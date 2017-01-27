What's The Impact Of Altagas Ltd. Acquiring WGL Holdings Inc.?

What kind of returns can you expect from an investment today?

Altagas shares reacted by declining 6.4%, and the stock now yields 6.7%.

Altagas is expected to acquire WGL Holdings by the end of the second quarter of 2016.

Altagas Ltd. [TSX:ALA](OTCPK:ATGFF) shares declined more than 6% on Thursday due to the announcement of the acquisition of WGL Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WGL).

At about C$31.20 per share, Altagas now yields an attractive 6.7% yield.

Is it a buy, hold, or sell? First, let's discuss the WGL acquisition.

The acquisition

The transaction represents an enterprise value of C$8.4 billion, including the assumption of about C$2.4 billion of debt.

It is expected to close by Q2 2018 and is subject to certain closing conditions, including WGL shareholder approval and specific regulatory and government approvals, including approval by the public utility commissions of Maryland, Virginia and Washington D.C., the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, and the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States.

What does WGL Holdings bring?

WGL is a utility holding company with almost 170 years of history. It consists primarily of Washington Gas and Hampshire Gas, which are regulated gas utilities that represent roughly 77% of WGL's assets. The company has a strong balance sheet and is awarded a high S&P credit rating of A+.

Hampshire Gas owns and operates underground natural gas storage facilities in and around Hampshire County, West Virginia to serve Washington Gas.

Washington Gas buys all of Hampshire Gas's storage services and includes the cost of these services in the bills sent to its customers.

Washington Gas's service area has a population of about 5.7 million, including roughly 2.1 million households and commercial structures. As of the end of fiscal year 2016 that ended in September, Washington Gas had 1.14 million active customer meters in Virginia (about 45% of the meters), Maryland (~41%), and the District of Columbia (<14%).

WGL also provides retail gas and electricity to about 275,000 customers in Washington D.C., Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, and Pennsylvania. Additionally, WGL has some distributed generation and midstream assets.

After the acquisition, Altagas will have about C$22 billion of total assets and roughly C$7.3 billion of investment opportunities across all three of its business segments.

Source: Altagas January presentation (pdf) - Slide 8

The combined business would be diversified across utility (55% of EBITDA), power (32%), and midstream (13%). About 75% of its EBITDA will come from rate-regulated gas utilities, Northwest BC hydro, regulated gas pipelines, and long-term take-or-pay / cost-of-service midstream assets. These increase Altagas's dividend durability.

Source: Altagas January presentation - Slide 10

WGL will immediately double Altagas's rate base and triple its customers in its utility segment and increase its gross capacity to about 1,900 MW for its power segment.

Additionally, WGL provides about C$925 million of investment opportunities in the midstream segment, on top of the C$1.2 billion Altagas originally planned, through 2019, totaling C$2.1 billion of capital investments.

Source: Altagas January presentation - Slide 9

How does the addition of WGL Holdings benefit Altagas shareholders?

Management expects WGL to be accretive to earnings per share ("EPS") and funds from operations per share ("FFOPS") in the first full year by 7-9% and more than 20%, respectively.

On a longer-term basis, WGL is expected to be accretive to EPS by 8-10% and FFOPS by 15-20%, on average, through 2021.

Source: Altagas January presentation - Slide 10

These support Altagas's target to grow its dividend by 8-10% per year through 2021, with an improved payout ratio compared to before the acquisition.

What price can Altagas trade at in 2019?

Altagas's normal P/FFO was 10.8 in the last few years. The analyst consensus growth rates for the next two years are used.

There's also the assumption that the transaction will close by Q2 2018 and that FFOPS will grow by 15-17.5% in the first full year of operations (instead of management's anticipation of over 20%). Using the more conservative numbers, Altagas could trade at about C$41.40-$42 by mid 2019.

A more conservative multiple of 10.5 is used.

The target price range implies a potential upside 32-35%. This translates to an annualized return of about 12.4-13% based on price appreciation alone. Throwing in the 6.7% dividend yield, a total annualized rate of return of 19% by 2019 is possible.

The takeaway

After acquiring WGL Holdings, Altagas will have C$22 billion of assets across its three businesses of gas utilities, midstream, and contracted power. The combined company will be diversified across eight utility jurisdictions in more than 30 states and provinces.

WGL will be accretive to earnings and cash flows per share, supporting dividend growth of 8-10% per year through 2021 with an improved payout ratio.

Buying at about C$31.20 per share and assuming the transaction closes by Q2 2018, an annualized return of roughly 19%, including the 6.7%, is not farfetched. As such, I believe Altagas is an attractive investment today.

