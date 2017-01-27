Craftsman Sale Bodes Poorly For The Value Of Sears' Non-Real-Estate Assets

Given that uncertainty, potential buyers of non-real estate assets appear unlikely to place much value on any sales to the Sears and Kmart channels.

There is considerable uncertainty about how many Kmart and Sears stores there will be in a few years and whether Sears will file for bankruptcy at some point.

However, the deal structure appears to point to the difficulties Sears will have in getting value for internal account sales when selling other brands and non-real estate assets.

Earlier reports about Craftsman indicated that Sears Holdings (NASDAQ:SHLD) could potentially get $2 billion in a sale, but Sears ended up getting around $900 million (based on the net present value of the various payments). Christophe Spadone is correct in noting that the value of the actual deal isn't directly comparable to previous estimates of Craftsman's potential value. The $2 billion valuation involved a full sale of Craftsman, including the right to sales to Sears, Kmart and Sears Hometown And Outlet Stores. However, I believe that the exclusion of internal account (Sears) sales from the Craftsman deal is indicative of the low value potential buyers are attributing to any Sears-related sales due to the uncertainty about what its store base will look like in a few years and the concerns about potential bankruptcy. This has implications for what Sears can fetch for other assets that depend on Sears's retail network for the majority of its business.

Craftsman's Valuation

I think Craftsman probably could have fetched close to $2 billion if Stanley Black & Decker (or another potential buyer) was confident that Sears stores would continue to be around in the long-term. Craftsman's internal sales (Sears, Kmart and Sears Hometown And Outlet Stores) probably contribute around $150 million EBITDA per year right now, so a 7x EBITDA multiple would be worth $1.05 billion, putting the total potential value at nearly $2 billion when added to the $900 million actual deal. Stanley Black & Decker has an enterprise value of over 11x EBITDA, but Craftsman sales at Sears are in decline, so it would fetch a lower multiple and a 7x multiple would appear reasonable if Sears was definitely going to continue operating its retail network.

However, I believe that the decision to exclude internal account sales to Sears in the Craftsman transaction indicates that buyers were wary of the potential for the Sears retail channel to completely (or nearly completely) disappear. Stanley Black & Decker may have been willing to pay up to several times current EBITDA for internal Craftsman sales, but no more than that due to the chance of mass store closings and bankruptcy proceedings. Sears is probably not going to give up on $150 million of current EBITDA for only $400 million or less though.

That is a challenge for Sears Holdings. The major concerns about the future of its retail network seriously diminishes the value of its remaining brands and services to external buyers.

Notes About Future Payments

Sears is getting payments from Stanley Black & Decker for Craftsman sales to new customers. That means that sales to existing external accounts such as Ace Hardware and Orchard Supply Hardware do not count towards those payment calculations.

Stanley Black & Decker mentioned that there is currently approximately $200 million per year in Craftsman retail sales at external accounts. That amount of retail sales translates into approximately $100 million per year in revenue to Stanley Black & Decker, with the goal of increasing that revenue by $100 million per year over the next 10 years. I'd estimate that around $150 million of the $900 million transaction value is for current external customers, leaving $750 million as the value of securing Craftsman distribution rights to new external customers.

If we assume that revenue from existing external customers grows by around $5 million per year, then we can calculate the revenue from new external customers, and thus estimate the payments due to Sears from the new external customer revenue. The following table (with numbers in $ Millions) shows that Sears is expected to get $2.4 million in payments for year one sales, rising to $33.3 million for year 10 sales.

Year Revenue From Existing External Customers Revenue From New External Customers Total External Customer Revenue Payments To Sears 1 $105 $95 $200 $2.4 2 $110 $190 $300 $4.8 3 $115 $285 $400 $7.1 4 $120 $380 $500 $9.5 5 $125 $475 $600 $14.3 6 $130 $570 $700 $17.1 7 $135 $665 $800 $23.3 8 $140 $760 $900 $26.6 9 $145 $855 $1,000 $29.9 10 $150 $950 $1,100 $33.3

Effect On DieHard and Kenmore Valuations

The Craftsman deal gives us some data we can use to estimate the value of Kenmore and DieHard. There are two valuation components that will be discussed, that of sales to external accounts and that of sales to internal (Sears family) accounts.

DieHard is a relatively small brand, with estimated retail sales of around $200 million per year and a 5.2% share of the auto battery market. It also has limited distribution outside of internal accounts. Based on the Craftsman sale, it seems that the ability to sell DieHard products to external customers would be valued at a fairly low amount (perhaps $75 million or less) due to the relatively small size of the brand. As demonstrated by the Craftsman sale as well, there probably isn't much interest in paying a significant price to sell DieHard products within Sears. At several times EBITDA, the value of DieHard sales within Sears to a buyer would probably only be around $50 million or less.

Kenmore is still a large brand, with an estimated $4 billion in retail sales before (roughly double Craftsman's sales). This may have gone down a bit since Kenmore's market share has been declining (down to around 12.7% of major appliances). While Kenmore is bigger than Craftsman in terms of retail sales, the margins on major appliances are significantly less than for tools. For example, Whirlpool's margins are around half that of Stanley Black & Decker's margins and its EV to sales ratio is slightly under half that of Stanley Black & Decker.

The value of the ability to sell Kenmore to external customers would be around $750 million based on the Craftsman deal if there were similar distribution opportunities. However, the floor space that major appliances takes up compared to tools would limit Kenmore's external distribution opportunities (and probably also explains why Kenmore currently has much lower external distribution than Craftsman). Thus, any potential buyer would probably value the ability to sell Kenmore to external customers at significantly less than $750 million.

The value of Kenmore sales within Sears to a buyer would probably be $400 million or less (at several times EBITDA) due to the uncertainty about the future of Sears retail.

Conclusion

The Craftsman deal excludes internal Sears sales, and thus it is true the $900 million transaction value is not comparable to the $2 billion number that was discussed before. However, the structure of the Craftsman transaction would appear to indicate that potential buyers for Sears's non-real estate assets are likely to place a large discount on the value of any sales connected to the Sears family. There is considerable uncertainty about how many Sears and Kmart locations will be around in a few years and whether Sears Holdings will file for bankruptcy in the next few years as well. This limits the value of Sears's brands to primarily its external revenue potential.

As well, other parts of Sears Holdings such as Sears Home Services would appear to have significantly restricted value as well, given its dependence on the continued existence of the Sears retail network for most of its value. A turnaround of Sears's retail operations appears nearly impossible at this point, and most people expect Sears to continue closing significant numbers of stores. Buyers of Sears's non-real estate assets are unlikely to attribute significant value to internal sales since there is a high likelihood that much of those internal sales will disappear within a few years.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.