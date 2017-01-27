Federal Reserve Watch: Getting Into The New Year

So far, the Fed has not shown any efforts to tighten up, but this is the "leading indicator" that we need to watch for any indication of such a move.

In the past two years, the Fed has tightened up on bank reserve positions, beginning at least two months, before they finally raised their policy rate.

The forward guidance from the Federal Open Market Committee from the Federal Reserve System has suggested that the Fed will move its policy interest rate three times in 2017, with each increase being 25 basis points.

The range for the Federal Funds rate now runs from 50 basis points to 75 basis points and the effective Federal Funds rate is centered at 66 basis points.

There is still some market skepticism about all of these increases taking place, especially since in 2015 and 2016, the forward guidance coming from Federal Reserve officials suggested that there would be four interest rate increases in each year. As is known, only one increase took place in each year.

The moves, as Fed officials always remind us, are data driven.

Before each move, however, the Federal Reserve began a modest tightening of commercial bank reserve positions. That is, they moved to lower the amount of Reserve Balances with Federal Reserve banks, a line item on the Fed's H.4.1 statistical release that we have been using as a proxy for "excess reserves" in the banking system.

Before each move, the Federal Reserve began to reduce excess reserves in the banking system to prepare the banks…and the financial markets…for the upcoming move. I have reported on these movements in both years.

In 2015, the Federal Reserve oversaw a decline in excess reserves in the banking system for about two months before the December increase. In 2016, the decline occurred over a period slightly more than two months before that December increase.

It is highly likely that the Fed will again begin to reduce bank reserves in preparation of the next increase in its policy rate.

Analysts have indicated that they do not think that the Fed will raise the rate in this quarter, and are looking for the first possible rate increase to take place some time in the second quarter of 2017.

So, it is important to keep an eye on what is going on with the Fed's balance sheet. It should be noted that the first quarter of the calendar year can sometimes be confusing because the Fed usually has to deal with "operational" factors that arise from seasonal swings of various line items.

For example, currency in circulation usually declines in the first quarter of a calendar year because people build up currency in circulation in the Thanksgiving through Christmas through New Year's time period. After the first of the year, currency in circulation usually declines as people need less "transactions" money after the holiday season.

When currency in circulation declines, the funds go back into the banking system and this will increase bank reserves.

For example, this year from December 28, 2016 to January 25, 2017, currency in circulation declined by almost $10.0 billion.

Another factor that might be an issue this year is the question of when the Federal Reserve will get back to "more normal" operating procedures. That is, when will the Federal Reserve begin to use open market operations to manage its balance sheet once again.

The Fed suspended the use of open market operations, the outright purchase or sale of open market securities, primarily US government securities, in managing its balance sheet. This suspension took place as the third round of the Fed's quantitative easing ended. Fed officials have always been concerned that in removing reserves from the banking system that they might move faster than the banking system wanted them to.

So, to avoid creating a situation where outright purchases or sales might have to take place to prevent a negative bank response to the reduction of bank reserves, Federal Reserve officials opted to use "temporary" methods to change bank reserves. The tools that have been used are reverse repurchase agreements, where the Fed sells a Government security under the agreement to repurchase it within a very short period of time; term deposits, where the Fed borrows funds from the banking system for a short period of time; and the Treasury's General Account at the Federal Reserve. The government deposits could be returned to the banking system, if needed, on a very short-term notice.

One problem that the Federal Reserve has been facing in recent months is that the levels achieved in both the use of reverse repurchase agreements and in the Treasury's General Account at the Fed have reached historical highs and the question has been asked about how far can these "tools" be stretched to serve the short-run monetary objectives of the Fed.

It is the feeling of many that the Fed will have to begin using "normal" open market operations again in the near future. The question, therefore, is when will this happen.

Again, using the Fed's latest statistics, since December 28, 2016, the amount of reverse repurchase agreements in the primary trading account currently used for managing the Fed's balance sheet dropped by $215.5 billion, a huge number. And, there were still almost $110.0 billion left in this account!

Over all, the amount of excess reserves in the banking system has increased by $194.0 billion since the end of the year. The two major contributors to this increase were the two items just mentioned, the decline in currency in circulation and the decline in reverse repurchase agreements.

So, up to this point in 2017 the Federal Reserve is satisfied with the reception of the rate increase in December, feels comfortable that bank reserves can increase at this time without causing market distortions and without causing problems in world markets because of the relationship between Fed actions on interest rates and the value of the US dollar in world foreign exchange markets.

Now, we have to watch to see if…or, when…Federal Reserve officials begin to move bank reserve balances in the opposite direction.

And, seemingly, any movement to raise its policy rate this year may have important political implications. Federal Reserve officials, aware of this possibility, have already begun the battle to build support for raising interest rates this year.

