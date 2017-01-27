A Deal For Charter Will Be A Disaster

Recently, reports have surfaced that Verizon (NYSE:VZ) has put out feelers regarding an acquisition of Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR). Such a deal would be a disaster for the acquirer, hugely dilutive to earnings and free cash flow, putting it in a precarious financial position. It would also be hard to get past regulators since the companies actively compete against each other in many markets. (I live in New York City and receive a promotional mailer from Verizon FIOS or Charter Spectrum every few days).

Charter is already hugely overvalued on the premise that the management team will be able to substantially increase its profits, although they have no track record of doing so. The company was highly leveraged and on a run-rate of earning $1 per share until last year. What they did do successfully was push up the stock price of a marginally profitable company to the extent that it was able to use its stock as currency to buy Time Warner Cable for $78 billion (including debt) and get access to its profits. It also struck a separate deal to buy Bright House Networks for $10 billion.

AT&T (NYSE:T) and Verizon are a pair of the worst deal-making companies in America. Their CEOs have wasted billions of their shareholders' money making ill-advised acquisitions (e.g. Leap Communications) and paying break-up fees. Their deals usually involve paying a 25x EPS multiple for companies when their own stocks trade at 12x. But paying a 60x+ multiple for a large cable company? That would be the height of folly. Hopefully, Verizon's management will take a cue from the drop in their stock to figure out that this is not what their shareholders want.

Some reports state that Verizon's primary interest is in Charter's back-haul network that can be used to carry data from wireless cell-sites. However, this begs the question: Why spend $160 billion (including debt) buying a back-haul network worth perhaps a tenth of that amount? Charter's value lies primarily in its subscribers paying for TV and Internet access. Also, Verizon has spent the last decade trying to sell every last piece of its wired network.

Let's do some simple math. Verizon is slated to earn $4 per share on 4 billion shares or $16 billion of net income. Let's assume Charter is acquired at a modest premium for $370 per share or $100 billion, funded 20% by debt and 80% in stock. It would be hard for Verizon to pay much more in cash (funded by debt) as Charter is already heavily indebted. Charter is expected to earn $5 per share in 2017 or ~$1.4 billion of net income, with most of the earnings coming from the acquired Time Warner Cable business. This is equivalent to $2 billion of pre-tax income, with some tax savings due to Charter's prior losses. $20 billion of additional debt at 6% interest would be $1.2 billion of interest expense for a net increase in the combined firm's profits of $0.5 billion after taxes. For this, Verizon will have to issue 1.6 billion new shares, assuming a market price of $50 per share. So now the combined company will have $16.5 billion of net income on 5.6 billion shares, or EPS of a little below $3. That is 25% dilution! At a similar PE to the current state, Verizon would see its stock price shrink to $36. It will also be considerably more leveraged, with $180 billion in debt (versus $100 billion now) and highly susceptible in an economic downturn. Its dividend coverage ratio will shrink considerably, and its credit rating will be in jeopardy. The numbers get even worse if the acquisition price is north of $370 per share.

I know the bulls will have two arguments against the above:

Charter will earn far more than $5 per share in the future, with earnings projected to more than double by 2019. To this I would say, I'll believe it when I see it. In short, this is a pipe-dream to justify the current share price. Charter's entire recent history has been of a management team and investors who have been perennially optimistic about the future, with nothing to show for the present. Revenue and margins in the cable industry tend to be remarkably stable. Playing around with a spreadsheet, one can easily assume costs will be cut and earnings will explode. In real life, this is much harder to do. There is no precedent for a cable company doubling its earnings in a few years.

There will be huge synergies in this deal. Sure, one won't need a second investor relations person or CFO, so it is easy to arrive at a couple of million in savings per year, particularly if you stuff whatever possible into a restructuring charge. Beyond this, it is tough. In my decade plus of following the cable industry, I have never seen a company's EPS estimates or margins go up after a deal, in spite of all the synergy talk.

Finally, it is instructive to note that the proposed corporate tax reform, with a reduction in the headline rate from 35% to potentially 20% will make Charter's net operating loss carry-forwards, accumulated through years of losses, less attractive. Charter has $9.5 billion of these, with a net present value of perhaps $7 per share at a 37% tax rate.

There is also talk of accompanying the reduction in the corporate tax with making interest expense non-deductible for tax purposes. This would mean no tax shield on Charter's considerable interest expense, and make it far more difficult to justify the purchase of a highly leveraged company.

A reduction in the corporate tax rate with status quo maintained on the deductibility of interest will provide a boost to Charter's earnings, as they will to Verizon and most other domestic companies.

Assuming that Charter can successfully increase its margins over time to earn $7 to $8 per share, I would put a 20x multiple and peg fair value for the stock at $150, or more than 50% below the current level. I do not expect the stock to get to this price as it has a highly optimistic shareholder base in an age of easy money. However, with the stock at the $330 level, I think it is worthwhile to buy the $320 strike puts on the stock to hedge one's long portfolio against a market downturn.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Short CHTR through options