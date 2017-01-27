Capital One Financial Diversifies It's Business Model

A breath of fresh air has been breathed into Capital One Financial's (NYSE:COF) lungs following their 2016 Q4 results. COF updated thirsty analysts over their 360 Cafes and digital models. Many banks have been testing out so called "Universal" branch modeling which has eliminated much of the need for tellers as banking goes digital. Fairbank said in the latest call that COF has become more of a technology company. However, banks feel it necessary to have an avenue to interact with consumers. No need to sweat just yet, Starbucks' (NASDAQ:SBUX) investors, COF only has 10 coffee locations and they are serving Peet's coffee rather than their own brand. At a Capital One cafe in New York recently, Jennifer Oliver used the ATM located inside the building and then walked to the back for a cup of coffee from the Peet's Coffee & Tea counter. "I feel badly for all the bank tellers who don't have jobs anymore," she said as she sipped her warm cup of coffee. Jenny, like others, have taken banking to the 21st century.

COF reported another strong quarter of revenue growth and profit. Richard Fairbank, the CEO and founder, highlighted how COF right now is a "coiled spring." indicating that provisions will likely stabilize growing forward and revenue will expand. According to Fairbank, credit cards have higher charge-offs when you initially receive accounts but lower losses after. Intuitively this means, When you get 10 new customers 2-3 might be poor, but the 7 that stay around and have very strong credit metrics for long periods of time -the so called "seasoned back book" because they are initial customers which stick around. Therefore, more loan losses come at the beginning, when you're adding more customers. COF has had insatiable growth in their card business over the last 2 years ever since their marketing budget rose. COF's credit card business has grown from $81 billion in Q1 of 2015 to $105 billion today. Marketing expenses are up 5% this year as the "window" closes. Fairbank discussed today a "window" in credit cards that is about to shut. Certainly, COF has been able to massively increase loans during this "window."; the question is can the back book of the credit card business be as well seasoned as their coffee. If so, investors will be appreciating a very tasty treat.

For the full year Capital One Financial delivered EPS from continuing operations of $6.93 for the year ended 2016. Banks have been rising ever since November 8th when the Democrats lost the election. This video helps explain some of the stock market's rise and why it was critical for politics to move in a new direction albeit to Trump.

DNC Chair candidate said her job "is to shut other white people down when they want to interrupt." Watching the full video makes the quote worse. Some may interject at the discussion of politics in the stock market but this is wrong. COF stock is up nearly 20% during the election and as an investor you can't just always ignore politics; sometimes it makes a difference.

Investors are betting the environment changes from what we saw from 2009 to 2016. In 2009, we were in the "great recession" The Obama administration put a strong emphasis on banks for the collapse but many did not agree that they were the sole cause. Warren Buffett, discussed in 2008 to the financial inquiry commission the role of Freddie Mac in the financial crisis. According to Buffett and many others, the government tacitly mandated Freddie Mac -an essentially government sponsored entity - to make loans to lower class families - Buffett pointed this out in the video. Many of the borrowers had over 50% of their after-tax income going to mortgage payments which he described to be unsustainable and a reason he sold Freddie Mac stock around the year 2000. The banks capitalized on a government sponsored (Freddie & Fannie) entity taking all the risk and began originating an excessive amount of mortgages. It is important to understand that banks didn't lend to lower class families to lose money and the government cannot have it both ways. It can't force private companies to make loans they know will lose money. And it can't complain that loans default when they provide guarantees to poor lenders. Economics easily predicts what happens when people who shouldn't get loans get them.

Banks were treated as an enemy. The US government fined banks by more than $100B since 2008. This is addition to the $15.3B profit on TARP. The latest lawsuit by former President Obama's administration was against Barclays who decided to fight the lawsuit. The government accused that Barclays didn't disclose how bad their underlying loans were to unsuspecting investors even though Barclays was the largest investor in the bad loans - an inherently illogical claim - other innocent investors included Citigroup (NYSE:C).

Investors are betting on clawbacks of Dodd Frank which is now over 2,300 pages. Regulation increases costs for banks which pass them onto consumers.

As can be seen above, free checking accounts are now almost non-existent likely due to higher costs for banks. Another thing investors are betting on is the clearing out of excess reserves by banks. COF, like all banks likely has huge amount of excess reserves - COF has $27.7B of common tangible equity. If we examine risk weighted assets of $286.6 billion, we would see that COF could issue around an $8 billion dividend or $16.67 a share and still be well in excess of the minimum in the regulatory ratios. This would not be prudent to issue this large a dividend but Capital One and other banks are likely to announce a special dividend this year or next around the Comprehensive Capital Review and Analysis by the Federal Reserve later this year. It would be expected that COF issues a special dividend of around $5-6 a share. With the clearing out of excess capital the banks can make higher returns on equity.

All indications would point to a large increase in GAAP EPS in 2017 to above $9 a share and putting Capital One Financial is one of the cheaper financial stocks with a forward PE of under 10. Many financial stocks such as PNC have forward PE's well above 15. The projections below are based on the following:

A quick explanation of some of the moving pieces. The expected year end loans are shown first. Please note to calculate the numbers we would need to use average loans not ending loans.

Credit Card Loans Consumer Commercial Expected $ 110,083.6 $75,245.62 $70,261.8 $ 255,591.1 Net interest income $22,742 Provision $6,442 Non-interest Income $4,799 Non-interest expense $14,052 Earnings before taxes $7,047 Tax Rate 31% Net Income $4.848 Less NCI and Preferred Stock $242 Estimated ending shares 460 Common stock net Income $4606 Money Green's NON GAAP $10.01 Using average share base (0.21) Less Amortization (0.57) Estimated GAAP EPS $9.23

Net interest income is based on similar net interest margin in 2017 to 2016. 7.16% on tangible assets were averaged in Q4 and .6013% was averaged liabilities and equity. A total spread of 6.56%. This number is multiplied by 2017 tangible assets which is 2016 ending tangible assets + average loans growth.

Provision - Last year provisions were $6.459 billion. Some will incorrectly assume provisions will spike in 2017 like it did in 2016 -provisions were 42% higher in 2016. However, loan growth should not be as drastic as it was in 2015 & 2016 and those loans are more seasoned. Last year, COF reserved $1.4 billion more than their loan losses (provisions minus charge-offs). Since this year will not have such a large reserve build we would expect provisions to not exceed charge-offs by the large margin it did in 2015. Essentially 2016 provisions were based on a much larger future loan losses. Therefore, charge-offs will be higher but there likely won't be a big reserve build.

Non interest expense is based on a 52% efficiency ratio less the expected $269 M of amortization expense. Investors should be careful because all intangible assets are different. However, I can assure that their customer relationship value isn't going to drop by the accounting estimate of $269 M next year and it didn't drop by nearly $400M in 2016 when COF grew loans by over $15 B. In fact, their customer relationship value has been growing. For whatever reason, accountants have decided to record a forward looking items that is made up of estimated future earnings as an annuity of sorts that runs out of value. In my opinion, these amounts should be immediately charged off to retained earnings when an acquisition is done rather than create specious asset accounts. The reason this isn't done is investors would likely get upset with managements if they saw large equity declines.

The tax rate is based on 2017 of 31%.

Non controlling interest and Preferred stock is a preliminary estimate.

I should have a firm update once COF releases its 2016 annual report.

