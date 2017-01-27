Gundlach's Income Solutions portfolio is one of the most aggressive bond portfolios reviewed, combining leverage with venturing into some duration risk.

To find out how to build an income producing portfolio in a low return world I examined portfolios of super investors in the income space.

To better understand how to build an income producing portfolio I researched portfolios by super investors running income portfolios. Jeffrey Gundlach is the former manager of TCW Total Return Bond Fund (MUTF:TGLMX). After being fired he started the firm Doubleline. In his 15-years at the mortgage-focused TCW fund its 7.2% annualized gain put him among the top producers of the intermediate-bond category. Gundlach also won the Morningstar Fixed-Income Fund Manager of the Year award in 2006 and Barron's dubbed him King of Bonds. Gundlach did induce some bad press at times, which doesn't make him particularly endearing. Neither do I have access to any exciting investment writing by him and therefore I can't say he is a well of inspiration like King of Cash, Murray Stahl, whose income investing approach I've also discussed. Undeniably, Mr. Gundlach gets very good results and it would be stupid not to look at his strategies. Look at how he's positioned in this market or at least hear what he has to say.

Morningstar has only got reviews out on two of the firms funds: the DoubleLine Total Return Bond I (DBTLX) and the DoubleLine Total Return Bond N (MUTF:DLTNX). They only rate them as neutral (paywall) because:

Manager Jeffrey Gundlach is one of the industry's most skilled practitioners, with an impressive record that spans more than two decades. However, we continue to lack crucial details regarding the fund's process and stewardship that the firm's public filings and communications do not sufficiently address. As a result, this fund receives a Morningstar Analyst Rating of Neutral.

Morningstar analyst Sarah Bush continues:

Manager Jeffrey Gundlach has historically taken a barbelled approach, which was designed to balance risks in this mortgage-heavy portfolio.

Here we have Gundlach using the barbell portfolio approach that we have implemented in The Black Swan Portfolio as well. Our approach is to hold one portfolio designed to retain purchasing power but where return isn't an objective, merely security. We balance that portfolio with another one that's built around very aggressive investments and the ability to deliver asymmetrical returns.

There are five principles that underlie DoubleLine's firm management and these are reflected in all of its many funds (emphasis mine):

1. DoubleLine believes that all investments need to start with risk analysis, not the traditionally taught benchmark comparisons. In our view it is not how investments compare to benchmarks, but how their risks relate to each other across a portfolio. Risk integration techniques enable DoubleLine to build what we believe are more successful portfolio foundations. 2. Investment ideas must offer an asymmetric, positively skewed risk-reward profile. In other words, selected securities and, in Core-type portfolios, sector overweights must appear, through careful analysis, to offer greater potential payoff than potential loss. 3. Portfolios must be constructed with an aim to outperform under a range of future scenarios. In other words, DoubleLine shuns risk-taking based on unidirectional forecasts regarding interest rates, default rates or other variables that drive return. 4. No one can consistently predict changes in the level, direction or term structure of interest rates. DoubleLine does not manage portfolios based on attempts to anticipate changes in rates. 5. Fixed Income securities are to be selected for the potential to build par value. Never chase incremental income at the expense of the potential to build par value.

One particularly interesting fund to analyze in the context of an income investing discussion is the DoubleLine Income Solutions (NYSE:DSL) closed-end fund. Unfortunately, it has a rather high expense ratio but its investment objective fits well with many income strategies which is to provide a high level of current income and a secondary goal of capital appreciation.

The fund's largest positions are in Banco Do Brasil S A Grand Caym FRN, FNMA CMO, Digicel Grp, Cosan S.A Industria E Comercio and Hm Equity:

Company Weight % number of shares latest trade maturity date coupons Banco Do Brasil S A Grand Caym FRN 1 40,000,000 0 - 9.25 FNMA CMO 1.21 35,925,805 -494,031 06/25/2043 5.72 Digicel Grp 8.25% 1.16 38,600,000 0 09/30/2020 8.25 Pfca Hm Equity Invt Tr 1.08 30,502,277 -337,172 08/22/2034 4.5 Cosan S A Industria E Comercio 8.25% 1.08 31,000,000 0 - 8.25

The biggest yield in the portfolio is generated from a privately placed bond Intelsat Connect Finance S.A's 12.5% which has been issued by a highly levered satellite business; Intelsat SA (NYSE:I) in order to refinance a bond nearing maturity.

Closed-end funds can be much more aggressive as they don't have to deal with redemptions when they put up a really bad year. That gives a manager more freedom which is reflected in this aggressive profile.

The bond maturity breakdown isn't as short term as other fixed income managers I've reviewed, like that of a Hasenstab or Stahl. At the 1-3 year category the fund is even strongly underweight compared to the benchmark. This is compensated by the 3-5 and 5-7 year maturities that are both heavily overweighted. Gundlach then underweights maturities between 10-20 years and overweights 20 years and beyond which gets him to a less pronounced barbell as compared to the other top managers reviewed.

With a 58% exposure outside of the U.S. the fund stands out even from the other top funds I've reviewed with the exception of Hasenstab. Gundlach is heavily betting on Mexico even though he called a Trump victory beforehand:

The sector weightings are more in line with the other top fixed-income managers reviewed. They all tend to underweigh government bonds and favor short term corporate bonds. Gundlach is big on securitized bonds with an especially pronounced position in non-agency residential MBS securities and asset-backed securities:

Remarkable investment idea

As I wrote in How To Build An Income Producing Portfolio; Gundlach doesn't bet on interest rate direction or the future default rate but is deeply interested in macro economics. He just told Barron's (video) he likes the iPath India Index (NYSE:INF) as a long term play, Japan through a currency hedged ETF like the iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) or the WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXJ), Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) as discussed in how to build an income producing portfolio, and finally gold to diversify:

If you recommend it at a financial show you are laughed off the stage. Buy humiliation, sell hubris.

Unconventional for most bond investors, it is easy enough to buy a position through various ETFs like the SPDR Gold Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:GLD) or the iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) and as I argued in The Worst Asset To Own they aren't all that different.

Portfolio themes:

If there's no risk of redemptions you can be more aggressive

Don't mind the benchmark, go for great absolute returns

No forecasting of interest rates, default rates, etc

Never chase incremental income at the expense of the potential to build par value

Diversify aggressively across geographies and issuers (360 holdings)

You can concentrate in a bond type but not in an issuer

