Could The Nikkei 225 Breach 20000?

Even with a rising yen, the Nikkei 225 could still go higher.

In 2016, the yen underwent significant strengthening which resulted in the Nikkei 225 falling significantly to a low of below 15500 in July of last year.

Since the second half of last year, we have subsequently seen the index strengthen while the yen has undergone a significant downward correction against the US dollar:

However, with Japan's currency now edging up against the greenback, is there a possibility that we could see the Nikkei 225 inversely take another dip?

One of my prior criticisms of Japan's economy in general, is that while companies on the Nikkei 225 had benefited from a period of boosted exports (thanks to Abenomics and a subsequently weaker yen), low levels of domestic growth and consumption would mean that the Nikkei stands to fall significantly in the face of a higher yen.

While this has happened to a certain extent, Japan's economic indicators have been on the up. For instance, consumer spending in Japan grew significantly in 2016, and we have seen a recent surge in inflation along with a continuing drop in the unemployment rate:

Consumer Spending

Inflation

Unemployment Rate

Moreover, while there is still a certain degree of concern regarding protectionist trade policies by President Trump, the broader US equity markets have generally been positive and Japan's trade surplus has been higher than expected at 360 billion yen in the month of December along with a 5.4 percent annual increase in export trends.

Additionally, it is thought that Japan is currently one of the cheapest equity markets in the developed world. For instance, while the U.S. trades in the 75th percentile of equity valuations (compared to roughly the 70th percentile for developed markets overall), Japan trades at roughly the 40th percentile.

In this regard, this is one of the few times where I see the Nikkei 225 potentially rising even with a rising yen. Japanese equity markets appear to be cheaply valued, with the backing of strong domestic Japanese growth.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.