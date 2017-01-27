One Big Trend, 8 Big Ideas

In Reading The Markets, my Seeking Alpha Market Place Members only area, I spend a lot of time looking for trends in the market. After all, I am a Thematic Growth investor, and looking for patterns and themes is what I do best. Many times I see shifts in the market that can trigger a whole slew of minor themes. These changes don't happen all the time, but this is why you always need to be looking and probing. I am going to give you an example of a trend I discovered back on September 12th which led to bunch derivative themes.

On September 12th, I discovered this little trend taking place in the 10-year US Treasury (NYSEARCA:TLT). Here is the chart.

(Interactive Brokers TWS)

At the time, I was hesitant at first, because sometimes I have found over the year little anomalies and price gyrations can return to their previous trend. However, in this case, the symmetrical wedge formation told me that whatever the case was, the 10-year was not staying in the 1.60% yield range much longer. By the September 22nd, it was evident to me that this was an actual break out in Ten-Year yields and that Yields were moving higher. By September 26th, it was becoming more clear, remember at this point, very few people thought Trump was going to win the election and Fed had just passed on raising rates at its September. However, the Fed had indicated that it was likely we'd see higher rates in the futures. The Bond market took this very seriously.

(Interactive Brokers TWS)

It had become evident that it was likely rates were moving up and on that September 26th, I wrote:

"You can see from this chart above; we are sitting right on the most recent level of support a break of this line sends yield lower. However, if this 1.60ish level holds we could see a move back towards the 2% level, we are still within the critical junction point. My position has been that we are more likely to move towards 2% than 1.50%. We shall see, I don't have much breathing room either. "

By October 5th, the idea of rates moving back towards 2% made me realize this would be very bullish for financials (NYSEARCA:XLF). After all, banks borrow short and lend longer, a steeper yield curve help banks net interest margins, thus allowing them to become more profitable. The XLF was trading at $19.60.

Also, a rising yield curve would be bullish for the US Dollar (NYSEARCA:UUP), so naturally things like the Euro (NYSEARCA:FXE) and Yen (NYSEARCA:FXY) would weaken. I added a weakening Yen to the scorecard on October 4th when it was at 102.90 vs. the US Dollar. While adding the Euro on October 11th, when it was at 1.1054. Meanwhile, a weak Yen is bullish for Japanese Equities (NYSEARCA:HEWJ), because Japan is predominately an export market. A weaker Yen make Japanese products cheaper for foreign buyers, and that helps companies create more revenue and bring inflation back. The HEWJ on October 4th was $24.92. If you noticed, I picked the HEWJ as oppose to the EWJ, because the Japanese stock market could go up, but when you account for currency, what you make in the equity market could be offset by the weakening currency. The HEWJ hedges away the currency risk. The EWJ on October 4th was $49.72; it is $51.25 today, a return of 3%. Meanwhile, the HEWJ was $24.92 and today is $28.64, a return of nearly 15%. You can now see the difference in the return.

Of course, naturally, a strong Dollar is bad for things like Gold and Materials (NYSEARCA:XLB) . Gold back on Oct 5th was trading at $1268, and the XLB was $47.36.

Also, a rising yield curve is bearish for higher yielding equities such as Staples (NYSEARCA:XLP) and Utilities (NYSEARCA:XLU), on October 4th the XLU was $47.29, and the XLP on October 5th was $53.11

You can begin to see how identifying one trend taking place in the market can set off an avalanche of opportunities. Of course, if you want to get creative, you can find the holding within each ETF and find the companies most likely to benefit.

Do all of these ideas work? Well, you can see the XLP, XLU, and XLB have not been the greatest. Despite rates rising from around 1.6% to roughly today's 2.6%, materials have done well, because infrastructure projects will require a lot of materials. The market seems to be betting at this point that a strong demand, will be able to fend off the strong Dollar. The XLU and XLP have not moved much and are relatively flat.

These are all longer term themes, and I do not see them reversing anytime soon. The reason for this fairly straightforward, the Fed seems as though it wants to raise interest rates at least once or twice this. Additionally, a Fiscal policy will likely bring more economic growth and inflation to some degree. In fact, when we look at CPI and PPI there has been a shift in the trend, when we look at y-o-y percentage changes.

By the way, CPI and PPI broke the lower directional trend in September! Does CPI get back to 3-3.5% y-o-y growth, probably yes. You must remember that on January 26th, 2016 the price of WTI Oil was $29.54, today it closed around $54, an increase of nearly 82%. However, this increase mostly stalled out around June and Oil has been in a range of $40 and $55 since that time. So what happens to CPI and PPI by June and July of 2017, it likely will stall out too. So it is a trend we will have to watch for in 6 months.

However, in the meantime, inflation is likely to continue to point higher, yields are likely to resume their move higher, which is bullish for Financials, the Dollar, and Japanese Equities. It is also liable to remain bearish for Gold, the Euro, the Yen, Utilities, and Staples.

To stay up on all of these trends make sure you check out Reading The Markets.

Please remember to visit our member area in Reading The Market, offering video commentary that is instructional and easy to understand. There you can access the exclusive Theme and Trends Scorecard to see which way I think sectors, currencies, yields, and index will move. We offer a two-week free trial, so I encourage you to try it out.

Remember to Follow Us, by clicking the +, at the top of this article and remember to sign-up for real time alerts.

-Mike

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Mott Capital Management, LLC is a registered investment adviser. Information presented is for educational purposes only and does not intend to make an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of any specific securities, investments, or investment strategies. Investments involve risk and unless otherwise stated, are not guaranteed. Be sure to first consult with a qualified financial adviser and/or tax professional before implementing any strategy discussed herein. Upon request the advisor will provide a list of all recommendation made during the past twelve months. Past performance is not indicative of future performance.