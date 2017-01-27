The Long-Term Price Action Of XIV: It's More Than Just Contango

The four daily factors are not strictly isolated over longer periods. Analysis that does not account for this will be slightly inaccurate, but results will be in the right ballpark.

Volatility drag significantly degrades the value of XIV price over time, but does not affect the price of VXX the same way.

Introduction

In a previous article, we demonstrated that daily changes in the iPath S&P 500 VIX ST Futures ETN (NYSEARCA:VXX) and the VelocityShares Daily Inverse VIX ST ETN (NASDAQ:XIV) can be precisely calculated. This article extends the discussion to timeframes longer than one day. It will be shown that two additional factors must be considered when timeframes exceed one day. We begin by recapping the principles presented in the previous article.

One-Day Changes in the Indicative Values XIV and VXX Can be Calculated Precisely!

Official factsheet documentation (page 1) for the SPVIXSTR index states: "The index has three components of return: VIX spot movements, futures roll yield-cost, and collateral interest." Examination of the index methodology documentation, posted on the same site, reveals two differences between SPVXST and SPVIXSTR: (1) SPVIXSTR is a real-time index, whereas SPVXSP is based on daily settlement prices; and (2) the SPVIXSTR index includes "collateral interest income", whereas SPVXSP does not. Hence, official index documentation indicates that daily changes in SPVSXP consist of two independent components: (1) changes in volatility, plus (2) changes due to the "futures roll-yield cost".

In two recent articles, this author revealed the precise quantitative descriptions of (1) changes in volatility and (2) changes due to the futures roll-yield cost. These two components must, without exception, sum to precisely yield the daily change in the SPVXSP index, as defined in the official methodology. For details, readers should carefully study the two articles: "Why XIV Appreciates In Value: Debunking The Myths And Misconceptions About Contango" (Article I), and Appendix I in "How Volatility And The Roll Yield Contribute To The Price Action Of VXX In Different Market Environments" (Article II). To avoid redundancy, a summary will be provided here, but complete details will not be repeated in this article. A full understanding of this article requires that the reader be familiar with the background that has previously been published.

The volatility component. As cited above, one independent component of daily changes in the short-term VIX futures indexes is the change in volatility. SPVXSTR, the underlying end-of-day index of VXX, and SPVXSP, the index underlying XIV, are based on a collection of front-month (F1) and second-month (F2) VIX futures that is rebalanced to maintain a constant 30-day (one month) average time to expiration. To accomplish this, a mathematically-defined fraction of F1 futures is sold at the close of each day; these shares are replaced by the purchase of an equal-dollar number of F2 futures.

Analysis of the index documentation reveals that the volatility component of the index, vol, is defined by the relationship, vol =W1F1 +W2F2. Here, W1 and W2 are the end-of-day weights assigned to the F1 and F2 futures respectively. The respective weights are determined by two factors: a) TD, the total number of trading days for the F1 futures as F1 futures; and b) DR, the number of days remaining to trade F1 futures, excluding the current day. To be precise, W1 =DR/ TD and W2 = (TD - DR)/ TD.

The daily fractional change associated with the volatility component, d(vol), is determined by the standard calculation: first find the difference, today's value of vol minus yesterday's value, then divide the difference by yesterday's value. To determine the daily percent change, multiply the fractional change by 100%.

It is important to emphasize that d(vol) is the precise quantitative description of the daily change in the independent volatility component of the index. It is not influenced by any of the other factors identified below.

The contango (effective roll) component. According to the index documentation, the second independent component of daily changes in the short-term VIX futures indexes is the change due to the "futures roll-yield cost". Several authors have correctly observed that the end-of-day rebalancing transaction, whereby some F1 futures are sold and are replaced by an equal-dollar lot of F2 futures, is a zero-cost transaction (neglecting trading fees). What these authors tend to miss is that the transaction extends the average expiration by one trading day, and that the real roll-yield cost of the extension is not zero. In Article I and Article II, we have proved that the cost of extending the expiration, to maintain the constant one-month timeframe, is quantitatively equal to a hypothetical transaction in which a number of F1 futures are sold, and are replaced by an equal number of F2 futures. We identify this independent contribution as the effective roll, eRoll.

The precise mathematical expression for the daily effective roll was published in Article I and in Article II, both linked above. In summary, the total daily change due to the effective roll, eRoll, is given by first finding the difference between end-of-day F1 minus F2 prices, then dividing the result by TD.

The fractional daily change in the index due to the effective roll, d(eRoll), is given dividing eRoll by yesterday's value of vol.

We emphasize that d(eRoll) is the precise quantitative description of the daily change in the effective roll component, as identified by the index documentation. d(eRoll) is a pure, independent component, and is not influenced by any other factors. Because d(eRoll) is dependent on F1 - F2, it is inseparably linked to F1/F2 contango in the futures market.

Collateral interest income. The daily indicative values of VXX and XIV both benefit from collateral interest, d(int), which is based on the return of a 3-month US T-bill. The most recent 91-day T-bill rate is 0.51%, which translates to an approximate daily income of 0.0020%. Note that d(int) is included in the SPVXSTR index, which underlies VXX, but is not included in SPVXSP, which underlies XIV. The two indexes are simply related. The daily change in SPVXSTR, d(SPVXSTR), is equal to the daily change in SPVXSP, d(SPVXSP), plus collateral interest income, d(int). This simple relationship can be used to describe the indicative values of VXX and XIV in terms of a common index, SPVXSP.

ETP fees. The fourth and final factor that affects changes in the daily indicative values of XIV and VXX is the ETP fee. For VXX, the published annualized fee is 0.89%, which corresponds to a daily fee of approximately 0.0035%. The current annualized fee of XIV is 1.35%, corresponding to a daily fee of approximately 0.0054%.

Daily Changes in the Indicative Value of VXX. In the article, " VIX Short-Term Futures ETPs: Do They Live Up To Expectations?" (Article III), we verified that the actual daily closing prices of VXX and XIV typically vary from their respective indicative values, as defined by their tracking indexes. Nevertheless, over the long term, the ETP market values track their respective indicative values quite well. Because the daily tracking error (difference between indicative value and market price) cannot be modeled in any simple manner, all discussion in this article focuses on indicative values.

The daily fractional change in the indicative value of VXX, dVXX, is the simple sum of the four independent components described above. Specifically, dVXX =d(vol) +d(eRoll) +d(int) - fee. This relationship is mathematically exact for all one-day fractional changes in the indicative value.

Daily Changes in the Indicative Value of XIV. Because XIV is an inverse ETP, the change in the daily indicative value, dXIV is given by dXIV =-d(vol) - d(eRoll) +d(int) - fee. Once again, this is mathematically exact expression for any one-day fractional change in the indicative value.

The difference between the change in a one-day short position in VXX and a long position in XIV is given by the expression, - dVXX - dXIV. Using the relationships shown above, the difference simplifies to fee of VXX +fee of XIV - 2 d(int). Using the current fee and collateral interest values, shorting VXX has a one-day advantage of approximately 0.0048%, compared to a comparable long position in XIV. This translates to an annual advantage of 1.23%. Note that this one-day analysis assumes that the position is opened one day, and is closed the following market day. Returns for holding periods that exceed one market day are influenced by two additional factors, both of which are discussed below.

Extending the Analysis from One Day to Longer Periods: Two Additional Factors are in Play!

The above expressions for dVXX and dXIV are mathematically precise for all one-day indicative value changes. At the end of each day, the new indicative value of VXX is given by the previous day's value, multiplied by the sum, 1 +dVXX. To determine the final indicative value when a position is held for 20 days, the original purchase value must be multiplied by 20 terms, corresponding to 1 +dVXX for each day that the position is held. This reality makes it impossible to calculate precise longer term prices based on average d(vol) and average d(eRoll) values alone. To understand longer-term price action, two additional factors must be considered.

Factor 1: Volatility Drag. As used in this article, volatility drag refers to the difference between average daily returns and actual compound returns. Whenever volatility changes daily and there is no strong trend either up or down, compound returns will underperform the daily change average. This is illustrated by a $100 stock that loses 50% one day (new value = $50), and then gains 50% the next day (final value = $75). Although the daily change average is 0% in this example, the cumulative change is -25%. In different terms, whenever prices change daily, volatility drag requires a positive average daily return to achieve a 0% cumulative return.

A key principle that further informs this discussion is the mean-reversion of volatility. While most stocks tend to increase in value over time, volatility, as measured by the VIX, does not. VIX is a mathematical calculation, not a stock. Although the VIX fluctuates wildly on a daily basis, over time VIX eventually reverts to its mean value. The long-term trend of spot VIX is neither up nor down, it is flat. Although daily F1 and F2 future prices cannot be directly inferred from VIX spot prices, it should be clear that the 1-month weighted F1/F2 basket, defined as vol above, must also be mean-reverting. When vol mean-reverts, the cumulative change is 0%, requiring that the average daily change in d(vol) must be positive over the same timeframe.

The implications may be surprising to some. When vol mean-reverts, which it must do eventually, the cumulative return of the volatility component is 0%. During the same timeframe, the average daily value of d(vol) must be positive. This implies that volatility drag is a non-factor for the isolated volatility component of long volatility positions. In other words, when vol mean-reverts, the change in VXX is not affected by volatility drag, treated as an independent factor. In the general case, cumulative changes due to the volatility position will exactly match market changes in vol over the same period.

Just the opposite is true of the inverse ETN, XIV. The daily volatility component of XIV is - d(vol). Over the timeframe corresponding to mean reversion, the average value of d(vol) must be positive, as discussed. Therefore the average of - d(vol) must be negative. Because the cumulative return must be worse than the average daily return over the same timeframe, volatility drag guarantees that the independent volatility-related component of XIV prices must be negative over the period when vol mean-reverts. This is the most important single factor that explains why XIV gains tend to underperform short VXX gains over time periods longer than one day.

These principles are illustrated in Table 1. The second column contains artificial values of 1 +d(vol) for each of ten market days, reflecting daily volatility component changes in VXX. The values are artificial and are more extreme than typical; however, the set is constrained by the mean-reversion assumption, i.e., that the final cumulative change must be 0%. Any other set of values can be used if the mean-reversion constraint is met, and will yield the same qualitative results.

We will define the daily change multiplier as the sum of 1 plus the daily fractional change. Thus, 1 +d(vol) is the daily change multiplier for volatility. To obtain the absolute end-of-day value of an index or ETP, the daily change multiplier is multiplied by the previous day's closing value. Column 2 represents the daily change multipliers for the isolated volatility component.

Table 1. The Effect of Volatility Drag when Volatility Mean Reverts

Day 1 +d(vol) cumulative 1 - d(vol) cumulative 1 1.1000 0.9000 2 1.1000 1.2100 0.9000 0.8100 3 1.1000 1.3310 0.9000 0.7290 4 1.1000 1.4641 0.9000 0.6561 5 1.1000 1.6105 0.9000 0.5905 6 0.9091 1.4641 1.0909 0.6442 7 0.9091 1.3310 1.0909 0.7027 8 0.9091 1.2100 1.0909 0.7666 9 0.9091 1.1000 1.0909 0.8363 10 0.9091 1.0000 1.0909 0.9123 Cumulative Change 0.00% -8.77% Avg Change 0.45% -0.45%

The third column represents the cumulative change multiplier. It is calculated by multiplying the previous day's cumulative change multiplier (col 3, previous day) by the current daily change multiplier (col 2). As required by the mean-reversion constraint, the final Cumulative Change must be 0% in this example, but the average daily change (Avg Change) is +0.45%. This confirms (1) that an absolute 0% cumulative gain in vol requires a positive average daily gain, i.e., that mean-reversion requires a net positive average daily gain in d(vol); and (2) over any mean-reversion timeframe, volatility drag is not a factor in the compounded change in the isolated long-volatility component of VXX.

The fourth column contains artificial values of daily change multipliers for an inverse ETP like XIV over the same ten days. The daily value in column 4 is equal to 2 minus the value in column 2. The fifth column collects the cumulative change multipliers for the short volatility position. As expected, within a mean-reverting timeframe, the average daily change in-d(vol) must be negative (-0.45%), and the cumulative change must be even more negative than the daily average (-8.77%). This emphasizes the influence of volatility drag in terms of degrading the value of inverse ETPs like XIV.

Any set of daily change multipliers can be used in column 2, provided that the mean reversion constraint is met. For any such set, the qualitative conclusions stated above will be confirmed: volatility drag is a non-factor in the cumulative volatility component of VXX, whereas volatility drag significantly degrades the cumulative volatility component of XIV. This difference is the most important factor that explains why long XIV positions typically underperform short VXX positions over limited timeframes that exceed one day.

Although the above example was constrained by a mean-reversion assumption, the same qualitative results apply in the general case when volatility is not mean-reverting. This is demonstrated by the three examples below.

Factor 2: Cross Contamination of the Four Independent Daily Contributions. The four contributing factors, d(vol), d(eRoll), d(int), and fee are completely independent on a one-day basis, and the daily change in the indicative value of VXX can be precisely calculated from these four contributions as discussed above. The same is true of XIV. It does not, however, follow that cumulative change multipliers for each of the four components, assumed to be isolated over multi-day timeframes, can be used to precisely calculate the cumulative gain for multi-day periods.

The daily change multiplier (as in column 2 of Table 1) consists of the sum of four independent daily contributions. The cumulative change factor (as in column 3 of Table 1) is based on the product of the previous daily factors. In other words, the cumulative change factor represents a product of daily sums. If the four contributions were completely isolated over all timeframes, the cumulative change factor of the pure volatility contribution would be determined as described above: multiply the daily change factor of that component by the preceding days cumulative change factor. The problem is that the true cumulative change factor is based on multiplication by the preceding day's cumulative change factor of the ETP-which is influenced by all four contributing factors. In other words, over periods longer than one day, the cumulative change factor of the ETP is influenced by previous changes in all four contributing factors. This cross-contamination of the four daily contributions makes it impossible to precisely determine the cumulative gain of an ETP like VXX or XIV, based solely on the (incorrect) assumption that the four contributions can each be treated as isolated over timeframes longer than one day.

To illustrate this concept, consider Table 2. The data in columns 2 and 3 were randomly generated. Only the volatility and eRoll components are included (neglecting income and fees) to simplify the example. For each of ten days, the daily change multiplier is tabulated for the volatility component (col 2), the eRoll component (col 3), and the overall index (SPVXSP) (col 4). The value for the index is equal to col 2 plus col 3 minus 1. The cumulative change multiplier of the index is tabulated in column 5.

Table 2. Cross Contamination of the Independent Daily Contribution Components Over Time

Day d(vol) + 1 d(eRoll) + 1 d(SPVXSP) + 1 cumulative 1 1.0048 0.9945 0.9993 0.9993 2 1.0723 0.9809 1.0532 1.0525 3 0.9076 0.9859 0.8935 0.9404 4 0.9406 0.9835 0.9241 0.8690 5 1.0983 0.9903 1.0886 0.9460 6 1.0929 0.9832 1.0761 1.0180 7 0.9919 0.9908 0.9827 1.0004 8 1.0589 0.9903 1.0492 1.0496 9 0.9898 0.9898 0.9796 1.0282 10 1.0076 0.9933 1.0009 1.0291 cumulative 1.1565 0.8884 1.0275 102.91% % change 15.65% -11.16% 2.75% 2.91% error -0.16%

The twelfth row (labeled cumulative, columns 2-4) shows what the results would have hypothetically been if the contributions from vol and eRoll were completely independent over the ten-day period. In this hypothetical, but incorrect scenario, the volatility component would have contributed a gain of 15.65%, and the eRoll component would have contributed a loss of 11.16%. The overall hypothetical cumulative change multiplier (col 4) of the index would be the product of the cumulative change multipliers of the two components, resulting in a net hypothetical gain of 2.75%.

Compare this to the actual cumulative index gain of 2.91%, as shown in column 5. Because the contributing components are not completely isolated after the first day, the invalid assumption introduces an error of 0.16% in the final price calculation. In this example, the error is small, but real.

Table 2 confirms that cross-contamination of the contributing factors makes it impossible to precisely calculate the final index or ETP price over a multi-period day, when the complete isolation of contributing components is incorrectly assumed.

Historical Analysis of VXX and XIV Indicative Prices

To illustrate the principles developed above, we will present the relevant results over an arbitrary four-year time frame, using real historical prices for the thirty-day weighted futures basket (vol), eRoll, and ETP fees. We have used a constant value of 0.51% for the collateral interest income ((int)), which is not quite accurate, but is harmless to the overall qualitative results.

We chose the four-year timeframe from July 29, 2011 through July 29, 2013. Our calculation opens a position at market close on 7/29/11, when vol closed at $21.100. The position was held for four years, then closed on 7/29/11, when the closing price of vol was $14.465. Note that this analysis is general, and does not depend on mean-reversion. Over the historical four-year period, the price of the 30-day weighted futures basket, vol, decreased by 31.45%.

Results of the analysis are summarized separately for VXX and XIV below. It bears repeating that this analysis is based on the indicative ETP prices, which can be calculated precisely.

VXX. Table 3 shows the four-year results for VXX. Entries in Tables 3 and 4 consist of cumulative change multipliers in row 2. These are converted to the equivalent percent changes in row 3.

Table 3. Summary of VXX Indicative Price Analysis over Four Years

Cumulative eRoll Cumulative vol Cumulative fee Cumulative int if isolated Cumulative VXX error 0.0660 0.6855 0.9650 1.0205 0.0445 0.0436 -93.40% -31.45% -3.50% 2.05% -95.55% -95.64% -0.10%

Columns 1-4 identify the cumulative results for each of the four contributing factors-treated as if they were completely isolated over the four-year period.

The first important result is the that cumulative change due the volatility component shows a loss of 31.45%, which exactly matches the actual change in vol over the four-year period. This result confirms that volatility drag is not a factor for unleveraged long volatility positions. For VXX, the isolated volatility component will always track price changes in vol precisely.

The isolated eRoll component indicates an overall loss of 93.40%. Qualitatively, this result is well known. Because eRoll is defined in terms of the difference, F1 - F2, it is inseparably linked to F1/ F2 contango. Whenever F1/ F2 contango exists, which is the norm in calm markets, the eRoll factor works to degrade the price of VXX.

Isolated ETP fees and residual income contribute -3.50% and +2.05% respectively, for a small net decrease of 1.45% over four years.

If the four components were isolated over the four-year period, the cumulative change in VXX would be -95.55% (col 5). Compare this to the actual cumulative change of -95.64% (col 6). Cross-contamination of the four contributors affects the overall result by 0.10%. While this is small on an absolute scale, it represents a 2% error in the calculation of the final VXX indicative price, which is 4.36% of the initial VXX price.

XIV. Table 4 shows the results for XIV over the same four-year timeframe.

Table 4. Summary of XIV Indicative Price Analysis over Four Years

Cumulative eRoll Cumulative vol Cumulative fee Cumulative int if isolated Cumulative XIV error 14.9377 0.2162 0.9472 1.0205 3.1213 3.0612 1393.77% -78.38% -5.28% 2.05% 212.13% 206.12% -6.01%

The first thing to notice for the inverse ETP is that the effects of volatility drag are large and significant. The isolated volatility component shows a loss of 78.38% over the four-year period. If volatility drag were completely absent, the actual change of -31.45% in vol would have translated to a gain of 31.45% in the inverse ETP. The huge difference caused by volatility drag is the primary reason that, over limited timeframes longer than one day, short VXX positions typically outperform long XIV positions.

The isolated eRoll contribution, which benefits from normal contango in the F1/ F2 futures, indicates a whopping gain of 1393.77%. Clearly much of this gain is erased by the effects of volatility drag.

Isolated ETP fees and residual income contribute -5.28% and +2.05% respectively, for a net decrease of 3.23% over four years.

If contributions of the four components were completely isolated over the four-year period, the cumulative change in XIV would be +212.13% (col 5). This compares to the actual cumulative change of 206.12% (col 6). Cross-contamination affects the overall result by 6.01%. While this is larger than that of VXX on an absolute scale, it corresponds to a 2% error in the calculation of the final XIV price, which is 306.12% of the initial purchase VXX price. In this four-year analysis, the percent contribution from cross-contamination is approximately 2% of the final ETP price for both VXX and XIV.

Conclusions

Daily price changes in the indicative values of VXX and XIV can be precisely calculated by the appropriate combination of four independent contributions: the change in volatility; the effective roll yield, which is inseparably linked to contango; collateral interest income, and ETP fees.

Over periods longer than one day, two additional factors are in play. Volatility drag does not affect the price of VXX (long volatility), but it does effect a significant degradation in the price of XIV (short volatility). This is because volatility is mean-reverting, which implies that the average daily change in the long volatility component of VXX tends be slightly positive over time.

In the long term, the effective roll cost-which is inseparably linked to F1/ F2 contango, plays a large role. Given that contango is the norm in the short-term futures market, contango is the most important cause for the deterioration of VXX prices. Contango also affects increases in XIV prices, but a significant fraction of the gains from contango is erased by the effects of volatility drag.

Cross-contamination of the four factors, identified in the first paragraph, over timeframes longer than one day, make it impossible to precisely determine cumulative gains based on purely independent contributions of the four factors. Over a four-year timeframe, performing the calculation as if the contributions were isolated introduced a relative error of 2% in the final prices of both VIX and VXX. Even though the incorrect calculation produced a small error, the procedure may be acceptable for ballpark estimates. The error is expected to be negligible over short timeframes, but should increase as timeframes grows longer.

The article asserts that short VXX positions typically outperform long XIV positions over limited timeframes longer than one day. This should not be considered a recommendation to short VXX. Shorting stocks and ETPs have other significant disadvantages and risks that are not discussed in this article.

This article focuses on longer time periods, and identifies factors that influence long term price changes in both VXX and XIV. One must be careful not to blindly apply the results to short term trades. Over the same four-year period that was analyzed in Tables 3 and 4, the median magnitude of d(vol) was 2.22%, while the corresponding median magnitude of d(eRoll) was 0.33%. Comparing the two, the volatility contribution was typically 6.7% times larger than the contango contribution on any given day. For one-day trades, it should be clear the most important consideration is the expected change in volatility, and only minor consideration should be given to contango.

Everything stated about XIV in this article applies equally to the ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:SVXY). Although there are some differences between XIV and SVXY (see Article III), the historical market performance of both ETPs is comparable.

Beware that volatility ETPs are extremely volatile and bear the risk of significant trading losses. Individuals are advised to carefully evaluate their personal risk tolerance before trading any of these vehicles. With only a few exceptions, I recommend against holding a long position in VXX or in the ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) for longer than one day. Consistent with this, my current long VXX position (see Disclosure) was opened on 1/26/17 and will be closed on 1/27/17.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VXX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.