Alphabet Q4: Pros And Cons

Yesterday, Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG)(NASDAQ:GOOGL), reported its last quarter results for fiscal year 2016. After listening to the conference call, Celeritas Investments would like to share what it liked, and what it didn't, in that call.

The pros of Alphabet's conference call

What we liked, obviously, is Alphabet's revenue beating analysts' expectations by 3%, increasing revenue by 24% on a constant currency basis, which is a huge margin.

We also liked that Alphabet's EPS was caused by the un-expectedly high effective tax rate (22% vs. 5% Y/Y). If we were in a different political environment, that would be one of our concerns. However, under the new administration, were tax rate cuts is on the top of the new president priorities, the earnings miss shouldn't worry Alphabet's medium-long term investors. In fact, the 22% ETR is one of the highest in the latest 6 years, and if that rate was the same as Q3 2016, Alphabet would have beaten its earnings estimates by wide margin.

In addition, what made us more positive about Alphabet's conference call is that, there are $320 million in Alphabet's cost of revenue that are one time charges (management didn't specify what are these charges for). Adjusting that to cost of revenue, and the percentage of cost to revenue would have been 1.22% lower, which makes us less worried about the 3% increase of cost of revenue.

We were also very excited about Mr. Sundar's comment on Waymo, Alphabet's autonomous car company. In the call, Sundar said that Waymo has achieved a great threshold on the path to commercialization. While we don't know exactly when Waymo will be commercialized, it seems that it's not far away from happening (maybe next year? If Tesla did it, Alphabet can definitely do it).

Not to mention that the revenue for projects like Nest, Fiber, and Verily, reached the $800 million mark (up 82%), with Nest doubling in revenues Y/Y.

Last but not least, the "other bets" category had made us less worried about the future of these bets. Revenues increased 74%, while operating losses decreased $125 million, or 10%.

The cons of Alphabet's conference call

The most important thing that made us hesitant in buying more shares of Alphabet is the downtrend of the cost-per-click for Google's properties (Google's own site). That metric measures how much website creators are willing to pay Alphabet to put their websites at the top of the search results. That metric has been declining since the beginning of 2016. We made a table showing the decline Y/Y of CPC for Google properties.

Quarter Google Properties Cost-per-Click Q1 2016 -12% Q2 2016 -9% Q3 2016 -13% Q4 2016 -16%

As you can see, the decline is severe.

Even though the increase of the number of paid clicks is offsetting the decline of CPC, that makes us worried; why websites owners are paying less? Are they having a decreasing benefit from Google's platform?

While we believe that that won't create a short/medium-term bump to Google's revenue growth, due to the high growth rate of number of paid clicks, it's a worrying long-term sign (once the growth rate starts slowing down).

Another negative thing we witnessed is, how management handled the analysts' questions. Management was asked several times about YouTube, but management didn't give a clue. It was asked about an approximate number of subscriptions for YouTube Red, about any metric related to YouTube, and about future partnerships with high profile content producers, and management didn't provide any useful answer to these questions.

We believe, as most Alphabet's investors, that YouTube is an important part of Alphabet. And thus, we need clearance of how things are going there. If management was so excited about YouTube results, why didn't it share any? We, Alphabet's investors, need to know these kinds metrics in order to know the company's current position in the new-highly competitive video market.

In addition to YouTube, management was vague about Google's cloud business. The call didn't give investors what they wanted to hear about the segment, which is operating in an industry that is having the highest growth rates in the technology market.

We remain long Alphabet shares, the company is heavily investing in machine learning, which we believe is where the future growth lies. In addition, its shares are trading well below their value.

According to our DCF analysis, if Alphabet's FCF increased only 10% in each of the next ten years, 5% in each of the following 10, and 2% thereafter, the stock is worth $1154 (at 8% WACC).

Disclosure: I am/we are long GOOG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.