Intel: Blasé In The Face Of The AMD Threat

During Intel's (NASDAQ:INTC) 2016 Q4 conference call, management evinced little concern about the threat from Advanced Micro Devices' (NYSE:AMD) Ryzen processors. With Ryzen soon to be unleashed, one has to ask why, as did one analyst during the call. The answer was simply that Intel will make sure it has superior products, but the company gave investors little additional assurance.

Source: Intel

Intel Confirms 10 nm Production, Again

I don't know how many times Intel has to say that it's going to produce 10 nm parts before it will finally overcome all doubt. In addition to discussion in past conference calls and the display of a notebook running a 10 nm Cannon Lake part, the subject of 10 nm was reviewed extensively during yesterday's 2016 Q4 conference call. The management stated that it would bring 10 nm to life in 2017, and will continue to invest in 7 nm.

Intel's CAPEX for 2017 is expected to be $12 billion, $2 billion more than last year, and most of this is going to ramp 3D NAND and 3D XPoint production. The company also stated that some CAPEX would also be used for the 10 nm production ramp as well as setting up a 7 nm "pilot line". Probably, as indicated in the Q3 earnings call, most of the needed CAPEX for 10 nm was already committed last year.

The only real doubt about 10 nm is when Intel will ship Cannon Lake. During the conference call, management would only state that Cannon Lake would ship by the "end of the year". If the shipment milestone really is end of the year, that leaves Intel wide open to lose market share to AMD in desktops and servers.

Intel did indicate that it would upgrade its Broadwell-E servers with Skylake-based chips. That would seem to eliminate the advantage that AMD has claimed compared to Broadwell-E, but it's not clear where Intel goes for more performance in its desktop CPUs. No one has been particularly impressed by the Kaby Lake upgrade of Skylake.

I've never accused Intel's management of an over-abundance of intelligence, but the lack of concern seems abysmally stupid, even for it. Stupidity can reasonably be rejected out of hand, but that leaves me struggling somewhat to rationalize Intel's attitude. There are a number of possible explanations, but I've yet to decide on the best.

One explanation that I think must be true to some degree is that Intel perceives that it has more compelling opportunities elsewhere. From the CAPEX emphasis, as well as statements made during the call, it appears that Intel is much more interested in solid state storage, Internet of Things, datacenter including silicon photonics, and autonomous vehicles. The company may be giving short shrift to its fundamental x86 processor business.

Another possible explanation is that INTC is better positioned to compete on price. The company highlighted that it will achieve some OPEX reductions for 2017, but these will mostly be offset by anticipated restructuring charges. Intel also intends to complete the spin-off of McAfee this year, which should also save some money.

Intel also pointed to maturity of the 14 nm process as a tailwind for Client Computing Group margins. GAAP gross margin was 61.7% in Q4, and it anticipates that gross margin will be 62% for 2017. Between not achieving meaningful OPEX reductions in 2017 and holding the line on gross margin, these suggest that Intel doesn't have much pricing flexibility against what will almost certainly be lower priced Ryzen chips. But compared to AMD's typical gross margin of <30%, Intel has a lot of margin it can give up if it wants to in order to compete on price.

Finally, INTC may be preparing much higher performance processors than it is letting on. I'm inclined to think that any such processors must be based on the new 10 nm process. After three generations of 14 nm processors, Broadwell, Skylake and Kaby Lake, there's probably not much more performance that Intel can squeeze out. Coffee Lake, which is also rumored to be fabbed on 14 nm and feature six cores, will probably be the last gasp.

This just makes the issue of when 10 nm will be ready all the more pressing. As I expected, Intel's management seemed to want to defer all questions about 10 nm until the Investor Meeting scheduled for February 9.

Financial Readiness

While the product readiness to take on Ryzen may be somewhat in doubt, there can be no doubt about Intel's financial readiness. In Q4 revenue was up 10% y/y to $16.4 billion. For the full year, revenue was up 7% y/y to $59.4 billion. Q4 GAAP operating income was up 5% y/y to $4.5 billion. GAAP operating income for the full year was $12.9 billion, down 8% y/y.

Although cash and short-term securities has come down from last year's $25.31 billion, it still has $17.1 billion to work with.

Intel projects approximately flat revenue for 2017, which, in the face of the Ryzen threat, is fairly bullish. Intel claims that it can continue to sell up market with higher ASPs for both desktop and server processors even as unit volumes decline. GAAP operating income for the full year is also projected to rise 21% y/y to $15.7 billion. This also seems to suggest that it has something up its sleeve to counter Ryzen.

Intel also expects to have a fine Q1, with $14.8 billion in revenue, an 8% y/y increase, and GAAP operating income of $3.6 billion, an increase of 38% y/y. If Intel is worried about the anticipated arrival of Ryzen in Q1, it doesn't show.

Investor Takeaway

Investors need to hope that all will be made clear at the Investor Meeting. Ever since Intel delayed the meeting from its usual slot last November, I've been expecting something disruptive from the event.

In past events, the company has taken the opportunity to explain its near-term plans for its processor architecture as well as its longer-term direction. I fully expect that it will do the same, finally sharing its plans for 10 nm and beyond to the 7 nm node.

There are usually presentations from the major groups, so I expect to hear about plans for the Client Computing Group and Data Center Group. What exactly Intel plans to do about the Ryzen threat should become clear at that point. Given the uncertainties that persist until the Investor Meeting, I continue to rate Intel a Hold.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.