General Electric: Keep Your Eye On The Prize

Earlier this week General Electric (NYSE:GE) release fourth quarter numbers. The general consensus was disappointment, and the stock shed about 5% in the two trading days following the announcement. The drop was a little puzzling to this observer and perhaps is a larger reflection of the market myopia that focuses on micro-events to the exclusion of the big picture.

So yes, GE "met" expectations of $0.46/share earnings. And no, GE disappointed with revenue of $33.1 billion, compared to expectations of $33.9 billion. Revenue from a number of business segments "missed", including power, oil and gas and renewable energy as well as transportation and healthcare. Lighting, aviation and "energy connections" and Alstom synergies did better than expectations. That is a lot to assimilate, and yes the "misses" are greater than the "beats", however, lost in the "trees" is the "forest"- and that is GE continues to make material process in transforming into a focused, high-valued added industrial company.

However, through the longer lens of business the Company is marching toward$2.00/share earnings in 2018. Backlog continues to trickle upward (even with a stronger US dollar), the Alstom acquisition is beginning to bear material fruit and Predix (the industrial internet) is beginning to gain meaningful traction. Being a conglomerate, there are going to be in-favor and out-of-favor industries. Energy has a tough couple of years, but I expect the segment to be a bright spot in 2017. Conversely, healthcare may be challenged in 2017 as major US providers hold off on purchasing decisions in the wake of changes (or replacement) to the ACA. Fourth quarter operating margins were higher than full year margins implying positive overall momentum.

I gave up trying to assess GE by understanding its different operating entities. There are too many, they are too complicated and macro events (currency, politics, etc.) tend to be an ever-present wildcard. Instead of the parts, I try to look at the whole- and take the long (or at least medium-term) view. The strategy, the earnings projections and the leadership commitment are all highly important to this investor. Based on management's (which is inherently conservative in external communications) projections of $2.00/share in 2018, I have put a $36 price target on GE (" General Electric: $36 Price Target"), with a downside to about $32 (timing: end of 2017/Q1 2018). I believe in the strategy of a high-valued added pure-play industrial company. I believe that Predix is going to add value for both the Company and its customers. I believe there are going to be bumps when politics, currency and tax policy are considered (life happens events). However, when everything is taken together, it is as simple as doing the math- a 16x-18x forward multiple drives a $32-$36 stock. Dividends of 3.2% provide a nice backstop while the strategy plays out.

I am not a perma-bull on GE. In late 2015, I thought the stock had a run a little too far, a little too fast. Given that the Company's strategy was less developed, I took profits and sold. In Q4 2016, I saw an opportunity to buy the same Company, with a better articulated (and executed) strategy for a more attractive price and re-entered. The pre-earnings price in the $31's was a good place to watch. The $29's are probably a good place to add (or sell call options and win either way). Personally, I got a little greedy, waiting for $29.50 to add to my position.

There has been a lot of talk about Mr. Immelt and my readers can be quite vocal on the topic. Personally, I do not despise Mr. Immelt for his actions during the financial crisis. I think he has done a competent job given the challenges he faced. His moves in recent years, starting with shedding consumer finance (Synchrony (NYSE:SYF)) and most of GE Capital, combined with creating a focused industrial company were good, prudent and smart.

GE is a shareholder conscious firm. Even the smaller moves, like shedding the tax accountants (" General Electric: Bold Moves to Cut Costs and Increase Focus") are signs that leadership is serious in driving value for shareholders. The Company will return about $20 billion to shareholders in 2017, 40% of that in dividends and the remainder in share buybacks. Again prudent- a sustainable dividend payment to shareholders and a situational reduction in share count.

So yes, I wish the Company had done a little better in Q4 2016. But no, I do not see anything that really changes my opinion of the Company, its value or where it is going in the next 12-24 months. GE won't make you rich, but it has the potential to create nice total return for investors over the next 12 months.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.