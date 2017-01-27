A New All-Time High For Microsoft

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) reported second quarter results on Thursday afternoon, beating estimates for the top as well as for the bottom line, which sent the company's shares to a new all-time high.

The company's pre market share price of $64.70 represents a new record high for Microsoft's share price, although its market capitalization still is below the $600 billion peak it reached during the dot.com bubble - the reason its share price is higher now is the company's massively lower share count.

What were the results that sent Microsoft's shares to new all time highs? Let's take a look:

Microsoft's revenues increased 2% year on year to $26.1 billion (or four percent adjusted for currency rates), but only when we look at the company's non-GAAP numbers. GAAP revenues came in a lot lower at $24.1 billion, but the discrepancy is easily explained:

The $2.0 billion difference is completely covered by Microsoft's Windows 10 deferrals. Under GAAP guidelines Microsoft is not allowed to recognize those Windows 10 revenues at the point of time where the software is sold. Those revenues have to be deferred over the lifetime of the device that the software belongs to. So if you buy a notebook with Windows 10 installed, Microsoft has not announced to recognize those revenues directly, but must defer them over the average lifetime of a notebook (e.g. four years). Since it is guaranteed that Microsoft will be able to recognize these revenues in the future, it makes sense for Microsoft to include the deferred Windows 10 revenues in their adjusted (thus non-GAAP) results in order to better reflect how much the company's sales are worth in a specific quarter.

Microsoft will adopt a new accounting standard in the coming year, which will allow the company to recognize all revenues at the time of billing, thus these huge adjustments will not be necessary any longer.

Cloud once again was a huge revenue growth driver, with Azure reporting a 93% revenue increase, but server products and cloud services saw a strong 12% growth rate as well. We continue to see a trend of strong growth for Microsoft's cloud offerings and other software, whereas hardware is having a hard time generating any growth at all, such as the company's gaming division, which saw revenues decline 3%. But even when we look at the Xbox franchise specifically, we see the same trend: Revenues from Xbox system sales were down, but Xbox software and Xbox services were able to partially offset the revenue declines.

Microsoft is moving toward being less dependent on hardware sales whilst increasing its focus on software and services, which is a positive, as software and services are where the company can generate much higher gross and operating margins: It is thus not surprising that Microsoft was able to generate an 8% operating profit increase despite revenues growing by just 1% during the most recent quarter.

Microsoft's share repurchases allowed for earnings per share growth at an even better pace, adjusted EPS increased 11% versus the prior year's second quarter. Those share repurchases are one way Microsoft keeps returning cash to its owners, the other being its dividend payments:

Microsoft's share repurchases totaled $15 billion for the last 12 months, while dividend payments totaled $11 billion. I like the fact that Microsoft is returning huge amounts ($26 billion a year) to its owners, but we have to face the fact that the timing has not been perfect: Instead of spending $15 billion a year on buybacks in 2016, as the share price was around $60, it would have been better to spend that much on share repurchases in 2013, when Microsoft was trading at less than $30 per share - in retrospect that would have been a lot more efficient and the number of shares to company could retire would have been much higher.

I still believe it is a good thing that Microsoft keeps returning most of its cash flows to its owners, as Microsoft's shares do not look overvalued right now. If it is a good time for investors to buy into the company, it is a good time for the company to lower its share count as well (although a couple of years ago would have been an even better time for investors as well as for the company to buy Microsoft's shares).

The LinkedIn acquisition is thus far not accretive, with revenues of $230 million and a net loss of $100 million it could take some time for this purchase to bring any meaningful contribution to Microsoft's top and bottom line.

Microsoft continues to hold a huge net cash position of $39 billion ($123 billion in cash and $84 billion in short and long term debt), but that cash position has declined over the last years. Due to the fact that Microsoft returns almost all of its cash flows to shareholders while also making acquisitions such as the LinkedIn purchase that closed last quarter. Since Microsoft's balance sheet is still very strong there is no problem with that strategy, after all the cash that is sitting on the balance sheet is not benefiting shareholders in any meaningful way. Excluding the net cash position Microsoft is valued at $460 billion right now (or $59 per share), which means that the company's forward earnings ratio is still not very high at 18.2 (based on forward earnings estimates of $3.27 per share).

For a company with an AAA rated balance sheet, with high shareholder returns, an attractive dividend, good growth prospects (analysts see Microsoft increase its earnings per share by 9.2% annually for the next five years) and paying 18.2 times (cash adjusted) forward earnings is not a bad deal, I believe. Thus Microsoft is not unattractive despite shares hitting a new all time high.

Takeaway

Microsoft's deferred Windows 10 revenues are responsible for the huge non-GAAP to GAAP gap, but investors don't need to worry about that. The company's results look strong, and with high shareholder returns and a compelling growth outlook Microsoft is not unattractive at today's price (although, in retrospect, shares were much more attractive a couple of years ago).