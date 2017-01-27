Make Money Using Analyst Ratings

THIS IS A REPRINT OF AN ARTICLE THAT INITIALLY APPEARED ON FORBES.COM

Oh good gracious: Once again, the financial news media has "discovered" that ratings issued by Wall Street analysts cannot be taken at face value. Z-z-z-z-z-z. I thought the world had come to understand this more than 15 years ago, when Elliot Spitzer was a hot-shot attorney general running roughshod over the sell side. Oh well. I suppose this means I, too, should regurgitate an old theme, one that suggests investors stop whining about analysts and instead, use data based on their work product to make money in the market.

Bursting the bubble - again

On January 19th, the Wall Street Journal informed the world that analysts issue bullish stock ratings to curry favor with management in order to help their clients get meetings (as opposed to their old gig, which was to get investment banking fees for their firms). Without exploring how valuable those meetings can be in light of Regulation FD, a 2000 anti-favoritism regulation barring companies from providing unique insights to any investor without sharing said insights with the world at large (now THAT could be a fresh interesting angle), Bloomberg and Seeking Alpha eagerly parroted and re-promoted the Wall Street Journal's "insights."

Yeah, yeah, yeah, they always say Buy, they're afraid to say Sell . . . darn, I almost caught myself starting to snore.

Let's try this one more time. Wall Street analysts don't get paid to tell their institutional clients what to buy, what to sell and when to do what they do. The clients make those decisions their own ways based on their own philosophies, goals, etc. In reality, 50% of all investors believe a stock should be bought and 50% believe the same stock is a sell. That's why we have a "market." If "Buy" is a "correct" answer, then a stock would be priced at infinity (everybody has a buy order but there are no sellers); if it's right to "Sell" a stock, the price would be zero. So yes, this means every single real-life buy or sell sentiment is based on an agenda and thankfully for the sake of functioning markets, different investors have different agendas.

One important ritualistic aspect of Wall Street research is the rating. And an important item of etiquette is that the analyst try to refrain from saying Sell. Is that to please management? Yes, that's part of it. But it's also to please their clients who are holding the stocks and often have to hold it based on considerations of liquidity with decisions as to merit being reflected in "overweighting" (the percentage holding in the position being bigger than the percent it comprises within a benchmark index such as the S&P 500) or "underweighting." The last thing in the world any institutional investor needs is an analyst with no client-service responsibility at all, no investment goals, no client mandate, no risk parameters, etc., running around making pronouncements that create awkward manager-client conversations.

The try-not-to-say-sell ritual is also for you. Yes, I mean YOU! By far, the most vicious venom I've seen hurled anywhere online is when somebody says Sell regarding a stock widely favored by individual investors. Heck, check the user comments on Seeking Alpha in response to articles I posted not long ago suggesting that Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) should be sold, and those were mild compared to what was commonplace back when Internet stocks and Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) were peaking.

How are you supposed to know not to take analyst ratings at face value? It's the "E" word; education.

Before you invest, you're supposed to study up on how this stuff works, and not just ratings but everything; P/E, EPS, dividend security, growth, financial strength, risk, etc. Arguably, investors in the 1990s and before might not have caught on to the ratings thing because the educational material available at the time was skimpy at best on this topic. But today, if you seriously thought "Buy" means "Buy," that means you haven't done your homework and that's on you.

Making Use of and Making Money with Ratings

Ratings mean something. The key to success in investing is looking beneath the surface to try to discern what's really going on. (That's not just with ratings; it's with everything. Make sure the high yield isn't signaling a dividend cut. Check to see if the big loss comes from a non-recurring write-off. Check the "quality" of earnings, etc.)

So again, ratings mean something, although not necessarily what the terminally naïve think. But it's still something. Analysts don't have to cover every stock and clients don't necessarily crave meetings with each and every company under coverage. And in the past, not every company was an equally viable candidate for investment banking attention.

So now, we're on to something. Ratings may be a measure of institutional demand for shares as assessed by the folks who talk to institutions all the time, the analysts. We're talking about present-day demand. And more importantly, we're probably talking about probable future demand. And in a world where prices are set by supply and demand (for shares) potential strengthening of demand form the largest - by far - investment-community constituency is worth knowing. That's information we can profitably use.

Contemporary databases track analyst ratings and score them 1 (most bullish regardless of whatever label particular firm uses) to 5 (most bearish). They also combine all the scores out there for a stock and compute a weighted average (the weighting is based on the number of ratings at each scoring level). So the fact that so-and-so published a report that says to "Buy" XYZ stock has no meaning whatsoever. That XYZ's weighted average ratings is 2.87 means a bit more. That shares of other companies in XYZ's industry have average rating scores of 2.23 means more (we now know the street is bearish on XYX - remember, the scale is from 1, best, to 5, worst - and we didn't even need anybody to issue a report that says "Sell"). And by the way, you can get this information for the low, low price of zero from internet finance websites.

Still, don't assume you should buy stocks for which the rating is more bullish. Think about what's beneath the surface. We probably can infer that XYZ is a bit out of favor which might make it more favorably valued and/or less vigorously hyped and/or a bit neglected which could translate to a real-life Buy. Jeff Miller, President of NewArc Investments and a well-respected commentator is inclined to use ratings as a contrary indicator and there is empirical research out there to back him up.

Here's another approach.

Consider what it might tell us if XYZ's average rating score is 2.87, but is up from 3.29 a quarter ago. That means analysts have on average been nudging their ratings in a more bullish direction. Before Elliot Spitzer, we might have considered this an indication that investment bankers saw XYZ as a potentially more interesting client, one at which things were or could be happening. Today, it may mean analysts are seeing XYZ as a company their clients are becoming more interested in meeting with. Either way, we may be looking at a stock whose price may experience some upward (relative to the market) price pressure due to increases institutional interest. We can work with that.

I created a simple model on Portfolio123 that identified and bought the 10 stocks in the S&P 500 that experienced the most bullish analyst rating change scores over the past three months. (If you use Portfolio123, you don't even need any screening rules. Set the Universe to S&P 500 and then do a 10-stock lower-is-better quick-rank using AvgRec/AvgRec13WkAgo.)

Figure 1 shows the result of a 10-year backtest (which assumes the portfolio is refreshed once every three months and which imposes a 0.25% per transaction penalty for price slippage).

Figure 1

Yup. That means exactly what you think it means. It beat the market. And it did so even after adjusting for risk (note the positive Alpha).

By the way, Figure 2 shows what happened when I reversed the sort and picked the 10 stocks with the biggest 3-month ratings-score changes in the bearish direction.

Figure 2

It's just that simple. And no, this is not data mining (a tendency to test all sorts of things and ultimately settle on anything, whether it makes sense or not, that produces test results that worked over the historical sample period.) I've been using and have written about the benefits of using ratings revision data since well before the 2007 start of the sample period used in Figures 1 and 2, and above, I explained a common sense reason why I expected it to work even before I first tested it.) Recall, too, that this was done within the S&P 500 so there are no hard-to-trade obscure micros here (because it's so visible, the S&P 500 universe is actually the hardest one to model).

By the way . . .

Did you notice that I worked with three months as the rating-change measurement period and three months as the portfolio hold- and refresh-period? That seems slow doesn't it, especially with all the puffing and bleating about speed and nanosecond algorithmic trading not to mention Hollywood's tendency to depict Wall Street with lots of rapidly screaming and gesticulating traders.

Speed is chic, but not necessarily profitable. Technology can, has and undoubtedly will continue to speed up the transmission of information, but it can't do squat to speed up the pace at which ultimately-human stories unfold. Figure 3 is a hipper version of the model I used for Figure 1; it uses the freshest possible data. It measures bullish ratings change over a 1-week period and refreshes the portfolio every week.

Figure 3

So much for the notion of looking with envy at the saps who pay more and more for the ability to trade more and more rapidly.

The Stocks

Here are the stocks that are currently in the portfolio created by the good version of the model (the one depicted in Figure 1, with 3-month time period and most bullish upward ratings revisions).

Ticker Company AYI Acuity Brands AVY Avery Dennison BRK.B Berkshire Hathaway STZ Constellation Brands FAST Fastenal HSIC Henry Schein MRK Merck ROP Roper Technologies WAT Waters XRX Xerox

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.