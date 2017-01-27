Straight Path Spectrum Value: The Truth Is Revealed In Less Than 1 Year

Verizon has the option to buy XO Communications' spectrum, the vast majority of which is 28GHz, for only $200M. XO has almost as much total spectrum as Straight Path in MHz-POP.

Evidence from the FCC, telecoms, and technology firms all suggest 28GHz spectrum is far superior to 39GHz spectrum. 86% of Straight Path's spectrum is 39GHz, 14% is 28GHz.

"Use it or lose it" is the FCC's harsh attitude towards unused spectrum like Straight Path's. Straight Path has a one year deadline to sell its spectrum.

This article explains why Straight Path's 39GHz spectrum is likely worth much less than what the market implies it is. This article mainly looks at statements by the FCC, and how the big telecoms and technology firms are conducting their research. 28GHz is the 5G, millimeter wave spectrum that they are researching, and 39GHz, the majority of Straight Path's spectrum, is inferior and only getting a little bit of attention. There are many red flags from Straight Path which investors should be aware of in making their investment decision.

We realize there's a big bull/bear battle going on with Straight Path and has been going on for awhile. We are seeking the truth just like most investors. We'll be happy to have a non-biased conversation in the chat below if someone has a counter-argument to our research.

The End Of Straight Path's Spectrum Hype Train

In late 2015, Straight Path (NYSEMKT:STRP) reached $50 a share at the peak of 5G hype. Today, it has returned to almost its peak, but the hype train is coming to an end. Straight Path must now pay a penalty to the FCC, and is forced to sell all of its spectrum within a year or face heavy casualties.

This effectively forces Straight Path's hand to try and sell its spectrum by the end of the year. Straight Path has indicated it will try to sell its spectrum by hiring high end investment bank Evercore. This likely won't end well as evidence suggests Straight Path's 39GHz spectrum has little value.

Major Law Firm Accuses Straight Path Of Securities Fraud

In the shareholder lawsuit case vs Straight Path, this legal document (downloaded from pacer.gov): Lead Plantiff's Opposition to Defendants' Motion To Dismiss, points out Straight Path's behavior in regards to failing to setup equipment for its spectrum, and its promotional behavior towards investors which ended up losing many of them a lot of money. We include some key points from this report.

Someone who is close to the case told us that mediation for the class action suit will be soon, likely within the next month. According to our source, Straight Path wants to go to mediation because that way they won't have to reveal internal emails. The plaintiff law firm also likes mediation because then they can avoid a long legal process and possibly get a higher settlement.

The legal document opens with the statement:

Securities law violations rarely are as straight-forward as those found here. Defendants perpetrated a years'-long fraud on the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) and investors.

This is a strong opening statement from the plantiff and they have some strong evidence to back it up. The seriousness of the fraud, if any, will reflect how big the settlement will be.

From the legal document:

In hyping the perceived value of the Company, Defendants assured investors that Straight Path's substantial service obligations were met and its right to the vast majority of its licenses was secured through 2020.

The substantial service obligations turned out not to be met, as exposed by Sincair Upton's report from November 5, 2015.

From the legal document:

Defendants did not immediately respond to the (Sinclair Upton) report and instead purported to launch an investigation into its claims... On July 22, 2016, Defendants announced the conclusion of the investigation, confirming the absence of any telecom equipment at the License locations. Defendants incredibly claimed that equipment installed "for a short period of time" was somehow removed without their knowledge. [emphasis added]

This claim by Straight Path is definitely a red flag. At the very least, it shows much negligence by the management. How can they not know that the equipment was missing? Out of the 828 39GHz licenses and 133 28GHz licenses that Straight Path owns, as stated in the 10-K, equipment must be installed at hundreds of locations in order to fulfill the service obligations. Straight Path doesn't own the land where the equipment would be installed. They would have to ask permission from the owners of that land to set up equipment there, and likely pay rent. They also have to buy and setup the equipment themselves. How could the equipment just disappear from hundreds of locations? Did Straight Path continue to pay rent while the equipment was missing? Why weren't they notified by the owners of that land that the equipment was missing? Is Straight Path going to be refunded for the rent they were supposedly paying to keep the equipment there? These are a few questions that management should answer, but they are keeping quiet on this subject.

The FCC Penalty Is A Hard Blow For Straight Path

The FCC's penalty is Straight Path must now pay $15M to the FCC (Federal Communications Commission), sell all of its spectrum within a year, and give the FCC 20% of the sale price or pay an additional $85M penalty.

This $100M fine is a harsh punishment that the FCC is levying on Straight Path. The reason for the penalty, according to the FCC, is that Straight Path has been "squatting" on the spectrum.

Travis LeBlanc, chief of the FCC's Enforcement Bureau, said:

Wireless spectrum is a scarce public resource. We expect every person or company that receives a spectrum license to put it to productive use.

As the above quote implies, if Straight Path decides to hold onto its spectrum and pay the full $100M fine, it will then, as required by the FCC, be required to invest in equipment to use that spectrum, which will cost tens of millions of dollars.

From Sinclair Upton's report on Straight Path cost for equipment to use the spectrum:

FiberTower claims a similar project would have cost them $10M-$12M.

On top of that initial cost, there's rent and maintenance costs for the equipment, which would cost millions more per year for the hundreds of locations. And any company that buys the spectrum from Straight Path will also have this additional liability of maintaining currently unused spectrum.

The FCC is basically telling Straight Path and other owners of spectrum licenses: "use it or lose it". The FCC doesn't want anyone to just hold onto unused spectrum. They want it to either be used, or at least set up for use, or given back to the government. And this rule is applied to everyone, for all types of spectrum.

But Straight Path's 39GHz spectrum, which is the vast majority of what they have, isn't used today. Even if a big telecom like Verizon owned the licenses to the 39GHz spectrum, they wouldn't be used except for research. Nearly all of Straight Path's miniscule revenue comes from leasing its 28GHz spectrum. And that's limited to fixed, line-of-sight applications in microwave towers. Straight Path's revenue was only $159K last quarter, with $4.4M of expenses.

Straight Path has apparently been making a meaningful effort to promote research on 39GHz. It has its Gigabit Mobility Lab to try and find a utilization for it, but they aren't making much progress. It spent a very small R&D budget of $160K last quarter.

There Is More Interest In The Superior 28GHz Millimeter Wave Spectrum Than 39GHz

The vast majority of Straight Path's spectrum is 39GHz, and it has a little bit of 28GHz. It now has 828 39GHz licenses and 133 28GHz licenses - 86% of its spectrum is the 39 GHz bands. However, evidence shows that 39GHz is an inferior band to 28GHz, because it is much harder to use.

From Ericsson's Report to the FCC Notice Of Inquiry, January 15, 2015:

Ericsson's current plans for a new 5G air interface are focused on bands below 30 GHz. Operational capacity is within reach in the LMDS bands, which are above 24 GHz but below 30 GHz, but that represents the limits of the planned technology. In general, complexity increases with operation in bands above 30 GHz. Above 30 GHz, significant innovation may therefore be required.

In the above quote, Ericcson mentions operational capacity can be achieved in the 24GHz-30GHz bands, which includes the 28GHz. But 39GHz is above the 30GHz, and that's where "complexity increases." That quote was two years ago, but we haven't found anything to suggest that Ericcson's opinion has changed.

Even in Straight Path's last conference call on 1/13/17, a caller asked:

Have you seen other carriers try 39 GHz?

Davidi Jonas, Straight Path's CEO, answered:

28GHz has the first mover advantage, but now 39GHz is following up.

In Straight Path's FQ416 earnings transcript, on 10/7/16, Mr. Jonas said:

To date much of the industry's millimeter wave testing and demonstrations have been focused at 28 GHz. We hope our efforts will bring greater focus to 39 GHz as well.

We agree with Mr. Jonas' statement. In a nutshell, this is because of 39GHz higher frequency which makes propagation (moving through objects in the atmosphere) harder. However, there's another reason why 39GHz is harder to use than 28GHz that many who have researched the space aren't familiar with. 39GHz is a space-to-earth directional frequency, while 28GHz is earth-to-space. Space-to-earth is much more susceptible to interference than vice-versa.

On July 14, 2016, this FCC document states:

Commenters acknowledge that the space-to-Earth nature of satellite operations in the 37.5-40 GHz bands means that it is earth stations that need protection against interfering signals from terrestrial operations rather than the opposite situation that applies for Earth-to-space operations in the 28 GHz band… By comparison with the 28 GHz band, therefore, accommodating satellite earth stations in the 39 GHz band is approximately two orders of magnitude more difficult.

This interference issue would especially make it tough to use 39GHz in busy places where millimeter Wave spectrum is expected to get used, like in New York City's Times Square. There are naturally more interfering signals in those crowded areas.

If there was something uniquely attractive about Straight Path's 39GHz band, then why wouldn't Verizon make a deal with them? Straight Path has had to set up its own lab to develop 39GHz radio equipment. Why aren't major venders like Ericsson and Qualcomm doing the same for 39GHz? Because there's no urgency for anyone besides Straight Path to address this 39GHz band.

Big telecoms like AT&T have recently been partnering up with majorvendors like Intel and Ericcson to test 5G millimeter wave spectrum. Here AT&T reports it's 5G Evolution plans for 2017 and beyond. Last fall, AT&T had its first millimeter wave business customer with Intel and Ericcson using 15GHz and 28GHz spectrum.

Straight Path has never had a big telecom or mobile technology company as a partner. It has been trying to find one, but none has ever showed any interest. From the FYQ316 earnings call:

We hope to test the technology perhaps with other parties and partners in 2016. We are also looking to leverage our capabilities for fixed service offerings with potential partners.

Why isn't Straight Path ever thrown into the mix? Because the big technology firms are barely researching 39GHz right now.

A Look At Verizon's Option To Purchase 28GHz Band Spectrum From XO Communications

Verizon bought XO Communications' (a privately held network owner/operator) fiber-optic network business for $1.8B. Verizon is only leasing XO's high frequency spectrum, with the option to buy at year-end 2018. Verizon didn't publicly state how much the spectrum option price is, but from Kerrisdale Capital's recent report, UBS and a couple other sources reported that Verizon's option to buy XO's spectrum is $200M.

Allnet Insights calculates XO's spectrum as 158 billion MHz-POP at 28GHz LMDS A band, 16 billion LMDS B band, and 4 billion from the 39GHz frequency band. That amounts to 178 billion total MHz-POP, 2.3% from the 39GHz and 97.7% from the 28GHz band.

The vast majority of XO's spectrum is 28GHz. Only taking into account XO's 28GHz LMDS A band, that would put it at a value of $0.0013 MHz-POP. ($200M/158B = $0.0013)

Compare this to Straight Path's spectrum. According to FCC filings, and shown in Kerrisdale Capital's report, Straight Path has 222 billion MHz-Pop, a mix of 28GHz and 39GHz, with about 80% in 39GHz. Even assuming that 39GHz has equal value to 28GHz, that only values Straight Path's spectrum at 222B x $0.0013 = $289M. This is much less than its current market cap. How can Straight Path have a market cap much higher than this $289M value, when strong evidence shows 39GHz to be inferior to 28GHz?

Strange Insider Deals

On June 17, 2016, Straight Path submitted an 8-K which announced that three of Straight Paths officers took a pay cut in return for $50 Call options. This has a nice appearance and is likely a further move to try and appease shareholders. Most companies don't take a pay cut in order to get out of the money call options. If management thinks the stock is undervalued, most of the time they buy shares. Which Straight Path management didn't do, as shown below:

The only major insider buy last year was from Lloyd Miller at the beginning of 2016. He is now selling shares, he sold 50K shares at $44 on 1/13/17.

One of the agreements that's questionable, because of insider selling, was Chief Technology Officer Jerry Zhouyue's deal. It says he accepted options to purchase 21,756 shares at $50 in exchange for $50K of his annual $225K salary. STRP shares would have to reach $52.30 for this deal to be profitable. Yet on 1/12/17, Mr. Zhouyue sold 1000 shares at $51. It wasn't a huge sale but it suggests he doesn't think his options deal was a good one since he sold shares for below $52.30.

Straight Path - A Pile Of Cheap Spectrum Spun-off from IDT

Howard Jonas, the former CEO of IDT, published a book called: From Hot Dog Buns To High-Tech Billions, published in 1998. He had a hot dog stand business in New York City as a teenager. This book illustrated his approach to shortcuts and finding value with new kinds of technology.

This management style of his led to many spinoffs from IDT, Straight Path was one of them. It was a smart move to spinoff the spectrum from IDT into its own company. One reason is that people like to invest in pure plays. Straight Path is the only pure play millimeter wave spectrum stock. So investors think they are investing in 5G, which is futuristic technology. It's a "pie in the sky" mentality.

Here is what Howard Jonas said about the spectrum in a 2007 IDT earnings call:

Howard Jonas: Yeah. Well, we have two big piles of spectrum. One is the 39- gigahertz that we have all across the country, and the other one is the 28-gigahertz that we have in the major cities…But, I would say, I am not - don't think that that's one of the great hidden values of the company. But that's what I am saying today, I mean we are working on developing it. [emphasis added]

Mr. Jonas said the spectrum isn't one of the great hidden values of the company, but today Straight Path has a higher market cap than IDT. If IDT still had the spectrum and hadn't created Straight Path, how much more would IDT be worth? I'd guess not very much more. The legal document we linked to above, quotes Straight Path's CEO, Davidi Jonas, as boasting in July 2015:

To look at it historically, we took two divisions that accounted for almost none of the value of IDT, and in the span of less than two years, we have created a public company with a market cap of over $300 million. I think that in itself is important for investors to recognize.

Straight Path Management's Continued Silence Speaks Loudly

Ever since late 2015 from the shareholder lawsuits, Straight Path has refused to answer investors' inquiries. Starting with FQ1 2015, there hasn't been a Q&A session on earnings calls.

In the company's recent conference call on 1/13/17 regarding their settlement with the FCC, they did have a Q&A session but refused to answer some basic questions. Why aren't they more forthcoming with shareholders? This is another red flag.

The following questions weren't answered:

1. The $15 million that's due to the FCC, in the 10-Q, is IDT obligated to reimburse Straight Path? No comment.

2. What is your long term goal as far as holding onto the spectrum longer? We haven't made a decision.

3. What does Verizon's purchase of XO reflect on Straight Path's value? Prefer not to speculate.

4. What steps would an acquirer take to purchase the spectrum? I won't speculate on this.

5. Any leanings about how you feel about selling the spectrum or leasing it out? At this point, we can't say, we're going through strategic alternatives to figure it out.

6. Have you actively engaged with any interested parties in regards to selling the spectrum or currently in the conversation? That's nothing we can discuss at this time.

The Evidence Suggests, Straight Path Is More 5G Hype Than Logic

With all the evidence shown in this article, the logical conclusion is that much of Straight Path's share value is due to 5G hype and promotion. We'll know within a year what the spectrum is really worth, and I suspect it's much lower than the current price, somewhere in the teens.

The bull/bear battle will rage on this year on Straight Path. But the truth will come out this year. If Straight Path is unable to sell its spectrum for a price substantially above its market cap, the bears win. If they are able to, the bulls win. We have one year or less to find out.

Disclosure: I am/we are short STRP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.