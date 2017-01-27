Freeport-McMoRan: Disappointments Don't Impact Thesis

The stock remains on tract for huge free cash flows in 2017 that should push the stock to the expected price target.

The copper miner missed production estimates, but the lower copper production only serves to bump up prices.

Earlier this week, Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) disappointed the market as some Q4 numbers missed analyst targets. The story with the copper miner remains more centered on copper prices than the quarterly results.

The stock ended has traded down for a couple of days now as some of the ongoing issues in Indonesia cropped up to reduce mining output. The question is whether this adjusts the long-term investment thesis and target of the stock moving above $20 in the short term.

Freeport-McMoRan missed estimates primarily due to reduced copper output. The company returned to solid profitability by nearly doubling the Q3 EPS level, but key copper sales missed previous guidance.

The company sold 1.2 billion pounds during Q4 primarily due to lower mining and milling rates at PT-FI. The October target was 1.3 billion pounds with part of the hit due to closing the Tenke transaction earlier than forecast.

The inability for a large copper miner like Freeport-McMoRan to easily make mining targets proves the difficulty with getting the crucial metal out of the ground. When Freeport-McMoRan misses copper production targets, the price of copper only rises benefiting the company just as well.

The amazing part of the story is that the company continued guidance reflecting copper at $2.50/lb. Copper now trades at $2.64/lb making the risk to guidance likely to the upside.

Source: Freeport-McMoRan Q416 presentation

Even at $2.50/lb, the cash flow situation is very bullish. Operating cash flow is forecast at $4.3 billion despite an extra $1.0 in working capital and tax payments. Capital expenditures will drop to $1.8 billion leaving free cash flow of $2.5 billion for the year.

Remember though that copper prices up at $3/lb adds an additional $1.9 billion in cash flows based on the $385 million sensitivity to each $0.10 change in copper prices. The annual free cash flow could reach $5.4 billion in that scenario

The key investor takeaway is that the stock came into Q4 earnings slightly hot so a sell-off on some disappointment in the numbers isn't shocking. The long-term thesis is only enhanced by the operating and governmental issues in Indonesia that works to further reduce copper supply in the market and prop up prices.

Use any further weakness to own Freeport-McMoRan for that run to over $20.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FCX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.