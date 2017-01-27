Jardine Matheson: Hong Kong's Value Investing Darling

Now is not the time to buy but when Asia goes on sale, it will be.

Jardine Matheson (OTCPK:JMHLY) is a Hong-Kong based conglomerate that was founded in 1832. This trading house, known as a "hong", is my favorite way to invest in Asia and Hong Kong. The company has its fingers in almost as many pies at Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B). This is the third time I've written on the company for Seeking Alpha.

There are 374 million shares, the stock trades at $61.05, and the market cap is $22.8 billion. There is a cross-holdings with Jardine Strategic, which holds 57% of Matheson. This was set up in the 1980s to thwart a hostile takeover. The dividend is $1.45 and the dividend yield is 2.37%. We won't use price to earnings ratios as it is a conglomerate. Also, in Hong Kong accounting, be careful when looking at revenues and net income. The accounting standards allow real estate appreciation to be figured in. One must look at underlying income, which excludes real estate.

Jardine owns shares in five publicly traded companies: Hong Kong Land with a 50% interest worth (OTCPK:HNGKY) $7.8 billion, Dairy Farm with a 78% interest worth (OTCPK:DFILF) $8.5 billion, Mandarin Oriental Hotels with a 74% interest worth (OTCPK:MNOIY) $1.2 billion, Jardine Cycle & Carriage with a 74% interest worth (OTCPK:JCYGY) $8.22 billion, and Jardine Lloyd Thompson with a 42% share worth (OTC:LLTHF) $1.13 billion. Two wholly-owned divisions, Pacific and Jardine Motors, are probably worth $2 billion or so. This totals $28.85 billion.

I've written about Jardine in 2016 and 2015. Jardine was founded in the early 1800s by Scottish traders. Hong Kong was taken from the Chinese by the British. The Scottish thrived there as detailed in the famous books Noble House and Taipan by James Clavell. These fictional novels are based on Jardine Matheson and Swire Pacific. Two Hongs, trading houses, as they are called. The companies are controlled by the Keswick family, progeny of the founders.

At the end of June of last year, the stated net asset value (NAV) was $55.29. At the time, the stock was trading at about NAV. The balance sheet showed $5 billion in cash and $3.2 billion in investments at the time. The liability side showed $7.5 billion in long term debt and $8.4 billion in short term debt.

The high end Mandarin Oriental hotels, car dealerships, Komatsu dealerships, insurance, electrical, two Ikeas, lots of office buildings and land in Asia and around the world, mining, construction, water utilities, Pizza Hut, KFC, elevators, air cargo terminals, 7-11, and lots of other investments. As is the case with Ikea, many companies partner with Jardine as they know management is honest and can give them entrée into Asia. If you are interested in the stock, I'd suggest you subscribe to the company magazine, Thistle. It gets mailed out a few times a year.

Since our last article, Jardine and its subsidiaries have: purchased 24.9% of Siam Cement, opened more Mandarin Oriental hotels, and purchased more real estate (no surprise there). Ben Keswick recently purchased about $700,000 worth of stock. The stock has been strong for several years and has not been on sale.

So is the stock a buy? I'm not buying. I have before. I'd buy when the Asian markets collapse. When will that be? I have no idea. The company has been around for close to 200 years and will be around a lot longer. To me, it's a great way to invest in Asia but only at the right time and at the right price.

