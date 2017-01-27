If You Sold Blackstone Group LP, It's Time To Buy Back In

Retail investors burned by the 2015 unit price collapse should reconsider Blackstone Group LP at $31 per unit, as the units are trading below their intrinsic value, in my view.

Blackstone continues to benefit from two secular trends: 1) investment capital flowing into alternative assets, and; 2) international capital flowing into the U.S.

Blackstone Group LP (NYSE: BX) reported 4Q16 earnings Thursday. AUM continued to grow, base management fee revenue reset higher while compensation expense remained flat, and strong realizations drove a sequential increase in the distribution to $0.47 (from $0.41 in 3Q16).

Yet the common units continue to trade below their intrinsic value, as retail investors burned by the 2015 collapse in the units have remained hesitant to reinvest.

But consider this: investing in BX now - at $31 per unit - is not the same as investing in BX in 2015 at >$40 per unit. Blackstone's fundamentals have improved dramatically since 2015, in my view, even if Performance Fees have fallen from their 2015 peak.

In this article, I'll outline why 4Q16 results were so strong, point out a few hard-to-find negatives, and update my adjusted FRE-only based valuation analysis. Then we can discuss in the comments section below.

The Good in 4Q16

AUM continued its inexorable march higher

Total AUM increased 1.5% sequentially (compared to 3Q16) and 9.0% year-over-year ("yoy"). Fee earning AUM increased 3.5% sequentially and 12.6% yoy. All four segments (PE, RE, HFS, and C) experienced sequential increases in total AUM, and three out of the four experienced sequential increases in Fee-earning AUM (only PE experienced a $235 million decrease in Fee-earning AUM…but from a base of $69.3 billion in 3Q16). Increasing AUM inevitably leads to higher management fee revenue, as BX deploys increasing amounts of capital.

Base Management Fee Revenue Climbed 5.1% sequentially…

…driven by a staggering 21.7% sequential increase in Private Equity base management fees. Management indicated on past earnings calls that new PE funds coming online combined with higher new fund management fee percentages would boost base management fee revenue in late 2016, so this increase was expected. Increasing base management fee revenue, driven by increasing AUM and deployments, is the key value driver of BX common units, in my view.

Compensation increased 0.3% yoy in 4Q16, despite a 12.6% yoy increase in fee-earning AUM

I follow BX's compensation expense closely, because it is BX's largest fixed expense. One of the reasons that AUM and base management fees are the primary value driver of BX's common units is that this revenue stream can (theoretically) grow while BX's compensation expense can (theoretically) stay the same. In other words, the same portfolio managers and analysts can invest significantly more capital without getting paid a higher salary and benefits. In this (theoretical) scenario, incremental base management fee revenue all drops to the bottom line, and is paid out in the quarterly distribution. This concept - "fixed cost leverage" or "operating leverage" - materialized in BX's 4Q16. Compensation expense increased 0.3% yoy while base management fee revenue increased 4.0% yoy. In dollar terms, this means a $24.2 million yoy increase in base management fee revenue in 4Q16 nearly all dropped down to the distribution, because BX only paid out another $0.6 million in compensation. I expect BX's fixed cost leverage to benefit unit holders as base management fee revenues inflect higher.

Unrealized Performance Fees Increased Sequentially and Remained >$0

Unrealized performance fees (unrealized carried interest + unrealized incentive fees) increased 74.7% sequentially compared to 3Q16, as BX benefited from rebounding credit markets, higher company valuations, and an increasing real estate market. I follow unrealized performance fees each quarter closely, primarily because a drop below $0 in any given quarter can have consequences down the road for realized performance fees, which are a primary driver of BX's distribution (roughly 61% of the distribution in 4Q16, to be exact). Growing unrealized performance fees reflect asset values increasing more than their hurdle rate, which implies higher future realized performance fees (all else remaining equal).

Other positives…

Over $5.0 billion of Real Estate realizations expected to close in early 2017 should continue to drive performance fees.

Hedge Fund Solutions experienced a strong rebound in Economic Income in 4Q16, driven by higher performance fees and a seasonal decline in compensation. HFS Economic Income increased 36% yoy. In its press release, BX alluded to "commingled products" when explaining HFS's strong AUM inflows in 4Q16. I think BX is leveraging high investor demand for its other three segments to attract capital to HFS, keeping that otherwise "under siege" segment more than just afloat, but thriving. Net accrued performance fees increased 4% sequentially compared to 3Q16, implying higher future realized performance fees.

In Private Equity, BCP V is now generating "carry" following several quarters of realizations that failed to generate realized carried interest. This development will positively impact performance fees in 2017.

BX is willing to fundraise off of political trends, taking advantage of Stephen Schwarzman's advisory position with the Trump administration. On the earnings call, BX said they will be launching infrastructure-oriented funds that benefit from the anticipated increase in government infrastructure spending.

The Bad in 4Q16

There were Net Outflows in three out of four segments

Essentially, sequential increases in AUM over the last two quarters (3Q16 and 4Q16) have been driven primarily by market activity (increases in asset valuations) rather than fundraising. In 4Q16, Net Inflows were a mere $500 million, while market activity contributed over $5 billion to the $5.5 billion sequential increase in total AUM. Ideally, both market activity and Net Inflows (from prolific fundraising) would contribute to increasing total AUM. After all, market activity is less under the control of BX than fundraising. Could BX's prolific fundraising be peaking? This is something to keep a close eye on going forward.

Dry powder declined sequentially, from $102.2 billion in 3Q16 to $101.3 billion in 4Q16

I'm reaching here a bit, because I had difficulty identifying negatives in the 4Q16 report. But I do like to see a high - and growing - dry powder balance, particularly while we remain well into one of the longest bull markets in history and valuation multiples (measured by the CAPE ratio) remain historically high. Dry powder allows BX to opportunistically invest should a cyclical downturn occur; which I expect to occur within the next several years.

Blackstone Group LP is worth at least $34 per unit, on a relative basis

I base my valuation of BX on an adjusted Fee Related Earnings ("FRE") basis. FRE is a stable profit stream derived primarily from Blackstone's management fee revenue minus compensation expense and other operating expenses. I do not add back stock based compensation into FRE, as Blackstone does, because I consider this to be a real expense.

Based on my analysis, demonstrated in Figure 1 below, I believe that BX is worth at least $34 per common unit, using a 2.0% FRE distribution yield. I use Black rock's (NYSE: BLK) 2.6% dividend yield as a comparable for Black stone; both are fast-growing asset managers with somewhat similar cost structures and revenue models, though I believe Black stone benefits from stronger secular trends towards alternative investing and international inflows into the U.S.

Figure 1

Source: Blackstone Group LP investor reports and author calculations

I remain long BX, as Net Performance Fees represent my "margin of safety"

My FRE-only valuation analysis acknowledges that Net Performance Fees are highly volatile and difficult to model/predict. In part, this is because Net Performance Fees are tied closely to market valuation multiples, which can fluctuate wildly over time. It's worth noting, though, that Net Performance Fees have comprised 64% of Blackstone Group LP's distribution since 2010. Put differently, Net Performance Fees have contributed $1.60 to the distribution for every $1.00 that FRE has contributed in that period. By excluding Net Performance Fees from my valuation analysis, I can justify assigning a yield (of 2.0%) that is well below what I would otherwise assign to a company like Blackstone Group LP if I included Net Performance Fees. With a company like Blackstone Group LP, simplicity is best.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.