSCI BRIC ETF (NYSEARCA: BKF) we can clearly see that the momentum turned positive.

Conclusion

The combination of an economic tailwind, improving earnings forecasts, positive price momentum and cheap valuation are the perfect cocktail: BUY BRICs!

This article provides opinions and information, but does not contain recommendations or personal investment advice to any specific person for any particular purpose. The information provided is for educational purposes only and does not constitute a recommendation of the suitability of any investment strategy for a particular investor.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.