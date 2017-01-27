Boom! Western Digital Crushes It

I few years back the decision I faced was either Western Digital (NYSE:WDC) or SanDisk. I liked both very much. WDC appeared to offer better value so I went with it. But of course that was the wrong decision and in hindsight SanDisk was ultimately the better stock pick. But obviously I own both now.

My interest in Western Digital began in 2013 when I made note of the huge opportunity the company had to provide solutions for storing the massive amounts of data the U.S. government was apparently collecting (mind you, not that I agreed that the government should be collecting such data in the first place). See: Western Digital: I Spy An Opportunity. As security concerns seem to keep increasing around the planet, I continue to believe that investment thesis is still highly relevant. But not the biggest by any means. More on that later.

I also wrote a prior article on Western Digital and pounded the table on management's commitment to return 50% of free cash flow to shareholders. After that article, WDC management re-directed FCF instead to buy SanDisk last year. That happened so after WDC won the right to integrate all of HGST after receiving approval from China's Ministry of Commerce ("MOFCOM") in 2015.

What happened next was oodles of debt issuance (and yet more debt). At the end of 2016, the company had over $13.2 billion in debt at an average rate of 5.85%:

Source: WDC Q2 2017 Quarterly Fact Sheet

Investors ran for the hills, and the stock took a shellacking - dropping from over $110 under $40 in less than 18 months. Skepticism (and perhaps fear) ran rampant:

Those who did not understand the strategic nature of the SanDisk acquisition likely got nervous and bailed. And of course the company had to show excellent growth and financial results in order to rationalize the large debt obligations related to the SanDisk deal. That's exactly what Western did yesterday when it delivered its fiscal Q2 2017 EPS report to investors:

Yoy revenue was up nearly 50% while FCF nearly doubled and headcount declined by 4,000 employees - proving the efficiencies management discussed with respect to the HGST integration were not a fantasy. Note that while total HDD shipments were down 10%, total exabytes of memory shipped were up 12.6%: indications that the size of HDD drives are larger and that NAND flash memory was a nice healthy chunk of shipments.

The company generated $1.1 billion in CFO during the quarter, ending with ~$5.2 billion of cash.

Why WDC Is A Long-term Buy-n-Hold Company

It's simple: WDC provides high density storage solutions for large and small consumers that will continually demand more and more capacity to store their 1s and 0s as a result of an increasingly digital based planet. In addition, the need to have those 1s and 0s travel with us in our pockets means the NAND flash business is going to keep growing for many decades to come. In addition, the home entertainment arena - streaming to storage to watch on a large screen - is firmly in place and there will likely be some excellent and very easy-to-use home entertainment devices coming our way. On this account, note that those who over-emphasized "cable cutting" may have been missing something: note that Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) crushed earnings and announced a 2:1 split yesterday on the heels of excellent subscriber additions. Chairman and CEO Brian Roberts said:

(the company) .... added 161,000 video subscribers, the best video customer results in a decade, and delivered our best high-speed Internet customer results in nine years.

I suspect there is one or more WDC HDDs and/or NAND memory system(s) in each home or business on the end of those cable lines.

Summary and Conclusion

Yes WDC took on lots of debt, but the strategic nature of its SanDisk acquisition was pretty much a strategic "must-have" move by the company to become a full service memory provider - across the demand spectrum - going forward. Now it is like Usain Bolt in the starting blocks, poised for a fast growth sprint (for the next couple years). Longer term, WDC is just one stock you want to buy-n-hold in your retirement account and just watch go higher on a nice steady growth incline. The only development that would likely change my opinion in the short term would be if President Trump makes a huge blunder with respect to trade with China. Hopefully, his economics team is consulting with those in Silicon Valley to make sure both they - and more importantly President Trump - are aware of the realities of the global electronics supply chain and the importance of logistics planning within that supply chain. Oh, and the other thing to watch is any potential hiccup on the NAND technology roadmap, which I don't expect.

Meantime, WDC is back on its prior growth trajectory (and likely a steeper one) and is executing very well. The analysts are back to the party and falling all over themselves upgrading the stock with price targets generally in the range of $100/share. I happen to agree with these analysts projections and think the stock could easily reach and exceed $100 after the next couple earnings reports. That is, there is much farther to go even after the 10% rise in the shares over the last few days (see below). As for the FCF I mentioned in my earlier article on Western Digital, the dividend was raised to $2 a year and the company now yields a perhaps surprising 2.6%.