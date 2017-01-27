Rack Up Over 14% Yields With Affinion Group Bonds, Maturing December 2018

For the nine months ending September 30, 2016, Affinion registered $17.2 million in net income, as compared to a loss of ($82.6) million in the same period in 2015.

This week's bond review focuses on a company that provides loyalty and customer engagement solutions for many of the world's largest and most respected companies. Affinion Group completed a recapitalization late in 2015 and has shown excellent adjusted EBITDA growth over its last few quarters.

The company's recapitalization resulted in a $585 million debt reduction and reduced annual interest payments by over $50 million.

For the first six months of 2016, adjusted EBITDA in its three core business segments grew 10% year-over-year.

The first nine months' adjusted EBITDA grew by 13.3% over the previous year's period.

For the nine months ending September 30, 2016, Affinion registered $17.2 million in net income, as compared to a loss of ($82.6) million in the same period in 2015.

Affinion has done a fantastic job over the past few quarters executing on two of its 2016 goals - winning new business and generating incremental business with existing clients. The new partnerships established in Q2 and Q3, along with the additional business added from existing client companies are expected to kick in full force in terms of increased revenue generation in 2017. Affinion's 7.875% couponed bonds, maturing in December 2018 and currently priced around 89, looks to offer a yield to maturity that is over 14%. Therefore, we see it as an outstanding choice for cash flow and diversification, as well as possibly increasing overall portfolio returns. Consequently, we are targeting these short 24 month bonds for addition to both our FX1 and FX2 high yield global fixed income portfolios.

About the Issuer

Affinion is one of the world's leading loyalty and customer engagement solutions companies. The company designs, markets and services programs that strengthen and extend customer relationships for many of the world's largest and most respected companies. Affinion's programs and services include:

Loyalty programs that help reward, motivate and retain consumers,

Membership programs that help consumers save money and gain peace of mind,

Package programs that bundle valuable discounts, protection and other benefits to enhance customer relationships, and

Insurance programs that help protect consumers in the event of a covered accident, injury, illness, or death.

Affinion partners with some of largest and most respected companies in the world in two ways: first, by developing and supporting programs that are natural extensions of its partner companies' brand image and that provide valuable services to their end-customers, and second, by providing the back-end technological support and redemption services for points-based loyalty programs. Affinion works with its partner companies to generate significant, high-margin incremental revenue.

Earlier this year, Affinion reorganized its business units to better reflect its business objectives moving forward.

Global Loyalty: This segment consists of all loyalty assets globally in which Affinion is a provider of end-to-end loyalty solutions that help clients reward, motivate and retain customers, including program design, points management and administration, and broad-based fulfilment and redemption.

Global Customer Engagement: This segment combines all global customer engagement programs in which Affinion or its partners expect to actively market. Affinion expects that it will continue to be a leading global solutions provider delivering products that are designed to help consumers save money and gain peace of mind.

Insurance Solutions: This segment consists of the domestic insurance business, in which Affinion is a leading third-party agent, administrator and marketer.

Legacy Membership and Package: This segment combines all global membership programs in which Affinion no longer expects to actively market and also includes the domestic Package business.

Recapitalization

In November 2015, Affinion completed a recapitalization of its debt and equity structure. This included an exchange offer for all of the company's payment-in-kind notes coming due in 2018 and its 13.5% subordinated notes also maturing 2018. In addition, the deal included a $110 million offering giving existing lenders rights to purchase new notes and additional company equity. As a result of the recapitalization, the company was able to raise $110 million of new capital and was also able to exchange approximately $585 million of its notes. Here is how Affinion's total debt has changed since June 2015.

Date Total Debt Amount of Decrease June 30, 2015 $2.910 B December 31, 2015 $2.402 B $508.5 M September 30, 2016 $2.342 B $60.4 M

In addition to reducing its debt load, Affinion was able to secure a reduction of approximately $50 million in annual cash interest payments. The realized savings in interest payments can be seen reflected in the amount of interest payments this year. For example, in its latest quarterly statement (for the quarter ended September 30, 2016), Affinion had interest payments of $27.9 million. This is in comparison to Q3 of 2015 when interest payments totaled $58.7 million, a decrease of over 50%.

Q2 and Q3 Results

In the company's Q2 earnings call, Todd Siegel, President and CEO of Affinion Group, commented that the company deemed 2016 as a "transition year", also noting that management "continues to believe that the business will return to growth in 2017." Several new partnerships established in Q2 should translate to increased revenues as Affinion looks towards 2017.

In the financial institution vertical, the company signed a contract with a large Nordic credit card issuer to provide protection and leisure solutions to its affluent customer base.

Expanded a relationship with a regional U.K. bank to provide an identity protection product.

Successfully implemented its customer protection program with a top five bank in Germany.

Landed a new, long-term partnership to provide it benefits platform to a leading global payments and technology company.

In addition to the new business added in Q2, adjusted EBITDA for Affinion's three core businesses (Global Loyalty, Global Customer Engagement and Insurance Solutions) was up 10% for the first six months of 2016 as compared to 2015.

Third quarter also brought new business wins as well as solid financial results. In Q3, Affinion locked a deal with a top 10 U.S. financial institution for their loyalty travel business. While Q4 will be spent ramping up the integration with this new partner, the official announcement and launch will come in Q1 2017, with projections for this new partnership to be a top 5 client in Affinion's loyalty business in 2017. Affinion also posted solid financial growth in key categories in Q3.

For the nine months ending September 30, 2016, Affinion had a 13.3% increase (year-over-year) in adjusted EBITDA ($105.4 million versus $93.0 million).

Also, for the nine months ending September 30, 2016, Affinion registered $17.2 million in net income, as compared to a loss of ($82.6) million in the same period in 2015.

For the company's Global Loyalty business segment, Q3 results registered a 15% year-over-year increase in gross transactional sales volume, from $440.7 million to $506.9 million.

Interest Coverage

As a result of the recapitalization late last year, Affinion was able to greatly reduce its annual cash interest payments, positively impacting its interest coverage. From its Q3 results, Affinion posted operating income (without depreciation expense) of $50.7 million and interest expense of $27.9 million for a coverage ratio of 1.8x. Interest coverage for the nine months ending September 30, 2016 also registered at 1.8x, with operating income of $147.3 million (again, without depreciation expense) and interest expense of $82.3 million).

Liquidity

As of September 30, 2016, Affinion Group had $63.1 million in unrestricted cash. The company also had no borrowings on its revolving credit line, with an additional $69.2 million available from its revolver.

Risks

The default risk is Affinion's Group's ability to perform. The company's recent recapitalization reduced outstanding debt and significantly cut the amount the company must pay out each year in interest payments. Affinion has had some significant wins on the new business side over the past few quarters and these partnerships should begin to materially affect revenues in 2017. In light of these developments, the extremely competitive 15.5% yields on these 24-month bonds appear to outweigh the risks identified here.

Affinion is a global provider of its services, with operations all around the world. Due to this, the company is exposed to volatility in foreign exchange rates against the U.S. dollar. In its most recent quarter, foreign exchange rates unfavorably affected revenues by approximately $9 million. Continued volatility in foreign exchange rates could negatively affect revenues and profits moving forward.

Affinion has several pending litigation suits at this time. A recent settlement involved a payment of $6.8 million in refunds to customers of credit monitoring products. Another suit involving Bank of America, appears to be in its final stages, with a recent arbitration decision that Affinion pay a $4.0 million fine. Depending on the outcome of the suits still in progress, the company could be required to pay out additional amounts to plaintiffs in these suits. This could affect the company's profitability.

These short, 24-month bonds have similar yields and durations to other bonds reviewed on Bond-Yields.com, such as the 14% Kemet and the 18.8% Natural Resource Partners bonds.

Summary and Conclusion

Affinion Group smartly completed its recapitalization late in 2015. This not only reduced the company's total debt, but positively affected cash flow as it significantly reduced the amount of cash interest the company was required to pay each year. Since then, the company has worked efficiently and effectively to not only increase business from existing customers, but also to add new partnerships to its portfolio of customers across the globe. While the company has shown healthy increases in adjusted EBITDA in both Q2 and Q3 this year, the new clients Affinion has brought on this year will begin to fully ramp up in 2017, increasing revenues and profitability. These very short 24-month bonds, if priced around 89, indicates a yield that's over 14%, which we see as an excellent addition to our Fixed-Income1.com and Fixed-Income2.com global high yield income portfolios.

Issuer: Affinion Group, Inc.

Coupon: 7.875%

Ratings: Caa3 / CCC-

Maturity: 12/15/2018

CUSIP: 00828DAN1

Pays: Semi-Annually

Price: 89.75

Yield to Maturity: ~14.19%

Disclosure: To obtain higher yields and keep costs as low as possible, we typically bundle smaller retail orders into larger institutional sized orders with many global trading firms and bond platforms. Our main priority is to provide the best opportunities for our clients. Our bond reviews are published on the Internet and distributed through our free email newsletter to thousands of prospective clients and competitive firms only after we have first served the needs of our clients. Bond selections may not be published if they have very limited availability or liquidity, or viewed as not being in the best interests of our clients. Durig Capital and certain clients may have positions in Affinion Group 2018 bonds.

Please note that all yield and price indications are shown from the time of our research. Our reports are never an offer to buy or sell any security. We are not a broker/dealer, and reports are intended for distribution to our clients. As a result of our institutional association, we frequently obtain better yield/price executions for our clients than is initially indicated in our reports. We welcome inquiries from other advisors that may also be interested in our work and the possibilities of achieving higher yields for retail clients.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.