Starbucks: Struggle In 2017

Milk prices, which are arguably more important for a company like Starbucks, are set to be higher in 2017, another detractor for Starbucks profits.

Introduction

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) is an innovative, brilliant company that has made unparalleled strides in the coffeehouse chain business. They have products spanning from frappuccinos to K-cups, and have one of the most recognized brands in the entire world. Globalization isn't easy, yet Starbucks has managed to differentiate across different continents, and have achieved enormous success. So why do I think that they are a company to avoid in the short-term, and one that may struggle in 2017?

Recent Quarterly Performance

Starbucks reported an Earnings Per Share Figure of $.52, which met estimates, and a sales figure of $5.73 Billion, which missed estimates. What concerns many investors is that Starbucks was unable to service all potential traffic in their stores. The company was not able to handle the influx of mobile orders, and people left the store without purchasing anything, and with supreme dissatisfaction. Comparable stores growth came in at 3%, one of the lowest figures Starbucks has seen in recent years. For the year, Starbucks lowered their revenue guidance, causing some concerns for investors. This is how the stock is trading following the FQ1 report:

SBUX Price data by YCharts

Not too positive a reaction it seems. While the overall figures of the report were solid for the most part, I believe that Starbucks will have a deteriorating profit margin for 2017, due to price increases in its two most important commodities: Coffee and Dairy.

Coffee Prices Likely to Trend Higher

Coffee has been on the rise for the second half of 2016, before taking a dive for a small lapse. Here's the chart of JO (NYSEARCA:JO), an ETF that resembles the trading price of coffee:

JO data by YCharts

The recent dive occurred as investors believed in supply alleviation in Brazil, but the recent spike has shown that there is legitimate concern for coffee supply around the world. The International Coffee Organization expects harvests to have shortfalls in leading coffee-supplying countries, and anticipates poor weather in Brazil, the leading supplier of arabica beans. Vietnam, the largest producer of robusta beans, has suffered severe drought conditions and have seen supply down 11% in the past year. Farmers are now considering shifting away from the crop in favor of less water-intensive crops. This could pose even more supply concerns for the coffee industry, as Vietnam now produces about 17% of global coffee supply. Starbucks has announced a plan to reach over 5,000 stores in China by 2021, where demand has wildly gone up over recent years. Fellow contributor James Cordier made a great point, mentioning in his article that coffee consumption is much higher during cold season, and when 6 out of the top 7 consuming countries are in the northern hemisphere. Here's an easy visual to demonstrate that point:

Farmers in Vietnam have also been increasingly unsettled, and have help onto coffee supplies to create better prices. This will certainly harm Starbucks, as they will find it much more difficult to procure coffee beans in 2017. Prices will be much higher if drought productions continue to be accurate, and their margins will be severely slashed if this is the case.

Starbucks' Other Issue: Dairy

Starbucks is a coffee-house, but anyone who goes there knows that most of the drinks ordered are primarily milk-based. Starbucks makes its real money from its milk-based drinks, which costs the consumer a noticeable amount. Dr. Bob Cropp, Professor Emeritus of Wisconsin-Extension, said the following:

milk production for four of the major exporters--EU, New Zealand, Australia and Argentina--are expected to be lower than a year ago and not expected to show increases any time before the second half of the year.

This will help increase milk prices for the 2017 year, only furthering the dent in Starbucks margins. Just look at this chart from USDA data on milk prices:

Cheese consumption growth has also been high, meaning that demand for milk will grow in relation to that rate as well.

Conclusion

Starbucks was unable to deliver to all its mobile customers, despite growth in the segment, and saw weak growth in comparable store sales compared to recent years. Its key expenses, milk and coffee, and almost certain to go higher in 2017, and will make a significant impact on the company's bottom line. With strong demand for Starbucks, and minimizing supply (and unrest from supplying farmers), drink prices will likely increase and create general dissatisfaction.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.