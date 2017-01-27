Activision Blizzard: All Eyes On Overwatch

This past quarter hasn't been friendly to Activision-Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI) shareholders as the stock tanked from $45.47 to as low as $35.58. Despite ATVI beating analyst estimates by $.07, the stock tanked 21.7% following weak Q4 2016 guidance. The stock has since recovered to $39.59 but most gaming-savvy investors expected ATVI to pull through the slump due to several key assets in their repertoire. One of these key assets is the mid-year 2016 release of Overwatch, a captivating team-based shooter that has taken the gaming world by storm. We believe Overwatch will grow to become a significant portion of ATVI's revenue and remain a highly monetized asset for years to come.

The Dawn of Overwatch

Overwatch, a class-based team shooter, was released on May 28, 2016, for PC, PS4 and Xbox. The highly anticipated title quickly became the fastest-selling game in May, with more than 7 million copies sold according to an article by VentureBeat. The same article details that Overwatch completely triumphed critically acclaimed titles such as Doom and Uncharted 4, which sold 2.4 million copies. In a report by SuperData Research, Overwatch digital sales (which includes both full game download and micro-transactions) amounted to an estimated $269 million in the month of May, leading the entire gaming industry for that time period. This initial launch sale of $269 million constituted for 17.14% of ATVI's revenue in Q2 2016.

In the same report, SuperData executive Joost Van Dreunen remarks that Take-Two attempted to compete with Overwatch through Battleborn but the effort was futile as Battleborn only amounted to $11 million in digital sales. Dreunen further comments that "despite not being free-to-play, Overwatch is rolling out a long-term monetization strategy by offering a hefty quantity of vanity items, including skins and graffiti tags." The NPD group, a market research firm, released a report that identified the 10 best selling games of 2016. Overwatch ranked number seven on the list despite the game's digital downloads on battle.net not being accounted for.

On August 2016, Overwatch passed 15 million registered players. Fast foward to October 12, 2016, Overwatch reached 20 million players. As of January 26th 2017, Overwatch's Twitter account announced this number grew to an astonishing 25 million players. To put the player count in perspective, World of Warcraft, one of ATVI's most successful franchises, had 12 million players during its peak in 2010. Console copies and PC copies retailed for $60 and $40, respectively. If we assume the conservative average price per sale of Overwatch is $30, ATVI would have earned a whopping $750 million in revenue from Overwatch since the game's inception. This number represents 31.5% of ATVI's estimated full-year 2016 revenue of $2.38 billion

The Recipe For Success is Available

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive and League of Legends are two of the most popular and profitable games in the world. The common factor? In both games, a player's performance is entirely determined by their mastery of the game's mechanics. However, players are able to purchase cosmetic improvements in the form of character and weapon skins. This system of selling aesthetics while keeping a game's difficulty intact has been enormously profitable for games that have implemented it correctly. According to Gamingrevolution, League of Legends earns roughly $1.6 billion in revenue annually almost entirely from micro-transactions. Overwatch has embraced this business model entirely as they have set up the in-game shop with 289 skins available for the game's current 23 heroes.

Another significant commonality between CS:GO and League of Legends is the consistent free content updates. League of Legends releases new patches every 2 weeks which can feature new characters (can be purchased with in-game money or real money), customized skins (can only be purchased with real money), and re-configuration of game mechanics. These bi-monthly updates bring in huge revenue streams from skins (approximately $61.5 million per patch for League of Legends) and keep the content fresh to keep users engaged. Overwatch has taken notes on this consistency in free content updates and even use recent holidays such the ongoing Lunar New Year as patch themes to spark up in-game cosmetic sales, according to Forbes.

Overwatch sounds great but isn't ATVI kind of expensive?

Many investors see ATVI as a solid company but the current P/E of 35.13 is a little too expensive for their liking. However, it is important to note that the last 12-month trailing EPS for ATVI is merely $1.12. ATVI's average estimate Q4 2016 EPS, calculated from 20 coverage analyst projections, is $0.74. The lowest estimate is $0.60 while the highest estimate is $.85. Assuming ATVI reports the average of $0.74 for Q4 2016, the company's full-year 2016 EPS will be $2.03. At the current price point 39.59, ATVI will be valued at a fair P/E ratio of 19.5. If we perform the same calculation for Take-Two and Electronic Arts using their projected full year 2016 EPS and current price, TTWO and EA will be valued P/E ratios of 31.07 and 22.08, respectively. We are bullish on the gaming industry as a whole, which is currently worth around $75 billion. According to report by PWC, the gaming industry is estimated to grow 5% annually and surpass $90 billion by 2020. We assume ATVI, TTWO and EA will all benefit from this tremendous growth. However, we believe ATVI's implementation of the micro-transaction model through key assets like Overwatch will give the market leader a significant edge.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ATVI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.