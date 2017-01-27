Intel: Ready For The VR/AR Revolution?

We look how that is developing and are especially impressed with Intel's original Project Alloy.

While so far, neither Virtual Reality ("VR") nor Augmented Reality ("AR") are runaway successes, despite high hopes and rave reviews from consumers. Can Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) shake things up?

There is an obvious incentive. There are those that argue that this will be the next computing platform, and Intel having missed the boat on smartphones, it doesn't want to miss the boat on this one. Here is the best summary of exactly why AR/VR is likely to become the next computing platform, from the legendary Kevin Kelly from Wired:

Within two decades, when you look into a state-of-the-art virtual-reality display, your eye will be fooled into thinking you're looking through a real window into a real world. It'll be as bright and crisp as what you see out your window. Once this small display perfects realism, it becomes the one display to rule them all. If a near-eye screen offers sufficient resolution, brightness, breadth, and color richness, it can display any number of virtual screens, of any size, inside it. While I was wearing the photonic spectacles of Magic Leap, I watched an HD movie on a virtual movie screen. It looked as bright and crisp as my 55-inch TV at home. With Microsoft's HoloLens on, I watched a live football game on a virtual screen hovering next to a web browser window, alongside a few other virtual screens. I could fill my office with as many screens as I wanted, as big (or small) as I desired. I could click for a screen overlaid anywhere in the real world. One of Microsoft's ambitions for the HoloLens is to replace all the various screens in a typical office with wearable devices.

Below we will see that we might not have to wait two decades as some solutions have demo's that are already approaching this.

But for Intel it's far from straightforward here. Intel could actually miss the boat in AR/VR for the same reasons it missed the boat in mobile, that is, its processors could be trumped by those of ARM (ARM) that conquered mobile, basically due to their size and energy efficiency but also due to their increasing computing prowess.

To appreciate this we have again to quote from Kevin Kelly, who has actively followed VR from its birth in the late 1980s:

Twenty-five years later a most unlikely savior emerged-the smartphone! Its runaway global success drove the quality of tiny hi-res screens way up and their cost way down. Gyroscopes and motion sensors embedded in phones could be borrowed by VR displays to track head, hand, and body positions for pennies. And the processing power of a modern phone's chip was equal to an old supercomputer, streaming movies on the tiny screen with ease. The cheap ubiquity of screens and chips allowed a teenage Palmer Luckey to gaffer-tape together his first VR headset prototypes, launching a Kickstarter campaign for the Oculus Rift in 2012.

That is, mobile phone tech enabled VR, which existed for a long time already, but was unable to bring cost down. One is inclined to say that this puts Intel at a bit of a handicap, given their history in mobile.

Intel could just try to do the same as in mobile, get its processors into as many devices as possible. Or it could become more proactive and come up with a solution in the AR/VR space itself and partner with others.

Ideally what you want to create is an ecosystem with a big base of applications that run on your platform.

Before we get to that we first have a quick survey of the competition and an introduction of terms:

Virtual Reality ("VR") is where the user is transposed into an entirely virtual world.

Augmented Reality ("AR") is where the real world is still visible, but overlaid with digital information and objects.

Mixed Reality ("MR") integrates virtual objects into-and responsive to-the natural world. A virtual ball under your desk, for example, would be blocked from view unless you bent down to look at it.

VR

There are already quite a number of VR devices that can be bought by consumers. The simplest ones allow you to turn your phone into a VR device. While not as immersive an experience as the more sophisticated projects, they have the advantage of being extremely cheap and offer untethered solutions.

The most well known is perhaps the cardboard box by Google, but Samsung has a slightly sleeker solution with the Gear.

There are open source solutions from a consortium called OSVR, most notably a VR headset from Razer, one of the founding members. It's entirely modular and the driving idea is interoperability.

Then there are those VR headsets that require tethering to (often powerful) gaming computers. Undoubtedly the most well known is the Oculus Rift, now from Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), see here for a review.

It's direct competitor is the HTC (OTC:HTCKF) Vive. Here the specs are compared with the Rift, they don't differ all that much. As they run on fairly expensive PCs, this is good for Intel although what they mostly need is a powerful GPU.

Cheaper but similar is the solution from Sony (NYSE:SNE), a headset which isn't attached to a gaming PC but to its gaming console, the Playstation 4 (review here).

Basically, these consoles are x86 computers these days although unfortunately for Intel, the Playstation 4 doesn't run on an Intel processor but one from AMD (NYSE:AMD). The little box connecting the headset to the Playstation doesn't contain any CPU or GPU, as it happens.

Compared to the Vive and Oculus, the Playstation VR offers slightly reduced specs (100 degree view instead of 110, slightly less sharp screens), but it's a lot less expensive.

Microsoft has leveraged much of its HoloLens technology for the Windows for VR platform running on the Windows Holographic VR platform that will arrive in the Windows 10 Creators Update next year. What are the minimum specifications for the PC it's tethered to? Here is engadget:

the VR platform will need at the minimum 4GB of RAM, a DirectX 12 graphics card, USB 3.0 support and four CPU cores. If you've got a dual-core CPU with hyper threading (which appears as four different cores in Windows), you'll probably be safe as well.

That's really much less in the way of specifications compared to the high-end VR headsets from Oculus Rift and HTCs Vive. Headsets are also cheaper compared to the latter. They supposedly start at just $299 and Lenovo, and now also others like Dell, HP and Acer.

The major break-through is supposedly the 'inside-out' six-degree of freedom tracking, that is, the device is able to follow you in space, not just your head-turns at a much cheaper price point and less cumbersome compared to the Oculus Rift. From The Verge:

But in order to enable 6DOF, systems like the Rift require an external tracking system that makes the whole setup more complicated and less portable. This is where inside-out tracking comes in. Instead of having an external camera read the position of LEDs on your head (which is how the Rift works), sensors built directly into the headset will detect how the wearer is moving and adjust their in-VR position to match. As Microsoft executive VP Terry Myerson puts it, this means people would have "zero need" for a dedicated VR room - they'd just put the headset on and start moving around.

The HoloLens cost $3000 (at least it's last iteration for developers), but it doesn't need to be tethered to a PC. The high-end VR sets (the Rift and Vive) are not quite as expensive, but need to be tethered to expensive gaming PCs.

There are cheaper VR headsets that can be used untethered (like the Gear VR) but they offer less of a VR experience, for instance, they don't have the six degrees of freedom.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) based VR headsets are a sort of compromise. They are cheaper than the high-end sets but still offer inside-out six degree of freedom. However, they still need to be tethered to a PC (although not an expensive gaming rig). Some like Dell and HP are working on backpacks with small PCs to overcome this limitation.

And there we get into territory where size, graphic power and energy efficiency come at a premium, which might benefit ARM based chips, especially the upcoming Snapdragon 835, at least insofar the Windows 10 Creators Update runs on it (we assume so, as it's an update of Windows 10).

AR

AR basically started off with Google's (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) glass, the sci-fi looking AR device, overlaying reality with useful data. But, well, that turned out to have some limitations (here is a review).

The experimental device was also rather expensive ($1500) and was plagued by privacy and safety concerns. It's very much an experiment in progress. One thing we know, it doesn't run on Intel processors. It runs on the OMAP 4430 System on a chip from Texas Instruments (NYSE:TXN).

It is a system based on Android, and there are already a number of third party applications available.

Then there is the HoloLens from Microsoft (MSFT). This is driven by the holographic platform, based on Windows 10 (the Windows 10 Creators update). HoloLens will be compatible with all universal Windows 10 apps including OneDrive, Maps, Remote Desktop, Groove Music and Microsoft Office apps.

Of course the game here is to extend the life of Windows, and they have a starter's advantage as programmers are already familiar with it. So it is collecting a considerable amount of partners, from TechCrunch:

Today we invited our OEM, ODM, and hardware partners to build PCs, displays, accessories and mixed reality devices with the Windows Holographic platform. We are excited to be working with Intel, AMD, Qualcomm, HTC, Acer, ASUS, CyberPowerPC, Dell, Falcon Northwest, HP, iBuyPower, Lenovo, MSI and many others…

And it's driven by an Intel Atom chip, which is a considerable victory for Intel. They're not entirely home free though, Microsoft has recently been able to run a full version of Windows 10 on the Snapdragon 835 chip, and it's the likes of these Snapdragon chips that have made Intel's foray into mobile a bit of a nightmare.

MR

Here is the rather secretive Magic Leap, which is also developing a hololens like device, is proposing its own operating system. There isn't a consumer version out, not even a version for developers. But still, here is Kevin Kelly from Wired again, who of course was allowed a demo:

Intellectually, I know this drone is an elaborate simulation, but as far as my eyes are concerned it's really there, in that ordinary office. It is a virtual object, but there is no evidence of pixels or digital artifacts in its three-dimensional fullness. If I reposition my head just so, I can get the virtual drone to line up in front of a bright office lamp and perceive that it is faintly transparent, but that hint does not impede the strong sense of it being present. This, of course, is one of the great promises of artificial reality-either you get teleported to magical places or magical things get teleported to you. Magic Leap is not the only company creating mixed-reality technology, but right now the quality of its virtual visions exceeds all others.

What is especially striking is the "there is no evidence of pixels" part, as that is where all other VR/AR solutions falter at least a bit. Kevin Kelly wasn't the only one that was impressed, Magic Leap has raked in a stunning $1.4B in venture funding.

At first sight, this seems to be the solution closest to the 'watching out of a window' description in the first quote from Kelly, where he (and others) see VR/AR (or as in this case, MR) going. However, perhaps not all is well, from The Verge:

The crux of the problem appears to be Magic Leap's gamble on a so-called fiber scanning display, which shines a laser through a fiber optic cable that moves rapidly back and forth to draw images out of light. The company thought the fiber scanning display could be Magic Leap's breakthrough tech, allowing it to shrink down the extremely expensive hardware used on a previous prototype - a refrigerator-sized device known internally as the "Beast." According to The Information, Magic Leap still has not been able to get the fiber scanning display to work. It has since demoted it to a long-term research project.

So we'll have to wait and see. On the one hand, we think that the massive amount of venture funding offers at least a tentative sign that we have something potentially revolutionary here (as the Kelly review testifies), but it isn't ready for prime time yet and might not be so for quite some time to come.

Intel's Project Alloy

Then Intel has its own solution, which like Magic Leap is a mixed (or merged) reality platform. Technically this falls in the IoT Group part of the company but this is a pretty interesting open source merged reality ("MR") project. The Verge describes what it is:

merged reality means you can see real-world stuff in front of you, even while you're wearing a full headset. The RealSense cameras on the headset capture images of the things in front of you and project them back into your virtual environment in milliseconds. If Microsoft's HoloLens headset creates a layer of augmented reality on top of the real world, and Oculus Rift blocks you out entirely from the real world, Project Alloy falls into a bizarre place somewhere in between.

It's supposed to ship in Q4 and, well, it could be a good product for Intel as it manages to differentiate itself from other VR and AR solutions:

It is a completely untethered system, all the computing power is in the (relatively small) headset.

It manages to allow free roaming (the so called six degrees of freedom), no competitor pulls this off.

Apart from Magic Leap, merged reality is quite something else. It is a really original take from Intel.

Here is what it contains, from Tech Crunch:

Each device will feature an Intel seventh generation Core processor, a vision processor, fisheye lens and sensors, two RealSense cameras and an on-device battery, and will be built in conjunction with a number of partners. Krzanich did not say who the partners would be, but the company has made several acquisitions and partnerships in the last year - they include buying immersive sports VR company Voke and a three-year content partnership with the Spanish soccer league LaLiga.

It's also reassuring that in a device where space and energy frugality come at a steep premium Intel processors manage to do the job. Of course, we don't know whether the Windows Holographic desktop software (the operating system based on Windows 10) would run better on a Snapdragon chip as Project Alloy isn't going to try that.

Intel is also embarking on immersive sports, where one can watch sport matches on a VR headset with 360 degree vision, the tech can also be used by coaches to train athletes.

Intel has made some pretty interesting acquisitions to boost their capabilities in these new fields, like Voke (streaming VR)

Conclusion

As of yet, no dominant design has emerged in the AR/VR/MR landscape. If the optimists are right, these technologies are going to replace computing as we know it, and will offer the primary screen through which we'll work and play.

Some of the outfits that are working on these technologies are already planning to replace their computer monitors with their own gear. The internet will change from a place to exchange information to a place to exchange experiences.

In short, this could very well be the next 'big thing.' Intel seems well positioned to take at least a part, through three different strategies:

It's prowess in CPUs.

It's alliances, like with Microsoft.

It's own MR efforts, Project Alloy.

There is also a fairly clear threat though. Intel tends to have a stronger presence where computing demands are hefty, that is, in the x86 solutions which needs to be tethered.

The threat comes from untethered solution where size, graphic heft and energy efficiency come at a premium, as these are the reasons why Intel lost out to ARM in the mobile space.

It goes without saying that Intel is redoubling effort to increase performance of these smaller chips (also for other fields like IoT). However, they are not without important wins.

Microsoft's HoloLens runs on an Intel Atom processor, entirely untethered, even if the $3000 price tag is way too expensive. But it's own Project Alloy offers a really interesting (and much cheaper) take on mixed reality, although within the confines of that field it is possible that a formidable competitor in the form of Magic Leap will emerge in the near future.

