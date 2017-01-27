Biotech Forum Daily Digest: Merger And Acquisition Activity Continues To Pick Up, Spotlight On Nabriva Therapeutics

All the other notable news, events and analyst ratings from across the sector as well as a Spotlight feature on Nabriva Therapeutics is below.

Johnson & Johnson finally closes the deal on Europe's largest biotech company as M&A in the industry is off to a strong start in 2017.

The biotech sector is slightly higher than when our last Biotech Forum Daily Digest hit on Wednesday. The sector has lagged the overall market of late as construction and infrastructure names like United Rentals (NYSE:URI) and Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) continue to be the "bells of the ball" in the market. The continue to move up on the prospect of additional infrastructure spending and a more benign regulatory environment for the sector.

Starting to get fourth quarter earnings reports from industry giants this week like Bristol Myers-Squibb (NYSE:BMY) and Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG). Both delivered big revenue growth on a year-over-year basis but the former lowered guidance a bit yesterday, which caused the stock to fall another five percent in trading Thursday as the "Opdivo" story has started to deflate a bit over the past few weeks.

One of the biggest news items within the industry on Thursday was the long anticipated purchase of Europe's largest biotech company by Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). The American multinational will acquire Actelion in a $30 billion transaction. JNJ will pay $280 a share. The deal is all in cash and will be funded by the company's previous "stranded" overseas cash holdings. The deal will also involve a spin-off of the Swiss company's R&D unit.

This is by far the largest M&A deal within the sector so far this year. However, we have had two deals in the $5 billion to $10 billion range so far in January and M&A does indeed to be picking up from the punk levels of 2016. This was one of the three key reasons I penned "Why Biotech Will Rebound In 2017" which I published to start the New Year. I continue to believe better times are ahead for this beaten down area of the market in 2017.

Oncology play Tesaro (NASDAQ:TSRO) which has already has had a huge run in recent months spiked another nine percent in trading on Thursday on rumors French drug giant Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) maybe circling. This would be just under a $10 billion transaction given the likely premium. Tesaro's two key drug candidates are rolapitant IV for chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting and PARP inhibitor niraparib for ovarian and breast cancers. With mid-cap Ariad Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARIA) being bought out for a 75% premium by Takeda earlier this month, oncology continues to be a key M&A focus area.

Very solid article in BioPharma Dive the other day. It details seven companies that should be players in this emerging market of biosimilars that should do at least $30 billion in annual revenues ten years out. Some names will be familar like drug giants Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN), Merck (NYSE:MRK) and Novartis (NYSE:NVS). Others are smaller cap concerns that might not be your radar yet. Granular piece is well worth a read if as an investor you are interested in the biosimilar arena.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) was upgraded to Outperform at Oppenheimer this morning with a $55 price target. Oppenheimer's analyst sees no "compelling rationale" for its recent 20% decline and "remains optimistic" about the likelihood of FDA approval for Ingrezza in tardive dyskinesia. He regards recent selloff as a buying opportunity. That PDUFA date is April 11th.

Investors might recall that Ingrezza failed to achieve its primary endpoint in a Phase II trial to treat Tourette's Syndrome last week. Five analyst firms reiterated their Buy ratings last week after this news broke. Price targets profferred ranged from $62 to $80.

Celgene is still viewed positively in the analyst world even if quarterly revenues that hit yesterday were just a touch lite of the consensus. Six analyst firms reissued Buy recommendations after results hit with price targets on the biotech stalwart ranging from $138 at BTIG to $159 at Cantor Fitzgerald.

Barclays seems to be the lone holdout as it reiterates its Hold rating and $120 price target on CELG this morning. I recently did an article on why Celgene is a long term "buy and hold" stock that should be a core holding within any well-managed biotech portfolio and my view remains the same after its quarterly report.

This morning the company's blockbuster blood cancer compound Revlimid got the European Ad Comm Panel's blessing as a maintenance treatment of adult patients with newly diagnosed multiple myeloma who have undergone autologous stem cell transplantation.

Synergy Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SGYP) remains a popular target for analyst plaudits this week after the FDA approved its primary drug candidate Trulance for the treatment of chronic idiopathic constipation on January 19th, some ten days ahead of its scheduled PDUFA date.

Four analyst firms have reiterated Buy ratings this week with price targets ranging from $10.50 to $13.00 a share. BTIG's analyst who has a $11 price target on Synergy believes Trulance could achieve $500 million in sales by 2020.

Trulance should also be approved for IBS-C by the end of the year. There was an excellent article the other day from a first time contributor on SeekingAlpha on the superiority of Trulance to market leading Linzess. Well worth a read in my opinion.

Synergy has had a nice rally since going into the Biotech Forum 20-stock model portfolio in early August. However, we remain positive on this name. It remains a likely buyout target in our opinion to a larger name with an established salesforce. If Synergy does not announce an expected secondary offering in the next week or two, a near term buyout becomes more probable in our view.

The last Spotlight feature of the week is on small cap Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) which has been on a real roll recently. Can it continue?

Company Overview:

Nabriva Therapeutics is an Austrian based biotech concern that is focused on the development of anti-infective agents to treat infections in humans. Nabriva came public in late 2015 and until the stock's recent rally could have been termed a "Busted IPO" at the shares had dipped below recently after coming public at ~$10 a share. The stock currently is priced right around $8.00 a share and has a market capitalization of approximately $175 million.

Pipeline:

Lefamulin:

Nabriva is developing its lead product candidate, lefamulin, to be the first pleuromutilin antibiotic available for systemic administration in humans. Discovered over six decades ago, the company believes pleuromutilins have the potential to be developed as a new class of antibiotics for systemic administration in humans. Pleuromutilins inhibit bacterial growth by binding to a specific site on the bacterial ribosome that is responsible for bacterial protein synthesis.

Lefamulin is really Nabriva's only real compound to note although it is being targeted at several indications. What appears to triggered the recent rally, other positive analyst commentary is a disclosure from the company on December 20th. Nabriva announced "that it has achieved 60% of its enrollment target in the lefamulin evaluation against pneumonia {LEAP} 1 trial. LEAP 1 is a global, registrational Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating lefamulin in patients with moderate to severe community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP). Based on current sample size estimates, the company expects to complete enrollment of 550 patients by the end of the second quarter of 2017.

Analyst Commentary & Balance Sheet:

The concern is relatively lightly covered in the analyst community which is not unexpected given it is located outside the U.S., small market size and relatively limited history as a public company. Three analyst firms have reissued Buy ratings over the past two months or so, however. Price targets proffered range from $14 to $22 a share. The current median analyst price target on the stock is right in the middle of that, or $18.00 a share.

RBC Capital was the last analyst firm to chime in and has the most optimistic price target ($22) on the stock currently. On December 20th, its analyst stated "Nabriva's stock is "undervalued based on numerous data points." The analyst thinks that the stock should rise significantly when data for the company's antibiotic lefamulin is released in 2H17." As of September 30, 2016, Nabriva had $73.9 million in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities. In early November, Nabriva publicly announced its plan to raise additional capital through a rights offering. It then raised just over $20 million through this offer later in December.

Outlook:

The company does have two key Phase III readouts in the second half of the year. If they are positive the stock could appreciate further, but would probably have to come back to the markets at that point to raise additional funding. The company is targeting the same space as recent profiled companies Cempra (NASDAQ:CEMP) and Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK). Given it is a foreign company, I cannot access whether there has been insider activity in the stock. Given the stock has doubled from its recent lows, I wish I would have had it coming into December. However, I am not inclined to chase it here at this time.



