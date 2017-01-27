Herbalife Is A Great Business At A Wonderful Price

Post FTC settlement, Herbalife can now focus on doing what it does best, growing its bottom line.

Investment Thesis

In the following article I am going to compare Herbalife (NYSE:HLF) to Nu Skin (NYSE:NUS). This article is part two, where in part one I only looked at NUS.

Although HLF and NUS have both underperformed against the S&P 500 over the last 3 years, I argue that there is in fact money to be made in both of these stocks, at their current trading prices.

Business Overview

HLF is a global nutrition company. It develops and sells weight management. It is a multi-level marketing ("MLM") corporation.

As of the last reported results, 2016 Q3, it increased its volume by 0.56% compared to the same period the previous year. With sales up 2% to $1.1 billion and the bottom line EPS exceeding its guidance.

Furthermore, in the US the number of new members was up 7% as of last quarter (2016 Q3) versus year ago, and the number of new sales leaders grew 29%, which demonstrates the strength of the business in the US.

More importantly, although HLF's perception in the US is very significant, it only accounts for 21% of revenue.

Source: 2016 Q3 10q, author's calculations.

China's increasingly health-conscious consumer that seeks Western brands accounts for nearly as much revenue the US. Moreover, HLF is highly diversified and sells in 90 plus countries. However, bad things are in the US they are not truly material overall.

Federal Trade Commission

The short thesis had been that the terms of the Federal Trade Commission ("FTC") settlement would cause this type of MLM to no longer be a viable going concern. That FTC would critically hamper the ability of HLF to be profitable (with likely implications on NUS and MLM's).

In reality I think this risk is overblown. If the FTC had the power to legally prohibit HLF it would have done so already. I do not pretend to understand the intricacies of the lawsuit, but even if FTC could indeed prohibit GLF from operating I suspect its powers would be restricted to the US, here revenues only account for 21%. HLF would still, most likely be able to successfully operate other regions that are less well regulated, for example in China or Mexico.

As has been widely documented, Ms. Ramirez, FTC's chairwoman is resigning and MLM businesses will most likely be able to operate in a laissez-faire environment.

HLF is implementing some minor changes whereby new members could self-select if they are a customer or a distributor. However, these changes are superficial and not likely to have a meaningful impact on its business model.

Obviously, HLF will still need to prove to investors that it can operate post-restructuring, but that pessimism is more than accounted for already.

Battle of Egos (Ackman vs. Icahn)

I'm a huge fan of both these intelligent and contrarian investors. One can do quite well to just coattail Icahn (Trump's adviser on regulatory reform issues) or Ackman. For example, I have recently coattailled Ackman into Valeant (NYSE:VRX) (Valeant Is A Great Investment To Start 2017).

Saying that, in my humble view, the mistake Ackman made was to over stay his short. Every time he is publicly vocal about HLF he is actually suffering from commitment and sunken cost biases.

Also, he has been short HLF for slightly longer than 4 years, and even if there had been no costs associated with short, which there obviously have been, and even if he had not spent millions on the campaign against HLF and he did in fact get HLF to go to $0, his short by now would only return very roughly 20% annualized. Hardly worth all of the above.

On the other hand, although I highly respect Icahn's money making prowess, as a human being alone, I have little love for him, but never mind that, this article is about investing in an out of favor stock and whether contrarian investors can actually profit by going long HLF.

From my superficial understanding of Icahn's thesis is that if Ackman were to cover his short and cause a short squeeze (~38% is sold short), Icahn could unload his position at a higher price. Icahn has 24.18% of the shares as well as five of his men serve on HLF's board.

Financials

Both HLF and NUS have fantastic financials. I typically define a good business, demonstrative pricing power, when it has a FCF margin is above 5%, (FCF/Revenue).

I have already analyzed NUS in the previous article, but to quickly recap. NUS is growing very steadily over the last 10 years at an average of 6.7% and has normalized FCF margin of 7%.

Source: Morningstar.com; author's calculations.

HLF is doing even better, growing at an average of 11% and with a FCF margin of 11% (highlighted green). Fantastic.

Valuation

Relative Valuation

In order to confirm that there is a margin of safety I performed both a relative valuation and a DCF valuation.

Source: Morningstar.com

My favorite metric is P/S. I like it because it is quite a clean metric. I like to compare what investors have been willing to pay for a stock over the past five years and what they are willing to pay for it now. In the past five years, investors were happy to pay 1.3x P/S. Currently, investors are only asked to pay 1x P/S. So on a relative valuation the stock is underpriced.

DCF Valuation

I confirmed the margin of safety when I performed a back-of-the-envelope DCF analysis with a normalized $476M of FCF, with 7% growth over the next five years (which is certainly below its 10-year average), before leveling off at 3% (which is less than the S&P 500 average and below this businesses average). I then discounted this FCF back at 10%. I used 10% because HLF is still somewhat cyclical and there are many factors that are outside of management's control. This brings the DCF to roughly $8.2B market cap or at least 25% upside to the current share price.

Competition

HLF trades cheaply for what it is, a superb growth company that is out of favor. I already compared NUS in the previous article, but for quick reference see below.

Source: morningstar.com

As you can see in the table above, on a P/S ratio of NUS is just marginally below its 5-year average. This indicates that while sector is largely out of favor there is appetite for these MLM companies.

I hope I was able to convincingly show that HLF is cheaper relative to itself, on absolutely (DCF) as well as relative to a competitor.

Conclusion

I suspect that very few investors that are short or long stocks like HLF or NUS hold their positions because of ethical considerations. They hold these positions because they think there is money to be made on their investment. In the same vein, I have not contemplated the ethical considerations of this investment. As Buffett says, the stock does not know you own it.

Of course, it breaks my heart that there are people that make up the sales force of companies like HLF and NUS and others, that will never make a salary, and put in all their hopes and energies into believing that they will soon make some money. This downright disgusts me. But that is not what this article is about. This article has a different focus. Making money.

On the other hand, for less contentious stock ideas investors could considering this stock selling below intrinsic value.

