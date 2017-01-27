Should You Tune In To The CBS Radio IPO?

I believe CBS is more likely to make a full sale of CBS Radio before it would get to the markets.

CBS (NYSE:CBS) has filed for an IPO for their subsidiary CBS Radio (Pending:CBSR) to spin it off. The company operates in an evolving industry that has been suffering from declining numbers across top and bottom lines. They compete with traditional radio broadcasting companies including iHeartRadio (OTCPK:IHRT) and Radio One (NASDAQ:ROIAK), satellite radio company Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI), as well as internet radio companies such as Pandora (NYSE:P).

Revenue Is Declining

I am projecting CBS Radio to have closed revenue at about $1.213 billion for 2016, which would represent a decrease of approximately 1.5% from the year prior. That is a steady decline in revenue for the company, which had more than $1.34 billion in revenue in 2011. Revenue has dropped every year since 2011. While revenue is declining, it is doing it at a snail's pace, which doesn't disqualify it from being investable, however it will not gain traction with growth investors.

Source: CBS Radio's S-1

There is Debt

Originally there wasn't, however with plans to spinoff CBS Radio came plans to saddle on some debt - over $1.4 billion of debt. This brought the stockholders' equity down to $2.53 billion. However, for CBS a large portion of this debt is to be used to buyback $1 billion of CBS stock.

Source: CBS Radio's S-1

The Industry Is Risky

Broadcast radio is not an industry I would actively seek investment opportunities. There are several reasons I do not like this industry:

· Revenue is almost exclusive to advertising. There are always economic factors that can affect this crucial revenue stream, however there are also other variables at play. Existing and new companies may decide to cut their marketing costs, or even more importantly, cut their spending specifically to broadcast radio advertising. With no diversity in sales, the industry is dependent on advertisers investing in radio advertising.

· The industry is contracting. It's an $18 billion per year revenue business, but it has a negative growth rate. With losses flowing from the top to bottom lines, this is an industry that most investors have tried to exit from their portfolios.

· It remains competitive. $18 billion and shrinking is not that much when you consider the billion dollar competitors in this field, such as CBS Radio, iHeartRadio, Radio One, etc.

· The industry is evolving. It is not traditional radio broadcasting that investors are motivated by. There was a shift to satellite radio with Sirius XM and now towards digital internet radio and music, such as Pandora and Spotify. There are many changes that can affect the industry.

Conclusion

I don't see this making it to the market. In my opinion, it won't sit well with investors and isn't suited for an IPO. Although I believe CBS is motivated to unload CBS Radio, I would estimate that it won't happen by way of spinning it off via an IPO. I am expecting an outright full sale here. There may be other companies looking at this deal and analyzing synergies as we speak. In case I am wrong and this does make it to an IPO, I probably won't tune in for this offering.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.