Will The CFTC Or The SEC Determine The Rules Of Trading?

Who makes the rules for me and you; It's our life at stake so we better know who makes the rules.

-- Steven Curtis Chapman

The SEC regulates securities. The Commodity Futures Trading Corporation (CFTC) regulates derivatives. Textbooks are written to convince you that it's that simple and sensible. It's not.

The domains of the CFTC and the SEC were forged by the fundamental powers that drive all financial decisions: greed and fear. SEC regulation has the (perhaps unintended) effect of stifling creativity and competition, especially if the outcome of said creativity and competition might conceivably be unpopular with existing exchanges. The CFTC has evolved differently. It's more open to industry conflict and resulting change. This is the difference from a trader's point of view.

Implications of regulator for the exchange management firms.

The two major exchange management firms, CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) and Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) are locked in a slow-motion struggle for dominance and survival in major markets. The two firms have, over time, gravitated toward separate regulatory poles - CME toward the CFTC; ICE, toward the SEC in the United States. But ICE also has chased smaller markets located in Europe. As a result, the CME, which benefits from the ability to fully compete provided by the CFTC, has won its battles for market control, and thus is alone in the markets it has entered.

ICE, in contrast, shares its markets with CBOE Holdings (NASDAQ:CBOE), Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ), and exchanges in Europe, due to the protection provided ICE's competitors by the SEC and European regulators.

The CFTC and innovation.

The identity of the CFTC was established during an era of financial deregulation when financial innovation was not a war between established financial institutions and nascent technologies, such as the cryptocurrencies; the new exchange, IEX; and innovative firms, like Citadel. That is the war that innovation has become.

In the 1970's and '80's, necessity, not technology, was driving financial innovation. Legislation such as the Regulation Q ceilings on interest rates, unit branching, bans on interstate banking, protection of insolvent savings and loans from closure by government examiners - all instituted to protect the then-highly-inefficient banking industry from competitive forces - were causing mass casualties among banks, as risks skyrocketed following the collapse of Bretton Woods.

Innovation became one weapon in the desperate struggle of financial institutions for survival. Compared to alternative weapons such as bank departure from Fed jurisdiction into the arms of Bank of England jurisdiction, these seemingly creative derivatives weapons looked good to regulators. Regulators began to ask the question, "Which agency is most likely to do nothing to limit these new derivatives instruments, the CFTC or the SEC?" This question was important for two reasons.

Congress wanted to encourage the development of derivatives. The US was competing with the UK to attract trading in derivatives.

The meaninglessness of the word "derivative."

The word "derivative" is a divisive term, created to settle disputes. We bank futures traders started to use the word derivatives in the post-1980 markets out of greed. To grow our domains. As we modified financial instruments to address new financial problems, our new instruments entered the bailiwicks of bond traders, repo traders, foreign currency traders, and energy traders. These established trading desks wanted to be masters of these new instruments. We futures traders needed a simple reason why we should be in charge.

So, we named all the new stuff "derivatives." And we argued that derivatives are not at all like the "underlying" instruments that determine their values. Ergo, they belong in futures-based domains.

What is a derivative, say the textbooks?

According to Investopedia:

A derivative is a security with a price that is dependent upon or derived from one or more underlying assets. The derivative itself is a contract between two or more parties based upon the asset or assets.

Ask yourself, "What financial instrument does not satisfy that definition?" I can't think of one. Is the value of a share of common stock, for example, based upon the value of another asset or assets? Definitely. Bonds? Of course. All financial claims exist to modify simple unitary ownership claims on real assets like oil and land. By the Investopedia definition, all financial instruments are derivatives.

The word was created by traders, but the word survived and thrived because it met the needs of politicians as well.

The CFTC survives its first thirty years.

If the S&P and E$ futures had been regulated (as Chicagoans feared in the early '80s) by the SEC or even by the Federal Reserve, life following the listing of these contracts would have been much more fun to write about. But the futures markets would have suffered all the problems that the SEC subsequently created for equities trading today.

The Fed and the SEC were already, in the '80s, all about government-sponsored protection of the domains of existing exchanges - the kind of protection that has created eleven redundant exchanges; redundant brokerage operations like one of Citadel's, described here; and an exchange, IEX, that "disrupts" equities trading by slowing orders down. What??? ("Disrupts" is the new "innovates." It's good to disrupt. FinTec disrupts.) But how can slowing orders down be an innovation? Makes no sense.

The SEC has managed to make innovation a matter of offsetting the inefficiencies the SEC created with the SEC's National Market System (NMS) which supposedly creates "fairness." In fact, NMS creates at least ten redundant stock exchanges and several redundant computer-driven trading activities, some of which are characterized as high frequency trading (HFT).

The growth of the CFTC's protective umbrella.

The Federal Reserve went so far as to oppose the concept of financial futures in the early years of Chairman Volcker's tenure. But through the efforts of wiser members of the futures exchanges, who mounted an effort to defuse the Fed's fear that monetary policy might be thwarted by futures activities; and the efforts of the rank-and-file researchers within Fed research departments - futures survived the initial governmental paranoia.

Once the regulatory agencies accepted that there would be futures, inter-agency strife was far from over. What was so pleasantly surprising about the 1980's and 1990's was, as the Fed and the SEC mounted a war for jurisdiction of the next round of new derivatives, OTC swaps, they were thwarted by Congress. Congress gave the new franchise to the CFTC, largely because regulation by the CFTC was viewed, correctly, as deregulation by another name.

The CFTC and competition.

In fact, the CFTC has always encouraged competition. But true competition - the kind that produces winners and losers. Not protection of competing exchanges - ensuring the survival of each exchange, no matter how inefficient the resulting marketplace - the SEC version of competition.

As for example, the competition between COMEX and the Chicago Mercantile Exchange for gold futures trading. The Chicago Mercantile Exchange twice mounted challenges to COMEX' domination of gold futures trading, to be twice defeated.

One is enough.

What is interesting about genuine competition among exchanges is that there is, as far as we know to date, usually one winner. Thus, real competition produces a monopoly, which may only be challenged if, as the Chicago Mercantile Exchange believed when it challenged COMEX in the gold futures markets for a second time, the monopoly has begun to take its position for granted.

But an examination of the two technologies - futures and stock exchange trading - shows that one exchange in each product is sufficient.

The strange result of competition between markets.

Because the futures exchanges historically, compete in every phase of the transactions business, each futures exchange has its own clearing house. The result is that, unlike the Brobdingnagian Depository Trust Clearing Corporation (DTCC) - with its broker-dealer ownership's protective mandate to clear all securities exchanges - resulting in DTCC's three-day settlement and high costs, each futures exchange has its own clearing operation. The CME Group, for example, settles all positions twice-a-day, giving the lie to the idea that the DTCC inefficiency has something to do with technology. It has everything to do with ownership by a few brokers and monopoly power.

In other words, by successfully promoting competition, the CFTC may produce monopolies of exchanges, one for each security or commodity or derivative. In fact, it is possible to imagine how a single exchange, using the weapons that create liquidity - standardization and correlation - might be able to use its dominant position in one market to invade another.