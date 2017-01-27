The Dirty Little Secret Behind Trump's Tax Policies

I'll admit it. One of my favorite targets when it comes to maligning assets is high yield.

And I mean high yield anything. But high yield bonds (NYSEARCA:HYG) especially.

I've written volumes about the space, laying out what I think is a pretty cogent argument for why you should stay well away.

First there's the simple fact that HY is rich - and I mean very rich. That comes courtesy of sharply higher crude prices (well, relative to last January and February that is) which have catalyzed remarkable spread compression. So remarkable in fact, that high yield energy spreads now trade in line with where they stood when crude was at $80. Indeed it looks as though we might soon see energy spreads trade inside HY as a whole and stay there until there's a convincing downturn in crude (which I argue there will be).

(Charts: Bloomberg)

But it's not just the fact that HY has rallied. There are two structural factors in the secondary market for corporate credit that make holding HY debt ETFs especially dangerous.

The first is declining market liquidity. Put simply, there aren't any buyers. Have a look at the results of a survey UBS conducted with dealers (look at the right pane; the left pane speaks to the next point):

(CHART: UBS)

The second structural factor that makes this a precarious situation is the fact that ownership is concentrated among players whose propensity to sell in bad times is high. Indeed, the percentage of the market owned by those who were sellers in 2008 has grown materially since the crisis.

If all of that isn't enough to convince you of the inherent dangers, there's also an argument about deteriorating fundamentals. Specifically, record leverage and a related decline in interest coverage ratios. Have a look:

(Charts: Morgan Stanley)

Note the interest coverage ratio for HY (right pane) is about 4.

Well, according to a new note out from the incomparable Matt King, that could represent a real problem in a new tax regime. Consider the following excerpts from Citi (my highlights):

As our equity strategists have quipped, even the very concept of EBITDA - and with it, most definitions of corporate leverage - implies that interest comes before taxes. The moment it doesn't, a great many assumptions need to be rethought. The easiest way to quantify the impact is with a simple model: [Note that in the example,] if the tax deductibility of interest is removed, and tax needs to be calculated first and interest deducted only afterwards, post-tax earnings actually shrink by 8% to $6 [under tax reform proposals that lower taxes but eliminate interest deductibility]. Clearly the greater the level of profits relative to interest payments, the greater is the benefit. If companies are paying the full 35% current rate of corporate tax, we calculate breakeven to occur at 2.4x, or fairly deep in HY territory. But if instead we re-run the calculation using what our equity strategists calculate to be the actual average effective US corporate tax rate of some 27%, only companies with interest coverage above 4x are left better off (Figure 3). This is fine for almost everything in investment grade - with average interest coverage of around 10x - but exactly in line with the average for $ HY. As far as we can tell, 4x is also the average interest coverage for the whole of the US nonfinancial sector.

In other words, you probably should rethink your assumptions about how proposals of lower taxes offset by removing the tax deductibility of corporate interest payments would affect US companies. "Especially," as Citi's Matt King notes, "when US corporate leverage levels are close to the highest on record."

Or, more to the point (my highlights):

This suggests that a widespread presumption - that the major beneficiaries of Trump's tax policies would be US equityholders - could be somewhat exaggerated. For equities issued by investment grade corporates that might be true. But high yield corporates could well find exactly the opposite.

As for HY credit, it all comes back to the "priced to perfection" theme I've been keen on pushing. Considering all of the above, you tell me if the market is pricing in a reduction in post-tax earnings attributable to tax "reform":

(Chart: Goldman)

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.