LINE Corporation Following In The Footsteps Of Facebook And Weibo - It's A Good Thing

Management decided to not give much guidance for 2017 due to LINE's quote "rapid change" phase of the business.

For those not familiar with LINE Corporation (NASDAQ:LN), the company considers itself leading global platform for mobile messaging and communication services, content distribution and advertising. The most notable peer for LINE is Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). There are of course other generally similar platforms including Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) and Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) among others. But Facebook is a dominant global player when it comes to messaging and digital advertising.

Yesterday, LINE witnessed a strong drop in the company's stock price of 11 percent. This was driven by three tangible factors from the company's earnings report for the fourth quarter. First, the company missed average analyst expectations for operating income and revenue. The miss for operating income was substantial as the company generated¥1.6 billion during the fourth quarter, versus the analyst estimate of¥5.3 billion. Revenues were also lower than anticipated by¥1.2 billion.

Second, LINE reported an adjustment to the company's earnings to reconcile differences in settlement amounts from its in-app payment processing platform providers. This impacted revenue by¥0.7 billion and operating income by¥1.1 billion. Sales records exist and payments were made, but there was no match for recording them to appropriate financial line items. The impact on financial statements is a recorded liability of¥1.3 billion as of December 2016. This liability will be recorded as revenue and earnings once the obligation of the liability is finished.

Lastly, growth expectations for LINE's advertising revenue segment did not meet expectations. Overall, revenue growth was at 47.5 percent versus last year to¥15.7 billion. Over the past four consecutive quarters, the fourth quarter's results marked the third highest outcome versus last year. For the year, advertising revenue grew 50 percent from 2015 to¥54.7 billion.

LINE's revenues are structured into two primary categories; communication and content and advertising. The company's content portion of the business has weakened driven by a decrease in LINE GAME monthly average users ((MAUs)).

The company's communication revenue has also declined during the back-half of 2016, partially impacted by a¥0.5 billion revenue adjustment. Overall, daily average number of stickers sent increased by five percent versus last year.

The company's communication and content revenue streams have been flattish of late, which has created a stronger focus and expectation on advertising revenue. Most analysts and investors have high expectations for LINE's future based upon sustained robust advertising revenue growth.

LINE did witness 31 percent growth in the number of global paid official advertising accounts. The company also witnessed a 65 percent increase during the fourth quarter for LINE advertising platform impressions from the first quarter of 2016.

LINE advertising revenue has witnessed the strongest growth from its performance advertising, such as its Timeline Ads and other advertisements using various communication and content offerings. Investors should note that communications and content are engaged most frequently by LINE's users, of which totaled 217 million at year-end. The company's global 217 million users grew only one percent, but its core countries including Japan, Taiwan, Thailand and Indonesia reached 167 million increasing by 15 percent.

Performance advertising revenue growth has sky-rocketed at over 1,000 percent in the fourth quarter versus last year. Sequentially, revenues were up 13 percent from September. Despite slowing growth, the company does have a strong user messaging platform in Japan, Taiwan, Thailand and Indonesia.

Management also decided to not issue full revenue and earnings guidance for 2017. This was the final factor in weighing the stock price down in my opinion. Instead the company issued the following paragraph:

"There are uncertainties about the mobile applications market for smartphones and other mobile devices, the main business of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively, the "Group"), as it is in a phase of rapid change both internationally and domestically. As the state of this market significantly impacts the Group's financial results, it is difficult to formulate a precise earnings forecast. Also, as the Company's shares are listed on the New York Stock Exchange as well as on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, we are also carefully considering risks relating to U.S. securities regulations. Accordingly, an announcement concerning earnings forecasts is not made at this time."

As mentioned earlier, LINE missed average analyst operating income targets. Just as important as LINE's revenue growth is the company's profitability. This is the most important aspect for the company's future performance in my opinion. Social media companies have displayed varied performance for profitability. Facebook has dominated with a profit margin above 30 percent; others including Twitter and Weibo have been mixed with Twitter nowhere near GAAP profitability and Weibo at a 15 percent margin through the first nine months of 2016.

LINE's most recent results have placed the company at a five percent profit margin. While substantially better than Twitter, this is not going to get it done. Any investor taking the risk for a company like LINE is anticipating lower double-digit profitability in the worst-case scenario for the near-term.

Currently, the appealing aspect of LINE's valuation is today's reduced enterprise value of¥670 billion. Converting this to U.S. Dollars, and LINE is worth just under $6 billion. Compared to Facebook's $352 billion enterprise value, and Twitter and Weibo's $10 billion apiece, and LINE is extremely cheap from an EV/sales perspective. This is especially true, since LINE has already exceeded the $1.2 billion mark for revenues.

For instance, Weibo currently has a $10 billion enterprise value, and generated nearly $600 million in revenue over the last twelve months giving the company a 17 times EV/sales ratio. This is a stark comparison to LINE's less than five times EV/sales ratio. But Weibo has witnessed substantial improvement with the company's profitability. Compared to the first nine months of 2015, Weibo's 2016 profit margin performance has resulted in a 1,000-basis point ((bps)) improvement from five to 15 percent.

Facebook currently trades 14 times EV/sales. As the dominant global social platform, one can always argue valuation levels. But it is not a strong argument to expect any of Facebook's peers to trade at a higher premium. Looking to future revenue estimates, and LINE still retains its substantial discounted valuation.

Some investors may be concerned regarding both Facebook's and Twitter's global presence in Asia. Unlike Weibo who is solely committed to China, both Facebook and Twitter are competitive in all of LINE's Asian markets.

Recent publications over the past year or so by freshtrax and Fortune Tech have alluded to LINE's strong presence in Japan. Both sources placed LINE's market share in Japan at 40 percent based upon 50 million monthly active users ((MAUs)) as of late 2015. LINE now has close to 70 million MAUs just in Japan and another 100 million in Taiwan, Thailand and Indonesia.

Per freshtrax, in late 2015 Twitter, Facebook and Instagram had 26, 25, and 8 million MAUs respectively. Facebook's Asia-Pacific MAUs totaled 629 million as of September 2016, reflecting growth of 16.5 percent from December 2015. For 2016, LINE witnessed 14 percent growth in MAUs in Japan and 16 percent growth in Taiwan, Thailand and Indonesia to nearly 170 million. These four countries remain the core focus for revenue growth and improved profitability.

MAUs for Weibo stood at just below 300 million at September 2016, up 26 percent from December 2015. Clearly, LINE has accomplished a strong feat in obtaining about 60 percent of Weibo's MAUs, but generating over twice as much revenue.

If it is not already apparent, LINE's objective is to defend its leading market share in its core countries and improve its profitability. Weibo is an example of the difference a year can make. Investors should recognize that both Facebook and Weibo did not have immediate success in their initial IPO year, nor soon-after. Weibo has been public since early 2014, Facebook since 2012.

Both struggled for periods of a year or less, but once profitability improved, investors were rewarded with substantial gains. In the case of Twitter, the company has struggled and thus, the opposite has occurred. I view LINE more akin to Facebook and Weibo as the company has had a busy half-year as a public company. Revenue growth has been stable, once advertising revenue scales to higher levels, profitability will soon follow.

With $1.1 billion in cash and minimal debt, LINE will be poised to invest into the business and continue to focus on its advertising segment growth. As this portion of the business continues to grow, so should profitability as has been the case with successful peers. In the event LINE were to attain a profit margin approaching 15 percent, the stock could easily be valued at around $75 per share representing a potential 133 percent return from today's $32 per share price.

The other opportunity for LINE shareholders could be a buyout. Facebook could simply grow its Asia-Pacific market share through acquiring LINE. Today, Facebook has over $25 billion cash on-hand. If LINE's potential merits a market price of $75 per share, LINE could be a good acquisition for a company like Facebook, or even Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) among others with a price towards the mid-$50s.

Either way, investors seeking a high risk/reward opportunity may benefit from LINE's all-time low stock price during its short trading history. The company will reward shareholders handsomely as it approaches a profit margin of 15 percent. But even a doubling from today's five to 10 percent will lift the stock price much higher.

The company did not provide explicit guidance, but did state that steady growth for LINE advertising revenues from performance ads including Timeline Ads and LINE News ads and messenger ads were expected to drive growth. Both content and communications were expected to be stable. The positive operating income trend is anticipated to continue as well.

Today's level likely reflects a base prior to the next quarterly update. Macro events could always take it lower, and if the company underwhelms during the next call, a new lower base will most certainly emerge. As stated, the opportunity is predicated on continued growth in the advertising side of the business; if management shows improvement in 2017, the stock price should see some strong upward momentum.

