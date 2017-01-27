Altria: Consumers Are Burning Out

LikeFolio Bets Against Altria

"Don't be a maybe" was the tagline of the classic ad by Phillip Morris' Marlboro brand. LikeFolio, the social data analysis firm that called the bottom in Chipotle (NYSE:CMG) last month, isn't a maybe on Phillip Morris USA's parent company Altria (NYSE:MO), it's a no. Before we elaborate, a quick reminder: we know the founders of LikeFolio, but have no financial relationship with the company.

In their latest SoundCloud (Private:SOUND)1 podcast (Are Altria Consumers Burned Out?), the LikeFolio team mentioned that the same social data that was bullish on Chipotle last month is now bearish on Altria. These were the specific metrics:

Number of mentions on Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) 2 .

. Number of purchase intent mentions.

Sentiment: whether consumers are happy or not with the brands that are owned by Altria's subsidiaries (in addition to well-known brands such as Marlboro, this includes lesser-known ones such as the vaping brand Nu Mark).

According to LikeFolio, there has been a drop off in total mentions as well as purchase intent mentions, and sentiment for Altria is at an all-time low. One difference between Altria and Chipotle, of course, is that many of Altria's products are addictive, and that's reflected in the sentiment score: the all-time low is 67% positive, so roughly one-in-three Altria consumers is unhappy with the brand.

Because of that, LikeFolio doesn't expect as sharp a move to the downside in Altria as it did (to the upside) in Chipotle. Instead, it expects more of a slow slide down.

Two Ways Of Acting On This

We're going to consider two possible reactions by readers to LikeFolio's current bearishness on Altria:

Still bullish, but wary LikeFolio might be right. Bearish on Altria now.

For readers in the first category who are long the stock, we'll present a hedge. For readers who are bearish, we'll relay LikeFolio's bearish trade. Both involve the use of put options, so a brief refresher for those who don't deal with options often: put options are contracts that give the owner the right, but not the obligation, to sell 100 shares of an underlying security at a specified price by a specified date. We'll elaborate in the examples below.

If You're Still Bullish On Altria But Want To Limit Risk

This is a hedge you might consider in that case. We're assuming that you like Altria's dividend and are wary of hedging cost, so this is a hedge that has a negative hedging cost (screen captures below via the Portfolio Armor iOS app).

This was the optimal collar, as of Thursday's close, to hedge 1,000 shares of Altria against a greater-than-12% decline by mid-June, while not capping your possible upside at less than 5%:

The first part ("leg") of the collar consists of 10 put option contracts which give you the right to sell 1,000 shares of Altria at $62.50 per share by mid-June. Even if Altria shares are selling for less than $62.50 by then, you'll be able to sell your shares for $62.50. Because of this, put options will tend to rise in value as shares of the underlying stock decline. The cost of this put protection was $1,010, or 1.43% of your position value, assuming you bought the puts at the ask price. In practice, you can often buy them for less (at some price between the bid and the ask).

The second part of the collar (below) consists of call options, which are the opposite of put options: they give owners the right to buy the underlying stock at a set price (in this case, $75 per share) by mid-June. You are selling these calls to offset the cost of the puts. The income you'd get, assuming you sold them at the bid price, is $1,160, or 1.64% of position value. Similar to the situation with the puts, you can often sell these at a higher price (some price between the bid and the ask).

So the net cost of this collar, calculated conservatively, was negative, meaning you would have collected $150, that's 0.21% of your position value, when opening this hedge.

Again, you hedge when you are bullish and long the stock, but want to limit your downside risk in the event you are wrong. Not let's consider the second case, where you're bearish on Altria.

If You're Bearish On Altria

First, to clarify: if you're bearish on Altria, you don't want to own the stock. LikeFolio's trade is to buy the $70 strike put options on Altria expiring in June. As of Thursday's close, the bid-ask spread on those was $2.97 by $3.15, so you would likely have been able to buy them at some point in between those prices. Note that the ask price here is a little more than 3x the ask price of the $62.50 strike puts shown in our hedge above, which is understandable considering that Altria closed at $70.85 on Thursday: for the $70 strike puts to have intrinsic value, Altria would only have to fall below $70, but for the $62.50 strike puts to have intrinsic value, the stock would have to fall another $7.50 from there.

Depending on your risk tolerance, when hedging, further out-of-the-money market put options (ones with strike prices further below the stock's current market price) are worth considering, as they tend to be cheaper. But when making a bearish speculative bet against a stock, you're often better off buying a put option closer to the money, as there's a greater chance your put options will be in-the-money by expiration, which is why LikeFolio suggested it for their trade.

1The lead investor in SoundCloud for the top venture capital firm Union Square Ventures was Albert Wenger. We conducted a wide-ranging interview with Dr. Wenger for Seeking Alpha last year, which may be of interest to technology investors in general, as well as those following SoundCloud.

2This is another example of the value inherent in Twitter's data stream. We wrote recently about Twitter's challenges in monetizing it.