Lithium Miner News For The Month Of January 2017

Lithium miners news - What a month for Lithium Americas - securing not one, but two, great deals securing project financing and off-take equity partners.

Lithium market news - "Lithium demand forecast to rise 16% pa to 2025 - the fastest of any significant commodity over the past century.".

Welcome to the January 2017 edition of the lithium miner news.

Lithium spot and contract price news

During January, 99.5% lithium carbonate China spot prices remained flat for the month with no change. Of note Chinese lithium cobalt oxide spot prices rose 1.74%.

Lithium carbonate China 99.5% spot prices - 1-year chart

Note: The above chart is about 3 months out of date. In December 2016, Galaxy Resources (OTCPK:GALXF) reported lithium carbonate China spot prices at US$14,500-15,100/t. This matches with Joe Lowry's reports from Japan, "lithium carbonate prices up to $15/kg. Hydroxide contracts in a broader range up to $22/kg." SQM reported in Q3 2016 they are achieving lithium carbonate contract prices at US$12,000/tonne.

Lithium demand versus supply outlook

On January 6, the Financial Times reported: "Analysts at Morningstar expect (total) lithium demand to rise 16 per cent a year from 175,000 tonnes in 2015 to 775ktpa by 2025 - the fastest of any significant commodity over the past century." They also forecast "a supply shortfall of 100,000 tonnes of lithium by 2025.'

My updated view is that we will see 30% EV market share by 2025, and total lithium carbonate demand will be closer to 1,900ktpa by then, more than double the above Morningstar 2025 forecast.

Bloomberg New Energy Finance forecast "35% of new light-duty vehicle sales in 2040" will be electric vehicles ((EVs)). Their forecasts for only the "battery materials" are shown in the graph below up to 2030.

The difference in views is based mostly on how many kgs of lithium will be in a typical EV, and the percentage market share of EVs. In both cases my forecasts are higher. I have assumed a typical average EV will have a 50kWh battery, and will require 45kgs of lithium carbonate (or 0.9kgs per 1kWh). We will have to look back in 2025 and see. In any event, the graph does highlight the massive increase in demand for battery materials (lithium, cobalt, nickel, manganese) that is coming in the next 14 years. Graphite should also be in high demand.

Bloomberg New Energy Finance battery materials demand graph

Lithium battery news

On January 12, Reuters reported, "German power battery storage to grow three-fold this year." And, "Germany is on a course to derive 80 percent of its power supply from renewables by 2050, having achieved a share of 30 percent in 2016. An example is coal-to-power group Steag, which in a 100 million euros ($106.32 million) project, is due to complete the installation of six 15 MW batteries at German coal plant sites this year."

On January 18, Simon Moores, from Benchmark Mineral Intelligence, gave an update: "The battery megafactories are coming. 166GWh of new capacity and counting. Industry was 70GWh output in 2016." 166GWh of batteries will require around an additional 150,000 tonnes of LCE, say by 2020.

Li-ion battery - Falling costs and rising demand

Global lithium brines comparisons

Note the red dash line represents the lithium grade/concentration, showing Atacama to be the highest. My take on the above chart is that the salars of Atacama, Cauchari-Olaroz, Sal de Vida, Maricana, Hombre Muerto, and Sal de Angeles are the best. Note high grade is not that critical, but a low magnesium:lithium ratio is very important to keep the cost of production down.

Lithium triangle map showing the major salars

Source: Lithium Americas January 2017 investor presentation

My interpretation of the graph and map above is that Lithium Americas (OTCQX:LACDF), Orocobre (OTCPK:OROCF), and Galaxy Resources rank as the two three pure play lithium brine project owners. Additionally their salars have low magnesium to lithium ratios (unlike Uyuni which is not commercially attractive due to a high Mg:Li ratio), so they will be low cost producers. SQM/ALB also have the number one asset in Salar de Atacama, however at this time the Chilean Government is charging them high royalties/commissions (peaking at 40% once the LCE price is above USD10,000/t). Argentina is much more mining friendly.

Lithium miner news

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB)

On January 3, IT Business Net reported, "Albermarle announced that it has successfully completed the acquisition of the Jiangxi Jiangli New Materials Science and Technology Co. Ltd. ("Jiangli New Materials") lithium business for a purchase price of approximately $145 million. The transaction includes manufacturing assets and supporting business functions located in both Jiangxi and Sichuan, China, focused on the production of battery-grade lithium hydroxide and lithium carbonate. Collectively, the Jiangli New Material assets have a total lithium salts capacity of 15,000 MT/year. Albemarle has already completed engineering and is in the construction phase of an expansion project at Jiangxi to create an additional 20,000 to 25,000 MT/year of lithium hydroxide capacity. This expansion, which is expected to begin production in 2018, will be used to satisfy long-term customer supply agreements."

On January 4, Seeing Alpha via Newswire reported, "Albemarle receives final approval to expand lithium operations in Chile. The amended agreement provides Albemarle with sufficient lithium to produce over 80,000 MT annually of technical and battery grade lithium salts over the next 27 years at its expanding battery grade manufacturing facilities in La Negra, Antofagasta, Chile." The problem is the deal is not good for Albermarle, with a tiered payment share, maximizing once they sell lithium carbonate over USD10,000/t when they are required to pay the Chilean government 40%. Little wonder Albermarle and SQM are both expanding outside of Chile. Albermarle had previously discussed plans to bring on around 20ktpa via its planned La Negra (Chile) processing plant in 2018.

They also plan a new lithium processing plant (with Tianqi) at Kwinana in Western Australia, capable of processing around 160ktpa of spodumene (from their JV Greenbushes mine) to become 24 ktpa of lithium hydroxide) from late 2018. We can see from the news above Albermarle are making moves to expand their lithium production.

FMC Corp. (NYSE:FMC)

No news this month from FMC Lithium.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Last month SQM gave an investor presentation in London which you can view here.

On January 13, SQM released a document titled Essential Fact, wherein SQM stated, "the Company has agreed to pay a penalty of 15 million dollars, as a consequence of the violation of sections 13(2)(A) and (B) of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act relating to the bookkeeping and internal accounting control systems required of securities issuers in the United States." The mater was "in relation to the investigations by such agencies (SEC, DOJ) of facts related to payments to providers and entities that were tied to persons with political exposure between 2008 and 2015."

On the positive side, SQM were also beneficiaries (being JV partner in Salar de Cauchari with LAC) of the recent deals done by LAC with Gangfeng and Bangchak (see below in LAC section).

Chengdu Tianqi Lithium (SHE:002466)

No new news from Tianqi. Investors are reminded that Tianqi will benefit as JV partner (with Albermarle) in the Kwinana lithium conversion plant planned for Western Australia (discussed above), as well as their 2016 purchase of 2.1% of SQM. Tianqi own 51% of the Greenbushes mine in Western Australia, with Albermarle owning 49%.

Orocobre (OTCPK:OROCF, ASX:ORE, TSX:ORL)

No news this month from Orocobre, however you can read there November 2016 investors presentation here. You can read more on my latest article on Orocobre here.

Neometals (OTC:RRSSF, ASX:NMT) and Mineral Resources (OTC:MALRF, OTCPK:MALRY, ASX:MIN)

No news for the month.

Galaxy Resources (ASX:GXY) (OTCPK:GALXF)

On January 3, Galaxy announced, "that following the successful recommissioning of the Mt Cattlin project, it has loaded its first shipment of lithium concentrate at the Esperance Port in Western Australia. A total of approximately 10,000mt was loaded on the NY Trader 1 bound for Lianyungang Port in China."

On January 19, Galaxy announced that they had, "secured debt facility of up to US$40 million executed with tier one bank BNP Paribas, to be utilised for repayment of existing OCP Asia facilities and for general corporate purposes. Key terms of the facility provide Galaxy with a highly flexible and competitively priced finance package."

You can read more on my latest article on Galaxy Resources here.

Upcoming catalysts include:

Early 2017 - An upgrade to the Mt Cattlin mineral resource.

H1 2017 - Project financing evaluation and discussions for Sal de Vida.

Early-mid 2017 - Earnings announcements from Mt Cattlin.

H1 2017 - Work on DFS for James Bay, Canada.

2017 - Mt Cattlin production ramp up to at least 160ktpa. This will significantly increase earnings. Also, Galaxy has AUD 214 million in unused tax losses, so it is unlikely to pay any income tax for a few years.

Altura Mining (ASX:AJM) (OTC:ALTAF)

Some news I missed back in November 2016, when Altura reported: "A strategic agreement with Kairos Minerals." Altura "recently signed a Letter of Agreement with Kairos Minerals (ASX: KAI - "Kairos") at Kairos ' Wodgina East Project, located approximately 15km west of Altura's 100% owned Pilgangoora Lithium Project. Under the terms of the agreement, Altura has an exclusive right to explore for lithium for a five (5) year period on the Kairos' Wodgina East tenements comprising E45/4780 and E45/4715. It includes an extensive pegmatite field with well-documented lithium (spodumene) mineralization and grades of up to 1.6% Li2O reported from historical reconnaissance rock chip sampling. In return, Altura is to make an upfront cash payment of $100,000 to Kairos. In addition, Altura may choose to acquire a 75% interest in the Wodgina East tenements by spending a total of $1.25 million over 5 years, or at any time in that 5 year period by paying $1.25 million less the cost of any exploration or mining expenditure undertaken by Altura on the tenements. If Altura takes up these rights, then Kairos will retain a 25% free carried interest in the tenements." Good move from Altura to secure potentially more lithium at a nearby location.

On January 25, Altura announced, "it has received the $16.73 million in funds comprising Tranche 1 of the previously announced Placement with J&R Optimum." Tranche 2 of the total AU$41.6m (less costs) from Shaanxi J&R Optimum Energy will arrive "shortly". Altura is rapidly moving towards de-risking their Pilgangoora project.

You can read more on my latest article on Altura Mining here, or read their November 2016 company presentation here.

Upcoming catalysts include:

Early 2017 - Final mining statutory approvals expected, as they already have their grant of mining lease.

Q1 2017 - Construction of the mine planned to start and expected to take just 11 months.

1H 2017 - Announcements regarding the balance of funding, with ~$AU50m already raised (total mine CapEx is AU$140m).

Late 2017/Early 2018 - Production is forecast to commence.

Pilbara Minerals (ASX:PLS) (OTC:PILBF)

On January 17, Pilbara Minerals announced, "Pilgangoora lithium project set for commissioning in 2017 following award of processing plant contract." It looks promising that Pilbara Minerals may be producing by late 2017.

On January 25, the company announced, "a 22% increase in the total Measured, Indicated and Inferred Resource to 156.3Mt grading 1.25% Li2O (spodumene) and 128ppm Ta2O5 and 0.61% Fe2O3, containing 1.95 Mt of lithium oxide and 44.2 million pounds of Ta2O5." Certainly a very large resource.

You can read more on my latest article on Pilbara Minerals here, and their latest company presentation here.

Upcoming catalysts include:

Early 2017 - Environmental approval, grant of mining proposal (mine lease and native title already granted), and project financing announcements.

1H 2017 - Mine construction to begin.

Late 2017/Early 2018 - Commence lithium production.

Kidman Resources (ASX:KDR)

Kidman are a very fast growing Australian gold and lithium company with their flagship asset, the Mt Holland Gold & Lithium project (includes the Earl Grey lithium deposit) located near Mt Holland, Western Australia. In December 2016, Kidman completed the initial JORC Mineral Resource for the Earl Grey lithium deposit, resulting in 128 million tonnes at 1.44% Li2O for 4.54 Mt Lithium Carbonate Equivalent (LCE), with significant exploration upside. Kidman has a mining lease, and an agreement to use Poseidon Nickel's (NYSE:PSO) Lake Johnston 1.5 Mtpa processing plant (so very low start up CapEx), with infrastructure in place. As a bonus they have a high grade gold potential at depth at several historical open pits within the Mt Holland gold project. You can read the company presentation here or an analyst report here. One definitely to watch, as moving super fast, and a world class resource.

Upcoming catalysts include:

Q2, 2017 - Resource upgrade.

Mid 2017 - FS release expected.

2018 - Commence lithium production.

Lithium Americas (TSX:LAC) (OTCQX:LACDF)

What a month for Lithium Americas - securing not one, but two, great deals securing project financing and off-take equity partners.

On January 17 - Lithium Americas announced "a US$174 million strategic investment by Ganfeng Lithium."

On January 19, 2017 - Lithium Americas announced "a US$112 million strategic investment by Bangchak Petroleum (BCPI)".

Lithium Americas Vice Chairman and President John Kanellitsas said: "Upon the completion of the Ganfeng transaction announced two days ago and this BCPI transaction announced today on virtually identical terms, Lithium Americas will have raised US$286 million, which we believe will satisfy the financing requirements for Lithium America's 50% share of Stage 1 of the Cauchari-Olaroz joint venture."

Great work by management to secure finance and two equity off-take partners. I am surprised the stock is not CAD 1.30 yet. Maybe very soon as the deals finalize, and the institutions get on board.

You can read more on my very recent January article on Lithium Americas -"Lithium Americas Is Looking Good And Is Now Significantly De-Risked" here. Also an excellent recently article by lithium expert Joe Lowry here.

Upcoming catalysts include:

Early 2017 - PFS for Lithium Nevada.

1H 2017 - FS for the Cauchari-Olaroz project, construction commencing at Cauchari-Olaroz. The first production stage will be 25,000 tons per year, with stage 2 adding an additional 25,000 tons per year.

2019 - Stage 1 Cauchari-Olaroz lithium production of 25ktpa.

NB: LAC previously sold 50% of the Cauchari-Olaroz project to SQM.

Nemaska Lithium (TSX:NMX) (OTCQX:NMKEF)

On January 11, Nemaska received an "Australian patent for lithium hydroxide and carbonate Production."

On January 17, Nemaska announced, "Nemaska Lithium pursues drilling to further define the Doris Zone commence during March 2017 for an approximate duration of three (3) months." CEO Guy Bourassa said: "For now then, our efforts are focused on processing the bulk sample into a 6% concentrate, delivering battery grade lithium hydroxide to Johnson Matthey Battery Materials Ltd. in Q1/17 and to delivering lithium salts samples to numerous other customers in Q2/17."

You can read more on my latest article on Nemaska Lithium here.

Upcoming catalysts include:

Early 2017 - Updated Feasibility Study.

2017/2018 - Off-take agreements and project financing announcements. Mine and plant construction.

Critical Elements (TSXV:CRE) (OTCQX:CRECF)

No news for the month.

You can read more on my latest article on Critical Elements here.

Upcoming catalysts include:

Early 2017 - Feasibility Study (FS) results. Helm AG has agreed (subject to a positive FS) to take 100% off-take, and with an option to take a 25% equity stake in Critical Elements.

2019 - Production is expected to begin.

Lithium X (TSXV:LIX) (ROCEF) (OTCQB:LIXXF)

No news this month from Lithium X. They are currently working on their 2,500tpa LCE ponding facility at Sal de Los Angeles.

You can read more on my latest article on Lithium X here, and a recent investor presentation here.

Upcoming catalysts include:

Q1 2017 - PFS for Sal de Los Angeles, and construction of further pilot pond facilities at Sal de Los Angeles.

1H 2017 - Drill results at Clayton Valley.

Q3 2017 - FS for Sal de Los Angeles (concentrate). Full scale production facility construction to begin.

Q1 2018 - FS for Sal de Los Angeles (lithium carbonate facility)

Q2 2019 - Sal de Los Angeles - Full scale lithium production to begin at 15ktpa.

Bacanora Minerals (OTC:BCRMF) (TSXV:BCN)

No news this month, but you can read a Q4, 2016 corporate presentation here. The company is fully funded to complete their Feasibility Study. They have estimated they can produce LCE at US$2,750/t (excluding SG&A), which is impressive if achieved at scale from their clay ore.

Upcoming catalysts include:

Summer of 2017 - Feasibility Study.

Neo Lithium (OTC:NTTHF) (TSXV:NLC)

On January 10, Neo Lithium announced: "Neo Lithium drills high grade lithium brine at depth at the 3Q project's northern target. The average lithium grade of the brine that was pumped was 766 mg/l."

It certainly bodes well for their future, and still trading on a low market cap of just US$56m.

You can read more on my latest article on Neo Lithium here.

Advantage Lithium (NASDAQ:AAL)

Advantage Lithium bought many of Orocobre's Argentina's land tenements in 2016, including 75% of Cauchari, 100% of Antofalla, 100% of Incahuasi, 100% of Guayatayoc, 100% Stella Marys, and 5 properties in Clayton Valley Nevada, USA. They are a new lithium explorer with plenty of potential, and a possible producer around 2020 onwards.

Upcoming catalysts include:

2017 - Drilling of Cauchari JV (75% AL/25% Orocobre).

Q2, 2018 - Resource update and PFS.

Q2, 2019 - Resource update and FS.

Pure Energy (OTCQB:PEMIF, CVE:PE)

On January 10, Pure Energy announced, "that it has acquired an option (the "Option") to purchase 100% interest in more than 13,000 hectares (32,000 acres) of prospective lithium brine exploitation concessions on the Pocitos Salar in Salta Province, Argentina. The full execution of the Option over the course of two years from the initial closing will entail payment of US $4 million and issuance of up to 6 million common shares in the stock of the Company." In the above release Pure Energy discussed some historical data from the Pocios Salar including, "the East Anomaly, the heart of which lies within the properties that are the subject of this Option, returned lithium concentrations ranging from 100 ppm to 300 ppm and having a magnesium to lithium ratio ("Mg:Li") of 3." Good news for Pure Energy investors, however the historical data lithium grade appears a bit low to get too excited at this stage, but the MG:Li ratio is positive.

European Metals (OTCPK:MNTCF, ASX:EMH, AIM:EMH)

No news this month.

The company has a plan to mine their Cinovec Czech project with inferred resource 5.5Mt LCE; 514.8Mt @0.43% Li2. Given the low lithium grade and that they also will produce tin and tungsten, in some ways they are really a plan on tin and tungsten, as well as lithium. Interesting mix, and one that I would think helps commercial viability. The upcoming PFS will be quite interesting. You can view a company presentation here.

Upcoming catalysts include:

Early 2017 - PFS release expected.

LiCo Energy Metals (OTCQB:WCTXF)(TSXV:LIC)

On January 3, Investing News Network announced, LiCo Energy Metals "has signed a non-binding Letter of Intent (LOI) with Durus Copper Chile Spa ("Durus Copper"), of Santiago, Chile whereby LiCo can earn up to a 60% interest in the Purickuta Lithium Exploitation Concession (the "Purickuta Project") located within Chile's Salar de Atacama, the world's largest and purest active source of lithium. The LOI, when superseded by a definitive option agreement, will require LiCo to make certain cash payments totaling USD$8.4 million, issuing 5 million shares and making certain work and development commitments during the term of the option agreement." Plenty of spending ahead here for LiCo including around 8.3m plus costs to do the resource assessment and a FS, so expect further equity raisings and stock dilution. LiCo also have the Teledyne cobalt project in Ontario, Canada. Current market cap is just CAD 10.5m. One to watch.

Global X Lithium ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) - Price = US$24.75

LIT was up 1.4% for the month, and up 23.56% for the past year. The fund currently trades at a P/E of 23.49 (end December,2016).

LIT chart - 2011 to January 2017

Conclusion

Lithium spot and contract prices remain very strong, with Japan pricing hitting US$15,000/t. Lithium demand remains robust, and supply is struggling to keep up with demand.

My highlight for January was Lithium Americas securing two deals and de-risking their very large world class Cauchari project in Argentina. Also the news of Pure Energy optioning into an Argentine brine project.

As we move deeper into 2017, we should see further supply response. Several near term Australian spodumene producers such as Altura Mining, Pilbara Minerals, and Kidman Resources are racing towards production to help meet future demand. Off course if too many new miners hit the market at once, combined with the existing producers slowly ramping up, we could get periods of temporary oversupply, perhaps in later 2018. The counter argument is that a booming electric vehicle market (cars, bikes, buses, trucks etc), and the newly expanding energy storage market, and the 14 new gigafactories, will all require every increasing volumes of lithium. It is a fascinating time, and 2017 will be a very exciting year.

