NXP Semiconductor: An Attractive Opportunity

With the large decline in Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) this week due to multiple lawsuits and soft earnings guidance, I believe it is a good time to look at NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI). Back in late September, it was reported that Qualcomm was in talks to buy NXP semi, the deal price announced later in October was $110/share, which was 33.75% above the close the day before the report came out at the end of September. The reason why Qualcomm wants to purchase NXP Semi is because they sit right in the middle of a number of import growth markets. As the following chart from a NXP Semi investor presentation shows, NXP is a leader in the automotive market and has leadership in a number of other areas. With self-driving cars just around the corner, NXP Semi stands to be a beneficiary of the mass adoption of self-driving cars.

NXP Semi Q2 Investor presentation

The lawsuits referenced above might make it more difficult for approval of the NXP Semi as was noted recently by an analyst. If the deal is not approved because of regulatory issues, Qualcomm will have to pay NXPI a $2 billion breakup fee, which based on the share count from the most recent quarter, equates to $5.81/share.

Upside Opportunity

The simple upside opportunity for NXP Semi still remains the current $110/share cash offer from Qualcomm. However, if the deal were to fall through, it would be wise to estimate the fair value for shares of NXP Semi as a standalone company. To determine the upside opportunity for NXP Semi, I conducted a discounted cash flow analysis [table below] and found that shares of NXP Semi have a fair value of $141.72/share, which is 38.35% above the current price.

I used data from NXP Semi financials on Gurufocus, growth data for my growth estimate table from Zacks, Morningstar, FinViz and Fidelity. To determine the discount rate & terminal growth rate, I used the following calculators.

Discount rate calculator

Terminal Growth calculator

Growth Estimate Table

To estimate the future projected growth for NXP Semi, I acquired data on projected growth from multiple sources referenced above. Zacks, FinViz and Fidelity all provide long-term growth estimates, but Morningstar does not, but it can be easily calculated by taking the PE ratio and dividing it by the forward PEG ratio that is provided on Morningstar. Based on this data, I will be using a growth rate in my discounted cash flow calculations of 31.76%.

Zacks Morningstar FinViz Fidelity Price 97.5 97.5 97.5 97.5 Current EPS 2.88 2.88 2.88 2.88 PE 33.85 33.85 33.85 33.85 LT Est Growth 24.67 *NA* 27 27 PEG 1.37 0.7 1.25 1.25 Est. Growth 24.67 48.36 27.00 27.00 Average 31.76%

DCF Calculator Inputs

CF/Share: $1837/344.4 shares = $5.33 CF/share

LT Debt/Share: $8761/344.4= $25.44

Proj. Long-term growth rate: 31.76%

Terminal growth rate: 1.54%

Discount rate: 9.30%

Calculator Assumptions

Cash flows grow for next 5 years.

After that, growth levels off to the terminal rate for 15 years.

Year CF/Share PV 1 7.03 $6.43 2 9.26 $7.75 3 12.20 $9.34 4 16.08 $11.26 5 21.18 $13.58 6 21.51 $12.61 7 21.84 $11.72 8 22.18 $10.89 9 22.52 $10.11 10 22.87 $9.39 11 23.22 $8.73 12 23.58 $8.11 13 23.95 $7.53 14 24.32 $7.00 15 24.69 $6.50 16 25.07 $6.04 17 25.46 $5.61 18 25.85 $5.21 19 26.25 $4.84 20 26.66 $4.50 Year 1-5 Growth Value $48.36 Terminal Growth Value $118.79 LT Debt/share $25.44 Value $141.72 Current Price $97.50 Upside/Downside 45.35%

Downside Risk

I looked at the VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMH) since when it was first reported in late September that Qualcomm would buy NXP Semi. NXP Semi currently holds a 4.19% weight in SMH, which with that data allowed me to roughly strip out the performance of NXP Semi from SMH. Based on historical quote and percentage change data from Seeking Alpha for NXP Semi & SMH, I estimated SMH would have returned 10.86% since September 28th excluding NXP Semi. The overall performance when NXP Semi was included was 11.72%. If NXP Semi would have not received the buyout offer and performed right along with the rest of the sector, NXP Semi would be trading at $91.18/share [$82.24 close on Sep. 28th x 10.86% gain=$91.18].

I believe if the Qualcomm deal does not get approved and NXP Semi receives the $2 billion breakup fee, the worst case scenario I see happening is that NXP Semi trades at the price before the deal was reported [$82.24] + breakup fee/share [$5.81]=$88.05, which is 9.69% below the current price.

Closing Thoughts

In closing, I believe if the Qualcomm deal does receive approval, NXP Semi investors stand to see a current upside of 12.82%. If the deal does not receive approval, the worst case scenario I see occurring is NXP Semi having a downside of 9.69%. If the deal is not approved, NXP Semi can be valued as a standalone company again, which based on my discounted cash flow table shows NXP Semi has the potential of reaching $141.72 or 45.35% above the current price.

