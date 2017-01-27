LogMeIn: Strong Appreciation And A New Business Model Don't Leave Much For Investors

At current prices, further significant appreciation seems far less likely and it would not surprise me to see the shares pressured when the company offers initial guidance.

LogMeIn-Even shooting stars can burn out

The stock market is toppy, frothy, ripe for a correction. One way I know that is when I see some of my older recommendations such as LogMein (NASDAQ:LOGM) appreciate beyond what I had expected. The shares have soared beyond my fondest expectation and no longer represent the value I have seen over the past year. I believe that the spin-merger transaction in which LOGM is acquiring the "GoTo" businesses of Citrix (NASDAQ:CTXS) will prove to be a great transaction in terms of financial accretion. I feel confident, as well, that the cost synergies that have been forecast will be exceeded. But at the end of the day, much of the new company is going to be made of assets that have limited growth opportunities. LOGM shares, in the wake of its recent appreciation, are priced as though it will be able to achieve consistent growth at levels comparable to past rates. That is simply not going to happen. I think investors might do well to take profits here and revisit the name should the current valuation prove to be ephemeral.

I initially wrote about LogMeIn on this site a bit more than a year ago. The shares have appreciated by 82% since that time, compared to the IGV index which has increased by 16% over the same span. In the wake of the company's announcement of its transaction with Citrix, I commented that the deal was a great opportunity for LOGM and so it remains. What has changed is the share price that has appreciated from $86 just after the announcement of the deal, to almost $110 as I write this Thursday morning. I would like to think that all of my recommendations would have similar track records but they do not and sadly will not.

I have two purposes in writing this article. One of those is to suggest that investors might consider taking profits in LogMein at this point and move to the sidelines. The article is being written from the point of view of LOGM shareholders and of potential shareholders of the new company. Except as necessary, I am not going to comment on the quarter or the outlook recently announced by Citrix. I don't want to suggest that the outlook has dimmed in some way for the new LogMeIn, just that much of or perhaps all of the good news has been well disseminated and discounted.

My other purpose is to try to take a look at what the combined business will be when it starts its life next Wednesday and what are its prospects. No one should imagine that such a complex transaction as this is will see all of the potential synergies realized on day 1. Combining two brands is a tricky undertaking, and to some extent this is a case, in size at least, of the mouse swallowing the cat.

The Transaction Reviewed

LogMeIn and the GoTo elements of Citrix are merging. The new company will have pro-forma revenues of just over $1 billion with 13% growth, a non-GAAP EBITDA margin of 29% and a 21% free cash flow margin. LOGM and CTXS shareholders will each own half of the new organization.

In the most recent shareholder presentation, that was prepared for investors in support of the pending merger, management forecast that it would achieve cost synergies of $65 million in the current year and by an additional $35 million through the end of year two. Most of the savings is forecast to come from the consolidation sales and marketing function with other major synergies to be achieved in research and development, general and administrative and IT optimization.

The company hasn't formally forecast revenues for the new organization although it is expecting that EBITDA margins will improve 600 basis points next year and that the free cash flow margin will reach 25%.

Longer term, the company is expecting a CAGR of 10% with revenues reaching $1.35 billion by 2019 and with EBITDA at 39% of revenues along with a free cash flow margin that should improve along with the improvement in EBITDA margins. The new company is targeting to use more than half of the company's projected $250 million of free cash flow generation to provide for both dividends and share repurchase. Neither Citrix or LogMeIn have previously paid dividends but with far slower growth than heretofore, the new LOGM can afford to pay dividends.

The new enterprise will wind up with the #2 position in the web conferencing space and will be the market leader in both remote access and remote support. The current TAM of the company's 3 segments is just $3.5 billion/annual revenue. In order for this merger to work over the next couple of years, it will be necessary for LOGM to pivot its sets of solutions to a much wider market with solutions that address Unified Communications/Collaboration, Identity and Access Management and Customer Service/Contact Centers. This will be an arduous and fraught undertaking and the scope of the task and its difficulty is perhaps under-appreciated by investors.

The new senior management team will primarily come from the current LOGM business and the CEO and CFO of the new company are veterans of LOGM. Michael Simon, LOGM's founder will remain as Chairman. The merger is expected to become effective on 1/31/17

What's the new company to look like both strategically and financially?

LogMeIn has scheduled its Q4 conference call for the end of February at which time it will give specific guidance for the new business. Presumably the guidance is going to look a lot like the forecast provided in the road show. This company has a long history of providing very conservative guidance that often has a short-term negative impact on share values. More often than not, however, the subsequent results are far more pleasing to investors. In that regard, the company's forecast at the end of Q1 2016 was received quite negatively despite the strong results of the quarter that was being reported; ultimately, when Q2 results were reported, the financial results were a significant beat although the beat was overshadowed by the announcement of the spin-merger transaction. I would be surprised if the company's initial forecast was anything other than ultra conservative.

The new outstanding share count is projected to be 54 million which would create a market capitalization for the shares of about $5.9 billion. At the end of the 3 rd quarter the company had a net cash balance of about $180 million. The merger agreement calls for the payment of $1.50 in cash to current LOGM shareholders, as well as a cash contribution of $25 million from Citrix to the new venture. $.50 of the dividend payment was made in Q3 and the balance will be paid half in Q4 and half immediately before the merger becomes effective.

The Q4 and closing dividend payments will aggregate about $26 million. LOGM as a stand-alone business has been generating about $25 million/quarter in free cash flow. My guess is that the new company will start out its life with $230 million in cash and an enterprise value of $5.7 billion.

I will assume for the moment that the company will forecast $1.1 billion in revenues for the current year and that indicates that the EV/S will be 5.6X. I think that is an extended valuation for a company that needs to dramatically reconstitute its parts and do so in a relatively constrained timescale. It's my opinion as well, that a cash balance of $200 million is far below a reasonable level of cash on the balance sheet. I don't know what will be done to increase cash balances; my guess, however, is that the capital structure may well engender a secondary share offering.

As mentioned, the company has forecast an adjusted EBITDA margin as opposed to an earnings per share outlook. The company is likely to exclude the expenses of the merger transaction in its non-GAAP earnings. The major differences between adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP earnings are going to be taxes and depreciation. The company is currently accruing a tax rate of 32% and depreciation has been running at 6% of revenues.

Last quarter the company achieved an adjusted EBITDA margin of 29% ($25 million) and reported non-GAAP EPS of $.56 ($14.7 million). The company's target EBITDA margin by 2018 is 39% based on the $100 million synergy plan. Because of the issues of timing, I imagine that the company will target an adjusted EBITDA margin for 2017 at 33%. Using the current tax rate and the same depreciation percentage yields an EPS estimate of just a bit greater than $3.30. That is a P/E of around 33X, again a somewhat elevated number for a company with a CAGR of 10% that is unlikely to be realized the first year or two of this combination.

Management has forecast that the free cash flow margin for the combined company will be 25%. That seems unlikely as the current free cash flow margin is 29% and it was 36% in 2015. So, I will use a free cash flow expectation of 29% or $320 million for 2017. That is a free cash flow yield of about 5.7%. That is not a bad free cash flow yield but neither is it extraordinary. I think that much of the cash generated will be needed to enhance the balance sheet. Most enterprises are going to expect higher cash balances with an IT vendor than the level with which the new LOGM will start.

With growth now forecast to be 10%, none of these valuation metrics presents some unusually attractive level. They are either stretched or in line. So, the question really is, are there revenue synergies that might create a company with a higher growth rate to better justify the new valuation metrics.

The strategy of the pivot

LogMeIn has always been a relatively complex company with many product offerings which have had different growth rates and different margin performances. Management chose to put some focus on developing an IoT offering rather early in the game. It offers a product called Rescue Lens which allows users to integrate their own apps into a platform that offers mobile video support. It offers remote maintenance capabilities in which centrally located personnel can "rescue" a PC or a mobile device, or can conduct a chat session with a user to trouble shoot problems. It is developing an offering that combines Chat and other IoT elements of its IoT platform called Xively which is supposed to become the latest and greatest support platform in the market. Its' Central and Last Pass offerings are part of a suite of solutions that the company categorizes as identify and access management products.

Prior to the merger, the company's fastest growing product was JoinMe, a web based meeting service that was significantly undercutting the cost of GoTo Meeting, part of the now acquired solution that Citrix had offered.

The company's service cloud includes the LogMeIn remote access product as well as Central and Rescue. It was 28% of revenues and growing at 7%. Much of the revenue from the Citrix GoTo products fall into that category although its GoTo meeting product is probably the absolute largest single revenue contributor. In Q4, the Citrix GoTo business produced $174 million of revenues up 5% from the year earlier level. So the math, in terms of a Q4/2016 snap shot, is that the new LOGM will have $206 million in revenues (71% of the total) growing at a bit less than 6% and it will have $83 million of revenues, (29% of the total) growing at 25%+. That is a blended growth rate of 11%. (Note that the above numbers are for respective Q4's combined-Q4's are typically the largest quarter of the year and so it is not appropriate to annualize the $174 million of revenue contribution reported by Citrix for GoTo in Q4.)

Management has got a plethora of decisions to make and lots of risks in putting this merger together. Ultimately it is inevitable that it is going to kill some products, and rebrand others. The roadmap to do that is still more than a bit indeterminate at this point. It is clearly much simpler to forecast cost savings, which is mainly a function of specific management decisions, then it is to forecast revenues.

Renewal rates in the space for both companies have been and are likely to remain at 75%. Is there a chance that some of the Citrix customers who pay significantly higher prices than LOGM customers choose to migrate now that the solutions are all coming from a single source?

LOGM has been attempting to raise its prices for years now-will it be able to use the merger as an avenue to do so or are the "ankle biters" in this space too pervasive to try to maximize revenues. Is there a danger of cannibalization now that one company owns both of the major solutions in the space?

LogMeIn has a variety of newer businesses that need lots of management care and attention to bring them to a more mature state. Does management have the bandwidth to run several high-velocity, nascent businesses and yet focus on realigning the company's core products to address the relevant market?

I can't imagine that the new enterprise will not seek to kill some of the older, slower selling components of its new product line and to prune some of its new product initiatives simply in order to try to manage the new business without any nasty surprises. I think, therefore, that it would be surprising to see the company guide for much more than 8% growth in the 1 st year of its new business, simply to avoid disappointing investors.

At the moment, none of the 5 analysts that have posted estimates on First Call have chosen to try to include the impact of the merger on their numbers. But I have to believe that it will be somewhat difficult for analysts to recommend the shares if my estimates on reported earnings and revenues turn out to be reasonable.

According to First Call, of the 9 analysts who rate the shares, there are 4 holds, 4 buys and a strong buy. I would be concerned that there are likely to be some downgrades, simply because of the risks involved in putting this combination together, despite the accretion that is likely from the transaction for LOGM holders.

Longer Term

I do not think that LOGM management will necessarily be successful trying to run a business composed of a couple of growth stallions and a mass of dray horses. That kind of strategy often bedevils software vendors as the competition for both resources and management attention produces internal tensions that usually become dysfunctional. One sees the problems and the results in looking at companies that are attempting to work themselves out of legacy businesses that all of a sudden have become boat anchors and which have marred financial results almost indefinitely. Some obvious examples of these kinds of situations include both Oracle (NASDAQ:ORCL) and IBM (NYSE:IBM). I assume that to some degree or the other, Citrix was willing to make a very good deal to sell its GoTo business in order to work out of some of those kinds of problems which perhaps have detracted from the performance of its complex of specialties and solutions.

In LOGM's latest investor presentation it has laid out a strategy as to how it is going to create a growth businesses out of the collection of assets and capabilities it now owns. The most straightforward of these pivots, will be to try to transform the company's web conferencing business into an evolving market in Unified Collaboration. Many vendors have become involved in the Unified Collaboration space with many different approaches to winning wallet share. The principle strategies include the combination of voice, screen sharing, video and chat. The TAM for the UCC space is said to be $14 billion by 2020 providing LOGM with a huge runway and lots of opportunities to take its market position and leverage it. I think as well, the fact that Cisco is the principle competitor in the space, and that Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO) is focused on many different and dissimilar business issues, is going to be an advantage for LOGM.

While there is likely to be some friction in the combination of all of the products that LOGM now has in the space including JoinMe, GoTo Meeting, OpenVoice (a conference call app) and Grasshopper, (an app that can be used to turn a typical I-Phone into a virtual business telephone system), I expect that this segment will offer the best percentage growth for the new company and it represents about 50% of total revenues.

LOGM now has a very mature business that is going to need lots of surgery in order for it not to become a boat anchor in terms of prospective revenue growth. None of the major solutions that are offered in what LOGM calls its Remote Access space have high rates of growth. It is likely that in order to develop a competitive suite of Identity and Access management tools, LOGM will have to wind up buying some additional companies to integrate with its current set of remote access tools, Central and LastPass. This is probably going to be the area of the business that will be the most difficult to transform given the demand trends for the major offerings in the space. Fortunately, it represents only about 25% of the revenues for the new business.

Over time, I expect that the business segment that LOGM describes as remote support is going to become the company's fastest growing segment. This part of the LOGM business is likely to have the easiest transition. Most of the current offering are LOGM products although there is overlap between Rescue and GoTo Assist. I wouldn't be surprised to see one or the other of those products killed as they seem very duplicative. The company has plans to introduce new offerings to enhance and integrate Rescue, BoldChat and Xively. Hopefully the launch will have better success than the company's now abandoned Cubby offering.

From the point of view of investors, I think the immediate accretion and the cost synergies are already well recognized and are incorporated in the value of the shares. The difficulties of meshing so many moving pieces and re-creating a growth engine may not be so well understood or accepted by investors. The tasks facing this management the next couple of years are more than a bit daunting. Given the valuation of the shares, I think the risks have overtaken the rewards. I do not see any further positive alpha in this name. It is time,I think, to bid the shares a fond adieu and hope that they can be revisited in the future.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.