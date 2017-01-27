Discovery Communications: Good For Your Knowledge...And For Your Pocket

Discovery Communications is one of the many entertainment stocks that crashed in the last two years.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) (NASDAQ:DISCK) (NASDAQ:DISCB) has been beaten down because of its declining margins and concerns that online video entertainment is threatening its business. Nonetheless, the company keeps growing at a good pace and has recently reported improving margins. Given the large room for international expansion and the recent moves in the mobile content segment, I think the current valuation is not appropriate. The company is still a great cash flow machine with a solid balance sheet and good growth prospects, while the stock is trading at the lowest multiples of the last decade.

Diversified, Growing and Cheap

Discovery Communications is a well-known company in the media & entertainment industry. It is the owner of more than 50 network entertainment brands, such as Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Oprah Winfrey Network, Science and Eurosport. It also operates in the web television segment, through Discovery Digital Networks.

The stock has reached a top in December 2013 and since then, has posted a 45% correction. It is currently trading very close to the 4 year low.

DISCA data by YCharts

The stock decline was accompanied by a decline in margins, while sales kept rising at a good pace. The reason is that, while the stock has significantly expanded internationally, margins on content sold in some regions have declined, in part as a result of rising competition in the media & entertainment industry. Significant investments in the digital business have also weighed on performance.

As we can see from the table below, revenue has kept growing at an 11% CAGR from 2011 to 2015, while operating margin has declined from 43.3% in 2011 to 30.50% for the last 4 quarters. Net margin followed the same route, declining from 26.73% in 2011 to 12.67% in 2015. Nonetheless, the fall in margins has slowed down and net margin for the last 4 quarters has been slightly higher than in 2015.

The media & entertainment industry has been changing for several years, due to the rising importance of the online segment. The rising competition from new entrants such as Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) has forced companies like Discovery Communications to invest significant resources in the development of a multi-channel business.

I like the company's ability to ride new trends and diversify its business through new entertainment categories and media. Discovery Communications owns free-to-air channels, pay-tv channels and online video services. Although the company was born as an education network, it has diversified its operations in other entertainment categories such as sports and reality shows.

It now operates in 220 countries and is constantly increasing its penetration in Europe and emerging markets. The share of revenue generated outside North America has constantly risen in the last 5 years. In 2011, the international segment accounted for 34% percent of revenue, while now, it accounts for 46% of revenue.

Despite the constant revenue growth driven by increasing diversification and international expansion, the market has punished the company for the weakening margins, but also because of some concerns about the company's long-term prospects - the market is afraid that cord-cutting will offset the company's growth. These concerns are not exclusive to Discovery, but affect all the companies that currently operate in "traditional" segments of the media & entertainment industry.

Nonetheless, I think the market is starting to realize that these concerns are exaggerated. Cord-cutting is slowing down, and several companies are experiencing improving results on many fronts. 21st Century Fox (NASDAQ:FOXA), Time Warner (NYSE:TWX) and CBS (NYSE:CBS) reported strong revenue and earnings growth last quarter, and their stocks are back in an uptrend.

Discovery Communications reported flat sales in Q3, but the U.S. networks segment rose 1.5% over the corresponding period in 2015. If the transition to digital was a big threat, I think sales in the country with the highest penetration should keep falling fast. Someone would argue that the rise is a result of price increases that the company managed to obtain with American customers, but I doubt that such increases would be possible if the sector was exposed to short-term threats.

On the other hand, there are some factors that should help the company's performance in the long term.

First, the company remains the unquestioned leader in educational entertainment. This business has very attractive fundamentals, since the cost of production is usually lower than that of movies or series. At the same time, the marginal cost of international expansion is very low, since the adaptation of content usually requires only some dubbing or subtitles. Given the attractive fundamentals and the possibility to export content to many underpenetrated regions of the world, I think this segment will be both a cash cow and a good driver of growth.

The second factor is the company's growth in the mobile and online segments. The company intends to invest in the mobile segment and become the leader in mobile content for the next decade. To reach this goal, they entered into a strategic partnership to create a new media holding company called Group 9 Media. In the last earnings call, the CEO David Zaslav declared:

We will contribute two of our digital assets, Seeker & SourceFed Studios, Digital Networks, and we will combine them with independent Digital Networks' Thrillest, NowThis, which is the number one video news publisher on Facebook, The Dodo, as well as two Snapchat channels that belong to the NowThis portfolio.

Through the strategic partnership with these millennial-focused digital media companies, Discovery Communications will gain better exposure to a demographic segment that is so far underpenetrated, turning a threat into an opportunity.

Going back to financials, I analyzed the company's balance sheet and didn't find any particular reason to be concerned. The current ratio of 1.76 and the $1,356 million in free cash flow suggest there will be no liquidity issues in the near future. A Debt to Equity ratio of 2 is not high either, considering the massive cash flows. The stock trades at very low multiples, with P/E and P/S at the lowest values of the last decade.

DISCA PE Ratio (TTM) data by YCharts

At this valuation, I think the market is not properly discounting the growth prospects of the company, which is benefiting from increasing penetration in international markets and expansion in other segments such as mobile content. I think the current valuation gives us the opportunity to buy some shares in a solid company that has good competitive strengths and growth prospects.

