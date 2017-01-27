Santander: Rising Like A Phoenix From The Ashes?

Santander (NYSE:SAN) reported 4Q results. The numbers were better-than-expected, thanks to LatAm and UK.

Santander Brazil: The lull before the storm?

Despite the recent decrease in Brazil's policy rate, Santander Brazil's (NYSE:BSBR) asset yield was up 10bps q/q, driven primarily by stronger Retail Banking. As a result, although total loans decreased by 0.4% y/y, the company's NII (Net Interest Income) improved by 1% y/y and 5% q/q.

Source: Company data

We still expect a falling policy rate to put pressure on Brazilian banks' margins. Given the recent inflation data and the Brazilian Central Bank's rhetoric, interest rate expectations are coming down sharply. According to Bloomberg, market consensus for the Selic rate by the end of 2017 is at 10.75%, implying a 300bps cut. One should keep in mind that there is a time lag of rate cuts' effect on margins.

BSBR's management seems to be in control of asset quality metrics. Loan loss provisions were slightly up q/q, while the company's cost of risk was flat q/q. With that being said, the bank's renegotiated loans and its D-H portfolio remain under-provisioned, implying that BSBR still needs to increase its total coverage ratio.

Source: Company data

Given that the Brazilian real is overvalued on a long-term real effective exchange rate, we are turning more cautious on Brazilian banks.

Santander UK: Strength across the board

Santander UK's results were strong across the board. The bank's NIM was up by 8bps, driven by retail liability margin improvement. Santander UK still has higher deposits costs than its UK peers and this fact gives the bank greater scope to re-price deposits downwards to support its net interest margin. We also view SAN's liability margin improvement as a positive read-across for Lloyds (NYSE:LYG), given that its deposits are more expensive relative to "big UK banks": Barclays (NYSE:BCS), RBS (NYSE:RBS) and HSBC (NYSE:HSBC).

Source: Company data

The division's cost of risk was down 3bps q/q. We note that there are still potential asset quality headwinds, given that Santander has grown its UK consumer credit book by more than 60% in two years. With that being said, the latest GDP numbers suggest that the UK economy looks to be in a much better position than many had feared it would be. As a reminder, the UK's GDP growth beat expectations, rising 2.4% y/y in 4Q16.

Source: Company data

Spain: Results in-line

Lending dynamics remains weak in Spain. While there is limited room for decreasing deposit costs, there should be pressure on asset yields due to falling lending rates and sluggish credit growth. The company also mentioned that its net interest income is under pressure due to 'ALCO portfolio sales'. As we said in our prior article, Spanish banks would most likely decide to sell down part of their bond portfolios if Spain's sovereign yield curve continues to steepen. That should have a negative impact on Spanish banks' net interest income. As a reminder, Santander has a sizeable 'available-for-sale' securities portfolio.

Bottom line

If you have read our prior articles on SAN, you will know that we were quite bearish on SAN due to margins pressure in Spain, and asset quality issues in the US/UK. The company's 4Q numbers show that the company's LatAm and UK divisions are in better shape than expected. That being said, for those who want to generate alpha, it is still more interesting to replicate SAN's geographical exposure via more attractive banking stocks, i.e. buy Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) or BSMX (NYSE:BSMX) in emerging markets, Lloyds in UK and CaixaBank (OTCPK:CAIXY) in Spain.

As a buy-side analyst and a deputy portfolio manager, I oversee a financials-focused fund, and will be continuously providing research coverage on developments with Santander and other global banks. If you are interested in the topic, consider following us by clicking the "Follow" button beside our name at the top of the page. Thank you for reading.

We also invite readers to check out our recently launched subscription service. Get in-depth fundamental research, stock recommendations, trading ideas, exclusive access to professional databases, sophisticated valuation models and expert commentary on Wall Street recommendation from a hedge-fund analyst with a proven track record. Go here to learn more or to sign up, we look forward to having you on board.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LYG, BSMX, HSBC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.