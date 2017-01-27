Will Uranium Be The Energy Superstar Of 2017?

While energy investors have had their attention glued to the oil and natural gas markets in 2016, they may want to pay more attention to the uranium market in 2017. WTI Oil near-term futures bottomed at just over $26 per barrel in mid-February and peaked in the mid-50's before the end of the year. Natural gas prices also more than doubled from their bottom in early March to their high in late December. Uranium, on the other hand, was the left out member of the energy complex. The commodity didn't confirm a possible bottom until the end of November 2016. Uranium stocks bottomed a few weeks earlier and began rallying immediately after the November 8th presidential election.

Peak uranium prices were reached in 2007. As early as 2001, the term "nuclear renaissance" was being used to describe a global a resurgence in the building of nuclear power plants. After a 15 year construction hiatus that last from the late 1980s to early 2000's that resulted from the 1979 Three Mile Island accident in the U.S. and the 1986 Chernobyl meltdown in the USSR. As can be seen in the chart below, there was an increase in uranium prices until the late 1970s, when nuclear plants were being built in Europe and North America. Prices then fell and were flat until the early 2000s. New construction of plants, which was taking place mostly in Asia, then started driving prices higher for "yellow cake", as uranium ore is known. Despite, the events that are peculiar to uranium, its overall price pattern is similar to the historical movement of commodity prices in general.

Uranium prices had an all-time peak in 2007, while its sister energy commodity, oil, peaked in the summer of 2008. After a rally that began in 2009, which other commodities also participated in, uranium made a lower high in March 2011 when the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear disaster took place in Japan. Most other commodities also peaked in 2011, however, without any obvious precipitating incident. While many other commodities bottomed in the first few months of 2016, uranium continued to head down. It may have finally hit its low this November after the presidential vote. It rallied strongly in January, which means big money might have decided to allocate some investing funds into the nuclear commodity. Uranium stocks started rallying a few weeks before.

Many market observers claim the nuclear renaissance is over, but it is likely they are mistaken. After the 2011 Fukishima disaster, which was caused by an earthquake and the tsunami that followed, Japan closed all 54 of its nuclear reactors. Germany permanently closed eight reactors despite the danger of earthquakes and tsunamis there being nonexistent. Nuclear power generation suffered its biggest one year drop ever in 2012. The IEA (International Energy Agency) halved its estimate for additional nuclear energy capacity by 2035.

By 2014, however, 72 nuclear reactors were under construction globally, with China, India, Russia and South Korea leading the way. By 2016, there were 60 reactors under construction in 15 countries and 160 new ones in the planning stages. There were 440 reactors operating worldwide (the historical maximum so far has been 444 in 2002). The balance of power was moving in favor of new reactors opening versus old ones closing. While oil and natural gas are still currently relatively cheap, this will not always be the case. Japan, which has to import almost all of its energy commodities, will almost certainly have to return to heavy reliance on nuclear power (it first restarted reactors in August and October 2015).

There are no futures for uranium (for obvious reasons), although there is a stock trading in Canada, the Uranium Participation Corp (TSX:U), which essentially invests all of its uranium and can act as a proxy for investing in the commodity. There are also a number of uranium mining companies trading on the Canadian exchanges. U.S. investors are best buying URA, the ETF for uranium stocks, or the company Cameco (NYSE:CCJ).

