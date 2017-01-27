What Will Happen In The U.S. Economy In The Next 4 Years

It's only week one and we saw an energetic President who doesn't take rest between a meeting and another. With no doubt, his term will be one of the most extreme ones, as his character is.

We will either see a prosperous economy, where GDP growth will surpass the 3% market and the "Made in the USA" label will reinvade the markets, or we will witness another episode of the Great Recession, driven by short-minded politicians and greedy business people.

In this article, Celeritas Investments will share its vision of what will happen to the American economy under the Trump administration. We advice readers to read carefully till the end.

Year 1: High growth

In the first year, the US economy will witness one of the highest growth rates it has ever achieved in this decade. Trump's energy refueled optimism for small business owners, a thing that was missed in President Obama's latest 2 years.

In addition, consumers are also optimistic. Actually, the US Consumer Sentiment index is at its highest level in 10 years.

When small business owners and consumers are both confident, the economy will witness a high dollar velocity, which will increase the GDP growth rate further.

Moreover, there is no doubt that Trump will succeed in creating jobs. It's obvious how businesses are racing with each other in creating jobs, for the sake of getting Trump's blessing.

Alibaba's Jack Ma promised Trump to create 1 million indirect jobs in the US; one day later, Amazon (AMZN) said that it will create 100,000 jobs.

The corporate world knows that there is no better music to President Trump's ears than pledges to create or maintain US jobs, and whether these jobs will be solid or not is something that won't be discovered in the first year.

Year 2: The growth story continues

In the second year, the growth rate will maintain its strong trend.

At that time, Trump's tax and infrastructure-spending plans should be under effect. The infrastructure spending will create thousands of jobs and the lower tax rates will spark capital investments and stimulate spending. In addition, the lower repatriation rate will push corporations to send back hundreds of billions of dollars to the country, which will increase investments, which will in turn increase jobs, which will also increase spending and the process goes around.

Year 3: Red flags will start rising

Starting the second half of the third year, the economy will start slowing down.

At that time, inflation should be picking up. That's because you can't have 11 years of low interest rates, huge infrastructure spending, increase in public debt and a protectionist policy, without having an increase in inflation.

In fact, we won't be surprised if inflation will surpass the 4% mark at that time.

What will be the natural response to a pickup in inflation? It will be the pin that popped every bubble in history, higher interest rates.

Higher interest rates will cause growth rates to slow down, push stock prices lower and burst the high yield bonds bubble that has been taking place since 2014.

Year 4: The "Great Recession" again?

In year 4, the economy will be showing signs of weakness as a result of the debt-fueled policies by the Trump and Obama administrations.

At that time, all the jobs that President Trump created will vanish. Why they will?

That can be contributed to numerous reasons. However, the most important one is that you can't push businesses to create jobs. The free market economy defeated the central planning one because it's simply free. No one knows better than business owners, and they will do the needed thing to survive. Pushing them to add jobs will result in disequilibrium in the jobs market, making businesses either lose money, or raise prices significantly.

The "invisible hand" that Adam Smith talked about in his book, "The Wealth of Nations," summarized the importance of the free market economy.

The "invisible hand" meant that by individuals working to maximize their self-interests, they will benefit the society more than when their actions are directly intended to benefit the society.

In addition, the quality of the jobs created is in their nature, short-term jobs. Jobs for building the wall, highways, roads, airports etc. are all jobs that will vanish once the projects are over (that will happen in the end of year 4 if projects started in between year 1 and 2).

Moreover, we think that President Trump will do whatever it takes to boost his short-term approval ratings, at the expense of long-term benefits. His latest approval of the Keystone project proved so. The President said that the project will add thousands of jobs. Well, that is true, but do you know how much long-term jobs this environment destroying-project will create? 50 jobs (!), and that's according to the State Department.

It's not difficult to deduce that Trump only needs one thing, fast benefits that can increase the popularity of the least popular president in US history. And that's very dangerous for the economy, especially at this level, where rates have been low for more than 6 years and the global economy is at its worst shape since 1997. Thus, we recommend shaping your investment decisions based on the following:

Don't think of shorting the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) at this point. It's still too early for that, even though the trend is clearly overstretched. Hold cyclical stocks for this year and avoid them at the half of next year (Amazon is one of the stocks that will take a significant hit if the US enters a recession) Buy the long dated call options for gold (NYSEARCA:GLD), it's the best performer in inflationary times and recessions (check here). Short the S&P 500 when inflation starts picking up.

Happy investing to all.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GLD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.