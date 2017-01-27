Celgene To Acquire Delinia For Autoimmune Technology

Investors won't know the outcome of that bet for three years, so will only have management's conviction on the deal's merits.

The deal is a big bet on very early stage, 'next generation' technology.

Delinia is developing a pipeline of treatments that promise to better regulate the body's inflammation response in diseases such as lupus and rheumatoid arthritis.

Pharma giant Celgene intends to acquire tiny Delinia for up to $775 million in upfront and contingent milestone payments.

Quick Take

Pharmaceutical company Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) has announced an agreement to acquire biotechnology company Delinia for up to $775 million in initial and contingent consideration.

The deal is a high price for such an early stage company and indicates CELG is making a big bet on its approach to fostering immune system homeostasis in patients with lupus and rheumatoid arthritis.

We won't know for at least three years the extent to which this big bet will begin to pay off, as Phase 1/2 trial results won't be announced for some time.

Until then, investors will only have management's reassurances to hang their hat on about the 'next generation' technology it is acquiring with this deal.

Target Company

Emeryville, Calif.-based Delinia was founded in 2015 by Chief Scientific Officer Jeffrey Greve and is headed by CEO Saurabh Saha, M.D., Ph.D.

The company has developed a new protein therapeutic that 'is a potent, highly selective agonist of the IL-2 Receptor on [regulatory T cells] Tregs. This molecule activates and augments the levels of a cell type that is the natural regulator of multiple arms of the immune response'.

Delinia believes that Tregs are important regulatory cells related to the growth of cancer and autoimmune disease.

The company has raised only $35 million in its Series A funding round from investors Atlas Venture and Sofinnova Partners.

Acquisition Terms, Rationale and Commentary

Celgene will pay $300 million in an upfront payment and Delinia shareholders may receive up to an additional $475 million in contingent consideration based upon the achievement of a number of development, regulatory and commercial milestones.

For Celgene, The acquisition promises to expand its inflammation and immunology pipeline, especially with Delinia's lead candidate DEL106.

DEL106 has the potential to preferentially upregulate Tregs to help the body's system maintain natural self-tolerance and homeostasis.

Celgene intends to begin trials on DEL106 in early 2018.

This transaction is notable for two reasons:

It is highly unusual for a big pharma firm to pay such a large consideration to a very early stage biotech and one in which its lead candidate is at such an early stage of development. Celgene already has numerous wholly-owned programs and collaboration partnerships with other development stage biopharma companies, so to pay this amount for an add-on program is remarkable.

Nevertheless, the deal represents a way for Celgene to develop next-generation treatments for diseases such as systemic lupus erythematosus and rheumatoid arthritis.

The market for lupus drugs is estimated to reach $4 billion by 2022 and rheumatoid arthritis is expected to reach $9.3 billion by 2020, for a combined total of approximately $14 billion.

With the developed countries expected to age significantly during the coming decades, both of these inflammation-centric conditions will become more prevalent due to elderly populations reduced ability to fight inflammation.

Celgene is clearly placing a big bet on this technology; it will be at least three years before we know if that bet has a chance of paying off.

CELG stock was down by 2% after the announcement and quarterly results, but that may be due to the company not raising guidance which may have been expected by some analysts.

