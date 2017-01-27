Microsoft: Another Quarter Of Impressive Cloud Growth

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) reported yet another strong quarter after the bell on Thursday, 1/26. Strong cloud growth propelled results above Street estimates, and the stock moved slightly higher in after-hours trade. The stock is now up more than 20% since its mid-July 2016 lows and while we think shares are nearing a valuation peak, we see near-term upside to right around $70 per share.

MSFT data by YCharts

The story of the quarter, much like the story of the past several quarters, was the strength of Microsoft's cloud business, particularly Azure and Office 365.

Office 365 revenue grew 47% in the quarter, following 51% last quarter and 54% the quarter before that. Subs also grew to 24.9 million, up from 24 million last quarter and 23.1 million the quarter before that. Essentially, with respect to Office 365, what we are seeing is 50% revenue growth rates lapping 70% growth rates and 900,000 new subs per quarter.

On the Azure front, revenues grew 93% YoY. While that is a slowdown from the triple-digit growth rates investors are used to seeing from Azure, the 95% constant currency growth rate laps a 140% constant currency growth rate. That means in Q2, Azure's two-year revenue growth stack was 235% in constant currency.

As stated earlier, this is nothing new for Microsoft. In fact, it has been the underlying growth story ever since Satya Nadella took over at Microsoft 12 quarters ago. In 11 of those quarters, Microsoft topped analyst revenue estimates. In nine of those quarters, Microsoft topped analyst earnings estimates. In every quarter, cloud growth was impressive. The market has awarded this consistent growth as the stock is now up almost 78% since Nadella took over in February of 2014, versus a 31% gain for the S&P 500.

MSFT data by YCharts

We think growth at Microsoft will continue to impress. Nadella's comments on the conference call in regards to abandoning the "status quo" underscores the impressive way Microsoft has fundamentally adapted its business model to the rapidly changing tech world. While other old school tech giants like IBM (NYSE:IBM) and Oracle (NASDAQ:ORCL) may be having difficulties adapting to the "Cloud Boom," it is abundantly clear that Microsoft is having no such trouble. As cloud continues to grow, so will Azure and Office 365, and consequently, so will Microsoft stock.

MSFT data by YCharts

Investors, though, should be aware of the valuation. After quite a run-up, we think the valuation may be starting to peak. The company has around $38.4 billion in net cash on its balance sheet, or roughly $5 per share. Taking that out of the $65 quote, the company's current enterprise value is right around $60 per share. That is 18.3x next year's consensus EPS estimate on growth of roughly 10%. That isn't a great PEG ratio, but Microsoft is a big, stable business with a strong balance sheet, healthy cash flow, top-level management, and a strong and growing dividend. For those reasons, we can reasonably see the stock being award an ex-cash multiple equal to 2x growth. A 20x multiple on next year's $3.27 estimate plus $5 in net cash per share implies upside to around $70. We think the stock has near-term upside to $70 per share and remain long-term bullish on the cloud growth story, which continues to impress quarter after quarter.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MSFT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.