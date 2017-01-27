Can Growing Mexican Demand Save The U.S. Natural Gas Industry In 2017?

source: Stock Photo

There are three basic elements to look at concerning the U.S. natural gas industry over the next two to three years, and that is whether or not domestic demand growth will make much of a difference, the increase in demand from Mexico, and how much more supply will come to market as shale oil producers ramp up production.

Included in the mix is whether or not the added demand from Mexico will be a positive or negative event. Just because companies with natural gas exposure to Mexico generate more revenue doesn't mean that revenue will produce more earnings; they could be selling into a loss if the price of natural gas doesn't go up.

Even though the price of natural gas soared over 60 percent in 2016, it was from a weak baseline that was still close to a 20-year low. The average price per Btu last year was just under $2.50.

Metrics to watch are how residential and commercial gas demand stands during the year, as in 2016 residential was down 7 percent and commercial down 4 percent. Where the best long-term, sustainable driver is in my opinion is the U.S. power sector, which should incrementally grow its natural gas usage.

On the export side, at this time Mexico is the story, and growing demand from our southern neighbor will determine the performance of gas over the next year or two. The question is will that added demand surpass the supply coming from shale production. This assumes domestic residential and commercial demand recovers to normal levels. If it doesn't, export revenue has a steeper hill to climb before making a difference in the price of natural gas.

Mexican natural gas demand

In 2005 natural gas accounted for about 34 percent of Mexico's power. In 2015 that jumped to 54 percent of Mexican power demand, with expectations it'll account for about 60 percent of additions to the power grid of Mexico within the next three years. The U.S. Department of Energy stated that Mexico has added even more capacity, which should boost natural gas demand going forward.

At this time Mexico accounts for close to 87 percent of U.S. gas exports; that isn't likely to change in the near future. With additional pipelines being developed to serve the market, that will increase even more in percentage. I don't see U.S. and its reliance on the Mexican market as a negative at this time, as there is no one to really challenge their dominance.

Over time we should see the percentage go down because of competing in new markets, partially led by Cheniere Energy's (NYSEMKT:LNG) Sabine Pass liquefaction terminal in Louisiana, which has delivered approximately 210 bcf of natural gas since February 2016, generating close to $540 million in revenue, according to Henry Hub prices, cited by Reuters. That shouldn't have much if any impact on meeting Mexican natural gas demand, but it does remove some supply from the domestic market.

Counting on the removal of natural gas from the U.S. market as a catalyst to drive up the price of natural gas is a misguided idea in my opinion, as there is still far too much supply coming to market, and it'll take time to catch up with demand.

I'm not saying there isn't some room for natural gas prices to climb in 2017, only that at best it'll be at a much more modest pace than 2016, if it rises at all. Again, increased U.S. shale production and its ancillary natural gas reserves is a major catalyst on the supply side of the equation.

Mexican demand, assuming it can be met while generating a profit, would be a positive for the industry in the short term. If it can't, it'll improve the export and revenue numbers, but could easily drag down the performance of producers serving the market. For that reason, I think pipeline companies serving the market will get more value out of export growth than producers like Rice Energy (NYSE:RICE), Range Resources (NYSE:RRC), and Antero Resources (NYSE:AR), all of which will supply the market with a lot more natural gas in 2017 than they did in 2016.

Pipeline companies building more capacity to supply Mexico

Migrating away from fuel oil, last year Mexico move toward its goal of reducing reliance on the energy source by 90 percent by 2018, converting 4.3 gigawatts to fuel oil units to natural gas.

Three companies building more natural gas pipeline capacity to serve the Mexican market are Energy Transfer Partners (NYSE:ETP), Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) and Spectra Energy (NYSE:SE). Although it is possible this increased capacity could temporarily exceed demand, the growth trajectory of Mexican demand for natural gas will fairly quickly require the added capacity.

My favorite play among these three is Energy Transfer Partners. It is working on connecting supply from the Permian Basin to the Mexican border. From there it will connect to pipelines within Mexico and deliver natural gas to southern parts of the country. To that end it will complete its Trans-Pecos and Comanche Trail pipelines, along with its partners, in the early part of 2017, and will be able to deliver as much as 2.5 Bcf/d of gas to Mexico.

Energy Transfer Partners is in the right place at the right time. Since pipelines in general aren't as influenced by the price as producers are, it should be able to generate an healthy increase in revenue and earnings from the new capacity. The same isn't necessarily true of natural gas producers.

Natural gas producers

The natural gas producers mentioned earlier were among those I found that had the most projected increase in production in 2017. Rice Energy and Range Resources are primarily boosting supply from acquisitions, while Antero Resources is doing so by increasing production from existing assets. For that reason I favor Antero over the other two, as it should be able to generate better earnings.

Of the three Rice Energy has the largest upside production increase at 70 percent over last year. It increased that by spending $2.7 billion on Vantage Energy. If the price of natural gas cooperates, the company has said it will spend about 50 percent of its CapEx on drilling new wells and developing more well pads. Expectations are it'll produce a return next year, again, assuming the price of natural gas climbs.

Next is Range Resources, which acquired Memorial Resource Development in 2016, which should add approximately 33 percent more to output in 2017. Part of that increase will be as a result of drilling new wells. It could grow supply even more if the price of natural gas moves up; it has the liquid position to make the move quickly if the opportunity rises.

Although production of 20 percent to 25 percent in 2017 seems weak in comparison to its peers, Antero Resources is doing so organically, which puts it in a better place than its competitors to increase earnings while increasing revenue.

Antero already can produce earnings with natural gas prices where they are, so organically generating more supply only adds to its already strong position. As its peers, the company can rapidly respond to an upward move in gas prices and surpass the expected 20 percent increase in output this year and through 2020, while working within the parameters of its cash flow. Either way, it stands to outperform its rivals as measured against earnings.

Conclusion

The major thing investors must consider when contemplating growing exports from U.S. gas producers from the increase in Mexican demand, is how much more natural gas is being produced from the rapid increase in shale oil production. The increase in natural gas supply can sometimes be masked by the jump in oil production because of its potential impact on the production cut deal of OPEC and others.

In other words, it's covered much more in the media because of the potential frustration of the effort, which would once more bring the price of oil down.

It's better to have natural gas exports increase to Mexico than not, but it's very questionable and yet to be proven that this, along with modest growth in domestic demand to the power grid, that it will be enough to make up for oil supply. Residential and commercial demand is subject to a number of factors, including weather, and at this time is impossible to know what direction it'll go by the end of this year.

Taken together, I still see shale oil and gas producers as determining the direction of the price in natural gas, and it appears there is going to be a lot more supply coming to market this year, and I don't see at this time how that could be offset by Mexican exports.

For now, pipeline companies should benefit the most from exports to Mexico.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.