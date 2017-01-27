BT Group's (BT) CEO Gavin Patterson on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

BT Group plc (NYSE:BT)

Q3 2017 Earnings Conference Call

January 27, 2017 04:00 AM ET

Executives

Carl Murdock-Smith - IR Director

Gavin Patterson - Chief Executive

Simon Jonathan Lowth - Group Finance Director

Marc Allera - Chief Executive Officer, EE

Luis Alvarez - Chief Executive Officer, Global Services

Clive Selley - Invitee, Chief Executive Officer, Openreach

Graham Sutherland - Chief Executive Officer, Business and Public Sector

John Petter - Chief Executive Officer, BT Consumer

Analysts

Paul Marsch - Berenberg Bank

Michael Bishop - Goldman Sachs

Maurice Patrick - Barclays

Steve Malcolm - Arete Research

Polo Tang - UBS

Paul Sidney - Credit Suisse

Robert Grindle - Deutsche Bank

Nick Lyall - SocGen

Nick Delfas - Redburn

Simon Weeden - Citi Group

John Karidis - Haitong Securities

Dhananjay Mirchandani - Bernstein

Carl Murdock-Smith

Thanks and welcome, everyone. My name is Carl Murdock-Smith and I’m the Group IR Director for BT. On the call today, we have Gavin Patterson, Chief Executive; and Simon Lowth, our Group Finance Director. I the room, we also have the CEOs of our line of business.

Before we start, I'd like to draw your attention to the usual caution on forward-looking statements. Please see the slide that accompanies today's call and our latest annual report and Form 20-F for examples of the factors that could cause actual results to differ from any forward-looking statements we may make. Both the slide and the Annual Report can be found on our website.

I'll now hand over to Gavin.

I’ll now hand over to Gavin.

Gavin Patterson

Good morning and thank you for joining us. Before I get into the Q3 results, I’d like to say a few words about Tuesday’s announcement and what is clearly been a very week for BT.

I want to start by making it clear how angry I am that the integrity of BT has been undermined by the wrong doing in one part of our business. What the independent investigation re-commission has discovered in Italy was completely unacceptable in appropriate behaviors accounting or otherwise are not something that we - that we tolerate in BT.

As soon as we became aware of the issues in Italy, we launched an investigation disclosed what have been done to us and have taken action against the individuals who have harmed our business. And we now have appointed a new Chief Executive to BT Italy. He will take charge on the 1st of February.

Simon will address the investigation in more detail shortly and the impact that he has had on our outlook which we revise on Tuesday.

We would use this call to reaffirm confident in our strategy and how we are delivering on our key priorities. Set out the strong we have seen in our consumer facing businesses in Q3, clarify the challenges in the public sector and global services businesses, taking through the Group’s financial performance and outlook in more detail. But I’ll start with our strategy and cover the business performance. Simon will cover the financial performance and then we’ll turn it over to Q&A.

So let’s begin on Slide 4. This has been a difficult couple of days for the business and our shareholders, our strategic focus remained clear. BT continues to be one of the best positioned converged telecoms and content distribution groups in Europe. We have a strong position in fixed and mobile networks and consumer content, broadband delivery and in the emerging market for the Internet of Things.

We remained strongly profitable in cash generative. Our strategy remains the right one, but we are not complacent and this management team is totally focused on executing our strategy to be a strong competitive growing an integrated telecoms provider. This mean we will continue to provide our customers with better products and increasing high quality services. This will go hand-in-hand with improved customer experience, at the same time, we’ll continue to transform our costs including through the integration of EE. Despite doing this, that we’ll be able to deliver sustainable, profitable revenue growth and generate growing cash flow.

Now to Slide 5, where I want to review Q3 performance. Across most of the group, we’ve seen robust financial performance in Q3, both our consumer facing units are trading strongly with EE delivering record growth and good momentum in the consumer business.

Our UK SME and UK Corporate businesses are performing well and Openreach seem record fiber growth. However, this has been overshadowed by Italy and two other areas, the UK public sector and international corporate markets and will address these in detail shortly.

We’ve made strong progress on our KPIs, Openreach is added almost half a million fiber broadband customers, it’s best ever results. Meanwhile postpaid mobile net adds of 276,000 shows the breath of our appeal in the mobile market.

We’re pushing ahead with reforms at Openreach, particularly on governance and customer service and believe an agreement can be reached with Ofcom on its Digital Communications Review. We continue to believe these changes address Ofcom’s concerns and confirm the basis for a fair proportionate and sustainable settlement. Finally delivering a great customer experience remains a top priority and we’re seeing real progress in Q3.

So for example turning to Slide 6, we told you last summer that we would upgrade our consumer repair standard and we have delivered on that. This means our customers and now getting their faults fixed in less than half the time it used to take.

We are adding around 900 new UK and Ireland service routes in Q4 and have started deploying new tools and training for our existing agents. We’ve introduced a new process for Ethernet orders, already more than half of wholesale and ventures biggest CP customers are using it, which means they are able to cut the time it takes to place an order from around three quarters of an hour to under ten minutes.

In Openreach, engineers who started using a mobile app for reporting damage the network, quicker reporting means we can fix it faster with less impact on service. We know there is more to do on customer experience, but we’re making progress and I’m confident our investments will deliver further improvements.

Moving now to the lines of business, and I’ll start with consumer on Slide 7. Revenue was up 4% mainly driven by broadband and TV which grew 8%. Revenue also benefited from an 8% increase in ARPU supported by a further uptick in how to use per customer. As you can see in the chart, we’re consistently growing ARPU.

EBITDA was down 5% or around GBP14 million as we’re choosing to reinvest the benefits of growth back into improving service and to drive future growth. This includes the cost of bringing onboard new UK and Ireland based customer service agents as well as our investment in BT mobile handsets, which we said was around GBP100 million across the year. And a full quarter of our new Premier League contract with rights charges in total up GBP25 million year-on-year.

Our broadband additions were healthy as you can see. Importantly 51% of our retail broadband bases are now taking a fiber service. This is a better product with an improved experience for the customer. Our TV business also grew its base by 52,000. And BT sport viewing figures were up 15% demonstrating the strength of the proposition.

This was a quarter in which consumer really started to build its future service capability with around 500 new UK customer service rolls added in Q3 with a foundations laid for this to accelerate to run 900 new rolls in Q4.

Turning now to EE on Slide 8; EE is making strong progress ahead of our expectations and reinforcing our belief in the significant value available from brining into the group. Revenue was up 2%.

Turning to revenue growth, for the first time as you can see in the chart, this has been drive by a more for more strategy and by volume growth is demonstrated by strong postpaid net adds across the group. EBITDA of GBP277 million was down 7% against a tough comparator in the prior year. We’re choosing to reinvest our growing top line into the latest devices to drive market share. We’ve also seen strong demand at high end driving this investment with premium customers wanting the use the UK’s best network.

4G geographic coverage is increasing and is not at 75%, well on the way to the 92% coverage we will reach by September. We intend to maintain on network lead. We’ve plans to make 4G Plus available across 100s of sites this year, customers with the latest devices will be able to enjoy speeds of well over 100-meg.

Turning now to business and public sector on Slide 9; Underlying revenue was down 6% reflecting declines in public sector with revenue in the rest of the business broadly level with last year. Underlying EBITDA declined 8%. This is entirely down to the headwinds being faced in public sector. We’ve highlighted before the headwinds in public sector, where we have a handful of large contracts coming to the end.

Simon will explain shortly on our outlook, the revenue from these is coming of faster than we previously expected and the opportunities will replace these contracts are taking longer to materialize. For Q4, we expect public sector EBITDA to deteriorate even further. Together with a touch comparator, we expect underlying EBITDA for BBS to see a double-digit decline.

Outside of public sector, our corporate business saw a higher ARPU in coastal lines while SME benefited from more IP lines. We are starting to see clear benefits from adding mobility services to our portfolio. We’ll continue to invest in driving mobile and IP propositions into our SME and corporate customers where we are seeing really good demand.

On to global service on Slide 10; underlying revenue ex-transit adjusted for the acquisition of EE was down 7%. As I mentioned just now, the Italian investigation has impacted our results in the quarter. If we exclude Italy, GS underlying revenue was down 2%. This was mainly driven by EMEA where we had benefited from a significant milestone last year.

We delivered 6% growth in the UK, helped by strong IP exchange volumes. While Europe was down 15%, it was flat excluding the revenues from our Italian business. EBITDA was down 78% reflecting the impact of Italy. That was taken in the quarter. Excluding the Italian business, EBITDA was down 8%.

Operating cash was an outflow of GBP115 million, reflecting the lower EBITDA and unwind of an appropriate working capital positions in Italy. We’ve made less progress in developing our pipeline of new opportunities in International markets than we planned. You can see this in our order intake which was down 14% in the quarter.

We have therefore reduced our growth expectations in these markets, which has impacted our financial outlook as Simon will explain shortly, but we remain confident that we have a strong combination of services, skills and networks that our competitors will find difficult to match. For example, we've continued to grow our cloud based services which reach one million end users this quarter. This combination of assets will allow us to serve the needs of our multinational customers and drive growth over the medium term.

Turning now to wholesale adventures on Slide 11, underlying revenue excluding transit was down 3% as a result of continued declines in private circuits and core volumes. This was however a better performance than in the first half, but it benefiting from good growth in fiber broadband and a 14% increase in the Ethernet rental base, ventures again delivered a quarter of revenue growth.

EBITDA was down 4% like for like reflecting the lower revenues, but our order intake was up strongly and was three times higher than a year ago, this obviously reflects the resign of the Virgin MNVO deal although even without this order intake was up.

During the quarter we started operating Pelipod within ventures, which provides a secure supply chain solution. We also announced the launch of Link UK which will see the replacement of many high stretch phone boxes with Next Generation kiosks offering services such as free Wi-Fi as well as free calls. Link UK is a new proposition with revenue being driven by digital advertising.

Overall, we expect to see a strong - we expect to see ongoing declines in some of our legacy products. We see good prospects in hosted communications in Ethernet and we're excited about the growth prospects within our ventures business.

And lastly turning to Openreach on Slide 12; revenue was down 1% against a strong quarter last year with 31% growth in fiber, slightly outweighed by the regulatory drag. Operating costs down 1% left EBITDA flat is lower lever costs broadly balance now at the ongoing costs of working towards our service commitment and clearing Ethernet tails and having missed appointments.

Openreach’s operating metrics were encouraging fibernet connections were almost 500,000 or highest ever just under half of these were from external providers and this provides the number of premises connected to GBP7.2 million. That's 27% of premises passed. And Openreach continues to focus on its service commitments so on track to meet all of Ofcom’s copper minimum service levels this financial year.

Turning to Slide 13, I want to put the relative performances of the differing parts of the BT in context. Operations that account for around 90% of last year's EBITDA have grown by 2% year-to-date, but we do face three issues that have impacted our financial outlook. Public sector is seeing EBITDA declines of more than 30% due to the completion of a handful of large contracts this is set to deteriorate further in Q4. Mark conditions are not as yet providing the opportunities to replace these with new profitable business.

International corporate markets are also seeing difficult market conditions down 15% year-to-date albeit largely as a result of a one-off issue in the Americas and EMEA. This is limited our growth opportunities versus previous plans. And the situation in Italy, as I said is unacceptable and has clearly impacted growth and will be addressed. We face challenges, but they are within specific parts of the group the vast majority of our business are performing well and delivering on our strategy.

And with that I'll hand over to Simon.

Simon Jonathan Lowth

Well thank you Gavin and good morning to everyone. I'm going to cover three topics; I will first summarize our financial results for the third quarter. I would then describe the findings and the implications of the financial investigation into our Italian operations; finally and critically I will explain in some detail the key drivers of our financial outlook for this year and for 2017-2018.

So turning to Slide 15, I'm going to start by summarizing the financial results for the third quarter. After adjusting for FX transit and the EE acquisition underlying revenue was down 1.5%, the consumer facing businesses deliver good growth, consumer delivered top line growth of 4% fueled by volume growth and increased ARPU. EE grew revenues by 2% on a like for like basis driven by our more for more pricing strategy.

However, but global services and business and public sector saw sharp revenue declines reflecting the impact of Italy and the completion of some contracts in the UK public sector. Underlying group EBITDA was down 8% on a like for like basis reflecting the revenue decline and the impact of Italy combined with the investments that we're making to improve customer service notably in insuring and Openreach and investments to drive future growth particularly in mobile handsets.

The specific items of GBP281 million reflects the change in accounting estimates as a result of the Italy investigation together with an increase in provisions for regulatory risks. I’ll describe the financial and accounting impacts of the Italy investigation shortly.

Adjusted earnings per share were down 24% reflecting the EBITDA decline higher depreciation and increased shares outstanding. Reported earnings per share including the impact of specific items declined by 59%. Normalized free cash flow was down GBP298 million reflecting the decline in EBITDA and working capital outflows associated with the Italian investigation as well as the phasing of FA Premier League rights. We close the quarter with net debt just under GBP9 billion that's down around GBP600 million on the end of the second quarter.

Now moving to Slide 16, I will now describe findings of the investigation into our Italian operations. And I'll summarize the steps that we're taking to address the root causes. At Q2, we announced that an initial internal investigation of our Italian business that identified historical accounting errors and judgments requiring reassessment. At that time we took a GBP145 million write down being our then best estimate with the financial impact of these issues.

Since then we've undertaken a comprehensive balance sheet review and KPMG have completed a detailed independent investigation. These investigations have revealed that the extent and the complexity of inappropriate behavior in the Italian business with far greater than previously identified and they've revealed in proper accounting practices and a complex set of improper sales, purchase, factoring and leasing transactions. These activities have resulted in the overstatement of earnings in our Italian business over a number of years.

The adjustments identified have increased from the GBP145 million announced at Q2 to a total of around GBP513 million. This differs from the total of around GBP513 million that we disclosed on Tuesday because we have now finalized the accounting treatment and exchange rate effects have reduced the quantum of the errors revised in the prior period comparatives.

Of the total of GBP513 million, GBP268 million represent errors which have been revised in prior year comparative results. The remaining GBP245 million represents changes in accounting estimates which have been treated as a specific item in this year. This includes the GBP145 million which was recognized at Q2 and a further GBP100 million that we have recognized in this quarter.

The outcome of the investigation has reduced our Q3 adjusted revenue and adjusted EBITDA by around GBP120 million and our Q3 normalized free cash flow by around GBP100 million. For the full year 2016-2017 relative to our prior outlook we expect a decrease in adjusted revenue of around GBP200 million a decrease in adjusted EBITDA of around GBP175 million and a decrease of up to GBP500 million of normalized free cash flow due to the EBITDA impact and the one-off unwind of the effects of inappropriate working capital transactions. For 2017-2018 we expect a similar annual impact to adjusted revenue and adjusted EBTIDA as in 2016-2017 with the EBITDA impact flowing through to normalized free cash flow.

We've taken immediate steps to strengthen the finance organization and the financial processes and controls in our Italy business. The new chief executives priorities will be to strengthen the management team, improve the governance and financial controls and develop a comprehensive plan to restore the loss making business to profitability.

Following the initial internal investigation at Q2, we launched a broader review of financial processes systems and controls across the group to ensure that these are robust in light of the findings of the Italy investigation.

So moving to Slide 17, I will turn to the issues impacting our UK public sector business. Now for the total businesses in public sector our underlying year-to-date EBITDA has declined by 6%. As Gavin described the corporate and SME businesses continue to perform well benefiting in particular from the integration of EE and have delivered 5% year-on-year growth. In contrast the public sector business has experienced a 31% year-on-year decline in EBITDA.

This decline is being driven by the completion of a focused portfolio of large profitable public sector contracts during this year and next year. The majority of these contracts will be out of our revenue by the end of this year although two large ones will work their way out during next year.

While we had anticipated the cessation of these contracts we'd expected based on past performance to see continued demand for additional volumes and services through the transition periods. We do also forecast for our investment in sales and business development to generate profitable new contracts to replace the expiring ones.

We've now revised our expectations for the rate of decline in the historic contracts and for the pace and scale with which we can win profitable new business. This judgment's been informed by the absence of visible pickup in demand in the fourth quarter when we traditionally see increase public sector activity and by the fact that our pipeline is less developed than we'd forecast.

Challenges to business developments and revenue growth stemmed from a range of factors including the wider pressure on public sector budgets, creasing the centralization of procurement activity away from BT’s historic strengths and a more intense competitive landscape in which we are retaining our pricing discipline. We're reviewing our product service propositions, our sales force priorities and a cost base to respond to these market forces. As I will describe shortly, our revised expectations for our UK public sector business is reflected in our updated outlook for this year and for 2017-2018.

Moving into Slide 18, I will now address the issues impacting our international markets in global services. Stripping out the impact of Italy underlying revenue in Global Services is about 0.5% up year-to-date. Steady growth in the UK and Europe excluding Italy is offset a decline in the Americas associated with the in-sourcing of services by major customer and a declined in EMEA due to the anniversary of Marston revenue in the previous year.

We remain confident in the strength of our product service propositions particularly our cloud of clouds and security portfolios. But we will maintain pricing and profit discipline in competitive markets. So while we grow in the business likely this year we've made less progress than we had forecast in developing our order book and pipeline of new opportunities especially in international markets where the 12 month rolling order intake has trended down. This is particularly marked in our new business and growth order intake which grew last year and was anticipated to continue to grow this year, but in fact we've seen a decline reflecting a lower than expected level of customer activity.

But we're taking action to address this trend we are now more cautious on the outlook for the international markets for this year and next and we've revised downwards our expectations of future growth rates in this part of our business and this is reflected in our updated outlook for this year and for 2017-2018.

Turning to Slide 19, I will now provide a brief update on the progress of the EE integration and our cost transformation programs. The integration of EE remains fairly on track to achieve our target of around GBP100 million of cost synergies in this financial year.

During the quarter, we successfully in-sourced EE’s core network maintenance, improving service and lowering costs. We also established a single organization to plan contact center capacity and operations across BT which will allow us to share capacity and drive best practice. We remain confident in the delivery of our longer-term goals of GBP400 million of annual cost synergies and GBP1.6 billion in value of revenue synergy.

Our cost transformation programs that delivering sustained productivity improvement in critical customer facing and back office processes. We have for example, recently launched pilot programs to deploy robotics and greater automation with the objective of improving efficiency in our accounts payable processes.

Also in December, we combined the design and the service functions in global services to establish end-to-end accountability for the delivery of new services which will help us improve customer experience and reduce service penalties. We have already turned our cost transformation efforts and resources to addressing the cost base in public sector and Global Services in light of our revised revenue outlook.

Turning out to Slide 20, I’ll describe our outlook for the business which we announced earlier this week. For 2016-2017, we now expect underlying revenue to be broadly flat and for EBITDA to be around GBP7.6 billion. The GBP300 million reduction in our EBITDA outlook for this year reflects the combined impact of the Italy investigation the faster decline in the UK public sector and the slower growth in international markets.

As we disclose the Italy investigation contributes around GBP 175 million of the reduction in guidance of the remaining around GBP125 million the public sector accounts for approximately two thirds and international markets about a third.

We now expect normalized free cash flow for 2016-2017 to be around GBP2.5 billion. The reduction of about GBP600 million comes from our previous outlook reflects the lower EBITDA in UK public sector and international markets and a decrease of up to GBP500 million of normalized free cash flow due to Italy. This GBP500 million reduction from Italy comprises the EBITDA impact and the one off unwind of the effects of inappropriate working capital transactions.

For 2017-2018, we now expect both underlying revenue and the EBITDA to be broadly flat and for normalized free cash flow to be in the range of GBP3.0 billion to GBP3.2 billion. As with the current year the reduction in normalized free cash flow from our prior guidance of GBP3.6 billion reflects the combined impact of the Italy investigation the faster decline in the UK public sector and the slower growth in international markets.

The Italy investigation contributes around GBP175 million of the reduction of the remaining reduction the public sector accounts for approximately two thirds and international markets about a third. The EBITDA impacts attract relatively limit tax shields and therefore largely flow through to cash flow. The cash flow range principally reflects uncertainties in the timing of working capital flows.

And finally, on shareholder distributions; we continue to expect to grow our dividend per share, but at least 10% in this year and next and as a reminder on share repurchases we’ve completed this year’s program having spent GBP206 million in the first half.

With that, I will now hand you back to Gavin.

Gavin Patterson

Thank you, Simon. To conclude then on Slide 24, we remain confident in our strategy and are focused on delivering it. Across most of the group this quarter show robust performance. Unfortunately, that progress is being overshadowed by our Italian business and the tough conditions in the public sector and international corporate markets. We’re committed to ensuring that we learn from this and take the necessary actions to strengthen our controls to prevent this from happening again.

Our strategy remains to build a competitive and fully converged telecoms business and my management team and I are determined to deliver this.

And with that, we’ll move to Q&A.

Question-and-Answer Session

Gavin Patterson

Very good. Who’s the first question from.

Gavin Patterson

Hi, Paul.

Paul Marsch

Yeah, hi. Thanks for taking the question. Just on Italy two questions really. Firstly, what’s your timeframe for removing net loss from Italy, which I understand is in region of GBP80 million to GBP90 million of negative EBITDA. And then secondly, it sounds like this only really came to light because of a whistleblower, so what has really changed about the processes and the management controls that means that you would catch this kind of abuse going forward? Thanks.

Gavin Patterson

Simon, do you want to take that.

Simon Jonathan Lowth

Yes, certainly. So, Paul thanks to the question. Firstly, in our guidance in reducing the EBITDA by around GBP175 million, we clearly see the need for a program during the remainder of this financial year and into next year to reposition, restructure that business and move it to a sustainably profitable position. Clearly, we would be extremely disappointed if we had not moved to that as we moved into the 2018-2019 year.

Turning to your second question, the investigation has revealed as I’ve described a set of improper accounting practices, a set of improper transactions, and a considerable range of activities disguised to cover that up and to manipulate the reporting into the group and indeed to order to us.

Having completed all substantially completed that investigation, we have obviously move very swiftly within Italy to strengthen replacing large elements of the finance organization. We have taken steps to make key changes to the processes in the controls where we had identified weaknesses and those are being implemented in Italy.

We have also conducted a wider review to ensure that the wider process at all the process and controls across the right to BT are robust in light of what we find - in light of what we found, suffice to say we have identified a set of issues and in the controls which needed to be addressed and they have now been addressed.

Paul Marsch

Thank you very much.

Gavin Patterson

Thank you. Who is up next?

Gavin Patterson

Good morning, Michael.

Michael Bishop

Yes, hi, Michael here. Just two questions please. Just following up on Italy, I mean if you don’t manage to get it back to profitability is there any reason why you couldn’t sell the business and or at least put it some of the non-profitable contracts into burn off. And just on that one of the puts and takes of selling a business like Italy clearly with some network structure assets.

And then just quickly on the decentralization of contracts in the UK, I mean doesn’t this mean that you enter more structurally competitive market because this potentially plays into the hands of local or more localized operators like Virgin Media. Could you discuss why you think you’ve got visibility on the outlook there? Thanks very much.

Gavin Patterson

Very good. Well maybe I talked to the first question and then Graham will talk about our ambitions in public sector. In terms of Italy, we believe we can get the business back on track and ensure that it is making a contribution to the overall group. We have some very big customers coming out of Italy, particularly in the multinational space, and they're good contracts and we've been working with these customers for a number of years.

We will need to go and look at the cost base in some detail, but we’re confident that we can get it into a profitable situation. Of course, if we can't, we will look at all options for the business going forward. But at this stage I'm confident that we can get it into a profitable position. And Graham do you want to talk about public sector?

Graham Sutherland

Yeah, I mean the desegregation in the regional agenda is not new, it's been going on since 2008. And when you actually look at our business, I mean obviously it is pretty shocking when you look at the EBITDA decline in public sector as a whole, but 90% of that decline in the year is due to the six contracts that we’ve discussed.

So the reason we're confident about the regional agenda going forward is, if you look at the rest of our business SME and corporate it's find it on and with the integration of EE is really strength and is find it on strong distribution and scale which really which is unparalleled actually in the UK market, and as you can see from those segments we are growing profitability well 5% year-to-date.

So you know we have already being working on strengthening our regional public sector team. We've been doing that over the last six months. We changed out the bulk of our public sector management team in Q1.

So we have been working on strengthening the distribution. But the reason we're confident that we can move this forward is that we actually are doing this already in the other segments, and doing it well and are the market leader, and what you will see as this moves forward is that the shape of the business will change and to be more predictable with less profit spikes due to the fact that that the implementation of a much more standardized model with very strong distribution is really where we're trying to take the business.

Gavin Patterson

Very good. Next question please.

Gavin Patterson

Hi Maurice.

Maurice Patrick

Thanks guys, good morning. So I got fiber question, so strong growth again this quarter in fiber. But you have seen lots of comments from the e-Government Minister about one thing fiber is about home investment rather than the G.fast plans you obviously you’ve talked about the two million fibers to the home 10 million G.fast.

I guess to update the thoughts on that if it is pressure to increase investment on fiber to the home given the revised lower level of free cash flow that you're seeing because of the lower profitability in international business and your 10% equipment still have dividend growth. Just curious your thoughts on the ability to increase CapEx to about ability come if that some potential comes or if not at all in your plans? Thank you.

Gavin Patterson

Very good, well I think a few people might like to talk to us. Maybe I give a few words to kick off maybe Clive talk about his views on this and maybe Simon will talk about the CapEx position going forward. In terms of the technology what is clear is with NGA-1 there is still significant demand across the business.

So I mean that's illustrated I think by the record number of net adds that open rates are posted this quarter almost half a million, 27% take up of homes past and that's a pretty strong result. We're not resting on that. We've already started gearing up on NGA-2. And NGA-2 for us is a mixture of technologies. Yes this G.fast which gives us speed and scale quickly at price points that we know customers want.

But at the same time we shared the government's view that over the long term that FTTP will be more of our network going forwards and we will continue to build our FTTP footprint and Clive has done a lot of work over the last year to really improve the structural economics to the FTTP. So it's a good point to hand over to Clive to add some thoughts.

Clive Selley

Okay, thanks Gavin. Look we believe in a mixed economy of technologies the update on G.fast is that we're rolling out those side pods on the cabinets a quite a place now we have the production hardware, we have the production firmware and we're building a footprint quite quickly now.

The first pilot customers the indications are that the performance of the product over the new equipment is pretty much spot on what we had predicted from the labs in the earlier few trials and I am very pleased with that. So I'm very pleased with where we stand right now on G.fast. We spent a lot of time this year honing our techniques for delivering FTTP and the challenge for Openreach is to show that we can hit lower costs points then have historically been thought possible.

The more we can do that. The more we can consider adjusting the mix in the 10 million of G.fast and two million of FTTP. We're learning all the time on FTTP. We are attaching more customers selling more services on our existing FTTP footprint than ever before. And we're working very hard to hone the customer experience of provisioning on that FTTP platform. So we're very focused on improving every aspect of our FTTP delivery customer experience and cost and if we can do that then we can look forward to overtime justifying raising the FTTP delivery schedule.

Gavin Patterson

And CapEx?

Simon Jonathan Lowth

Well, CapEx the outlook reflects the existing investment plans that we laid out early this year that comprises like the NGA-2 program of G.fast and FTTP that we set out earlier this year and that as Gavin and Clive described we see that as a program that we can flex between different technologies as we move forward, and we are working all the time to find ways of delivering that program more efficiently and more productively for our customers.

If there are opportunities to bring additional value to customers, beyond that and we see those as providing strong returns to our shareholders. We do have capacity as we move forward to consider our investment plans, but that I think really is sort of beyond the timetable of network investment in G.fast and that as we've talked about.

Gavin Patterson

Very good.

Maurice Patrick

Thank you.

Gavin Patterson

Next question please.

Gavin Patterson

Hi Steve.

Steve Malcolm

Hi there. Good morning, they are all looking for to the weekend. Few questions, first of all just sort of more broadly on Global Services, and I look into next year you've got a business is generating GBP5.5 billion in revenue and my great towards the GBP100 million of EBITDA less CapEx, I mean that that's really not very good. I mean is it time for more radical rethink about the way you serve multinational and large enterprises outside the UK and what should we hope for longer term from that business?

Secondly just on BPS, I just want to sort of check the math and it looks like you're going to lose about GBP200 million of EBITDA this year it was another GBP160 million next year at that EBITDA is going to half on a two year view, first of all is that right. And secondly what are the big risks that it could half again and why are you confident that this is sort of one off-ish impact looking into 2017-2018?

And finally just on Champions League, I’m not going to ask you about your kind of….

Gavin Patterson

I think this is a four part question Steve.

Steve Malcolm

Sorry.

Gavin Patterson

This is like a four part question, go on and tell us.

Steve Malcolm

Just on Champions League, I want to go for anyway, if Sky work to sort of aggressively bid you, do you think that might be a CNA issue do you think it almost someone who's on the wrong side of regulation quite a lot could that be perceived as abuse of you know the dominant market position in terms of hoarding rights? Thanks.

Gavin Patterson

Okay I'll take the GS question and to start with, Simon do you want to do BPS?

Simon Jonathan Lowth

Sure.

Gavin Patterson

Yeah. And then John, do you want to talk about Champions League?

John Petter

Sure, yeah.

Gavin Patterson

Look on Global Services, the results are where we want to be we’re very clear about that we think there is more growth in the market, but the structural financials of the business need to improve. So we will be we've already started a piece of work to look at what needs to happen to the business what do we need to do to make that the case. And we're prepared to look at a range of different options, so it's very much on our agenda. There is a core demand for these products and services and we have a strong proposition it’s just that it’s not profitable enough and that’s something we must fundamentally address. Business in public sector?

Simon Jonathan Lowth

Yes, so the decline in business in public sector is if the source - is of the source of order that you’ve described and that does reflect as I described in my remarks. The completion of this portfolio of historic contracts much of which have run out this year, there’s another couple that continue to run out during the course of next year and at that point that sort of run the completion of those contracts is largely come out of the base and we can then as Graham describes sort of build from there, but Graham, you wanted to add to that?

Graham Sutherland

Yeah. It’s worth adding that, obviously outside of these six contracts in public sector contracts, we also have a number that - number of other large contracts in this space, and not necessarily public sector private sector as well. It’s worth noting that we have resigned and renewed the bulk of those over the last 12 months, so we’re entering a period where we don’t have many major contracts up for renewal during the period of when we cycle like than the large public sector contracts.

Simon Jonathan Lowth

So I think hopefully as you can hear from that this is been a particular challenge for us in this current year and flow through into next. But a lot of, it is lot of activity in public sector and more broadly in BPS that can underpin our longer-term confidence in the sector.

Steve Malcolm

And John Champions League?

John Petter

Yes, on the Champions League, I think the best answer of this is probably to look at the respective cases of the two parties ourselves not to come and they came to court to the competition’s Appeals Tribunal in October. And so from our side, there’s already a market problem because Sky has got more than 70% of the customer revenues in this sector is there’s a problem and there’s a market problem now.

And then the Ofcom case is that they didn’t say that they were happy in the conditions of competition, in fact they actually expressed some concerns on that or were those concerns are mitigated trough Sky’s claim and the best supplying and the channel is widely or they’re supplying them fairly reluctantly to us, it must be said. But you the Ofcom case said that going forward there’d be a strict regime of keeping temps on the market to look at future changes and implications for competition. So I think the strict monitoring regime should hopefully prove some kind of check on further deterioration in the competition and conditions in this market.

Steve Malcolm

Thank you, very good.

Gavin Patterson

Hi, Polo.

Polo Tang

Yeah, hi. Just a few different questions. The first one is really just in terms of a postpaid mobile net adds, you’re obviously doing very well, but can you give any color in terms of where the net adds are coming from say for example, is it the business i.e. BT mobile or EE and do you think you’re taking share from any particular operator?

Second question is really just in terms of fiber, can you remind us what the cost per home past is for G.fast versus FTTPH? And the final questions really just in terms of project lightning from Virgin Media, is there any impact in terms of BT in the quarter? Thanks.

Gavin Patterson

On the net adds performance on mobile, I’m going to have asked Marc to add a wee bit of colors EE has been performing so well. But the strong number 276,000 is across all the business so consumer and business lines to business. And I think it’s fair to say that we’re seeing progress strength in consumers and strength in EE we’re seeing strength in business as we’re adding mobile to our IP portfolio in SME and corporate markets.

And I think we’ve just got a strong market position, and we’re seeing the benefits in the market itself. So its strength across the board in the last quarter we’re also launched family SIM in the consumer space now which allows you to get multiple SIMs and increasing discounts which works extremely well for big families and there are a few of those in the room I think. And so the net is that strength across the board at any color Marc from your perspective?

Marc Allera

Yeah. I get I guess in addition to that we were very pleased with the iPhone 7 launched that was a big handset launch for us remains a very competitive market. We don’t see new entrants in existing players all trying to take share in a market in Europe which has got the lowest prices so in that context I think we’re pleased with the revenue performance and the - that the net adds Black Friday this year was bigger than last year so that that’s reflected in the in that in the net adds performance remains a very competitive market we’re pleased with how we’ve done and we’ll continue to focus on our strategy which is delivering good results of the moment.

Gavin Patterson

I will ask Clive to talk about lightning, but just on the cost per home passed to the fiber. We never give you this figure, and I know you ask for it quite frequently and the reason we don’t is that it can change quite dramatically depending on the topology of the network and the insights and the progress that we’ve made in particular on FTTP. So it’s a range of numbers depending on where we’re rolling it out in the technology we use. So I’m not going to answer that one.

Luis Alvarez

But what I would say is, we work very hard over the year to reduce the cost to deploy.

Gavin Patterson

Of course.

Luis Alvarez

And we stay very focused on doing that in the various topology so whether it be apartment blocks or suburbia or even ultra rural we’re working on techniques that reduce the cost per on passed. And to the question around G.fast the way to think about G.fast is that we leverage infrastructure that is already deployed for VDSLs. So we leverage the back call from the cabinet will leverage the power supply that we’ve played the local DNO to supply and then our costs are really just the costs of the new G.fast marks.

Gavin Patterson

And lightning impact I think the question was about.

Luis Alvarez

Lightning, yes we see lightning build continuing growth in the quarter. We’ve done well competing with Virgin not just in lightning areas, but also in their traditional heartland.

Gavin Patterson

So I think it’s I think you’ve got the first growth in your line space in 18 months?.

Luis Alvarez

That’s correct. Yeah.

Gavin Patterson

Okay. Next question please.

Gavin Patterson

Hi, Paul.

Paul Sidney

Hi, good morning. And just three quick questions please. On global services, I mean the release you mentioned slower progress in the development pipeline in some markets, I was just wondering are there any specific countries or geographies or even industry sectors that you’re seeing a particular pressure?

And second question on consumer revenue growth we did see a sharp slowdown in Q3 versus Q2 I think it was 4% Q3 versus 11% at a previous quarter. I was just wondering if that is that just a comp due to timing of price increases or other events or are there other drivers within that. And then just lastly very quickly on BT Sport, do you think BT - sorry do you think BT could charge the BT Sport without champion of the content? Thank you.

Gavin Patterson

Okay. GS pipeline, Luis.

Luis Alvarez

Yeah, I think that what we have seen as Simon said before is less activity in general in the market downward we were expecting. I think that there primarily the slowdown of some of these large projects has happened widely in the in the U.S. we have seen also some slowdown in projects in Latin America, although clearly Asia-Pac has continue to do well right, and Europe has been depending on the countries pretty much stable I would say.

Gavin Patterson

Okay. Couple of questions on consumer, John.

John Petter

Yes. On the consumer revenue, and the key difference is the timing of the pricing changes through July this year September the year before and that’s the main dynamic there. On the go forward plans for BT Sport I don’t want to comment on the future not least, because I’m strong preference is to keep the Champions League. But I would say that prior to having the Champions League there are lots of customers choosing to pay for it.

Gavin Patterson

Very good. Next question.

Robert Grindle

Good morning.

Gavin Patterson

Good morning, Robert.

Robert Grindle

Two questions. Please could you comment on the fall in the share of broadband, retail broadband net adds in Q3, how the slowdown continued in Q4, maybe it’s not a bad thing if the regulators are scrutinizing you at the moment?

And then on EE, achieve top line growth in Q3 which is looks great, and the question is, can you provide a bit of color as to the relative contribution of service revenues and handsets. We don't have the quarter last year, so it's a bit difficult to work out what's going on our service revenue growth was good out for total revenue growth? Thanks.

Gavin Patterson

I'll ask Marc just to comment on that in a second. In terms of the first question, I had completely gone out of my mind - broadband net adds. If I look at the broadband net adds, the absolute net adds in the quarter is still a decent number at 83,000 I think it is of top of my head, which is a decent number. I think what I would say is you do see some swings depending on promotional activity of some of the players in the market and certainly from where we can see Sky promoted broadband a lot more in our Q3 than they did in Q1 and Q2.

So I think you see a little bit of that coming through. We had a very strong share in the first half of the year. We're absolutely confident in our in our broadband proposition and we started the fourth quarter, I think pretty strongly, fair to say. And then on mobile, the mobile growth.

Marc Allera

Yeah, service revenue growth is consistent with that trend.

Robert Grindle

Thank you.

Gavin Patterson

Okay, thank you.

Gavin Patterson

Hi Nick.

Nick Lyall

Yeah, morning, it’s Nick from SocGen. And a couple for you Gavin, on the firstly you've given quite a lot there on flexibility on fiber to the premise and you've talked about 10 megabits per second universal service QS is going up. So you actually making any progress with the government on this at all given the background seems pretty good note?

And then secondly on Global Services in fact to that piece of work that you've talked about is there a risk to exit Italy you would have to climb down on the bidding process and contract take up for Global Services as well, so ultimately we might see a lot higher growth as you prudent so stringent central functions, and maybe a lot less revenue growth as just bid on less and less on national services? Thanks.

Gavin Patterson

In terms of the discussions with the government around the last 5%, we have made a proposal to the government around how we can help meet their objective to deliver at least 10 megabits per second to the last 5% to the country is a mixture of technologies some FTTC some FTTP, I think wireless and satellite play a role in it, we've made the offer about, I think six months ago they are considering it, they have a few questions on it, it comes with the proviso that we're able to make a return on it of course, we're not doing this is a charity. And they'll look and see whether or not there's another way of doing it.

So we're ready to support them. I would hope that in the next couple of months they come to a conclusion on it, because quite frankly if we don't start acting on this. Now we won't be able to meet the objective of delivering this by 2020, which is their stated goal. In terms of bidding for Global Services whether Luis or - Luis do you want to talk to that?

Simon Jonathan Lowth

I'll start, I mean I think that the principal challenges I described for us in the international markets taking Italy to one side has been a lower level of development of the order book than we'd anticipated, and we had strong ambition. And the reduction in that order book is principally as I described think least elaborated upon is really reflecting a lower level of the overall expected customer activity and therefore it's on the demand side of the equation. Within that we continue to have confidence in the product service propositions we offer in our ability to differentiate what we do.

We are of course disciplined in pricing and in we're focused on profits and cash as opposed to revenue, but I think if we see the prospects here are going to be driven in large part by the overall market demand and whether we start to see some pickup in that level of customer activity. Luis anything you want to add to that?

Luis Alvarez

Yes, I think that to differentiate both things, one is that the fact that the outlook we have presently show in lower revenues profits going forward based on lower customer activity is very different to the fact that we still have a very strong proposition into the market. We have seen contract lag with EDF where we have secured a large security of stake, so we are growing our security. We have been able to continue to increase the share of wallet in customers with cloud services.

So I think that the proposition in the market then our ability doing is intact, the only thing is that there are less opportunities available and this is why we have seen lower customer activity where they're able to average now.

Gavin Patterson

Very good.

Gavin Patterson

Hi Nick

Nick Delfas

Yes, Thanks very much. Just two questions, could you make a comment on the emergency services network contract when there was comment on that is on time is there any contract risk there? And secondly you’ve talked about international corporate being weaker than U.K. corporate which I guess is a kind of revert Brexit effect. You are in fact some of your financial services business could see slowdown given the banks that really where to invest over the next few months?

Gavin Patterson

Luis, do you want to comment on the financial services sector?

Luis Alvarez

Yes, I think that this is quite clear that this is a sector that is now questioning how they are going to address some of the uncertainties that could be in the Indian market, however we have consolidated very well relationships with our financial services customers on unified trading that this a very clear area on Radianz that is global network as well. The relationship we have with [indiscernible] global basis.

So I think that there on the financial services we feel quite confident, we have consolidated the relationship with Santander, but is true that there is a sector that is there facing some both challenges in terms of regulation as well as some uncertainties due to some of the markets.

Gavin Patterson

ESN, Marc.

Marc Allera

Yes, on the ESN we continue to deliver against our milestones and contractual obligations of this very important project, and we're making really good progress on getting planning permission for all of the new sites in fact 99% of the new sites that we need to roll out and now have planning consent, so good progress on our part of the deliverable of that very important project.

Nick Delfas

You’re not concerned about any late delivery or funds you might focused within the contract?

Gavin Patterson

I think we’ve focused on delivering our part of the contract and working well with the Home Office and the other partners for both the users and the government it's incredibly important to achieve the cost savings as well as a transformation and capability. But it's very complex program and we won't compromise the safety of the users in the roll out of the program. So we were confident in our delivery and we've still got some another nine months of hard work to go to ensure that the projects delivered.

Nick Delfas

Okay, thanks very much.

Gavin Patterson

Hi Simon.

Simon Weeden

Hi, hi, good morning guys. Two questions please. One is what would the net debt be at the end at December at the full Italy adjustments been put through ready, that was one. And then the second one is with the risk of getting every bit of old ground could you elaborate bit more on the nature of the activities within these Public Sector contract, but it is unable to touch a sharp slowdown and given that I think we're all at least of the view that the Public Sector is making more use of communications more effectively in more creative ways and whether it tool centers or cloud or just providing steps is online which got big things for quite a few years. And I think intuitively I wouldn't be expecting the public sector to be?

Gavin Patterson

Okay. On the debt question, Simon do you want to answer that and then Graham on how our Public Sector business is changing.

Simon Jonathan Lowth

Yes, certainly. I think it in terms of the impact on net debt that the main if we heard and the key here is less the accounting adjustments, it's the unwind of the inappropriate working capital transactions that's the main component and as you've seen, we've guided that that will lead to an outflow in this financial year of around GBP325 million and a portion of that came through in Q3 you’ll see we guided it somewhere around about GBP100 million cash flow impact to see.

So if we had were able to unwind all of those transactions by the end of December you'd have seen probably something like another GBP200 million or so impact in the net debt. That's the sort of order that would have had. The other component in terms of the EBITDA guidance is clearly the impact in the year-to-date, but it's also then the lower trading for the remainder of the year. I think that covers Italy, I think Graham is going to pick up on public sector.

Graham Sutherland

Just could just be a little bit more depths on the contract position, so you know when we look at these six contracts they've either been lost partially loss of the services have been discontinued. This is a multi-year issue, I'll just go through it a moment. So three of those six contracts were exited in 2015-2016 including all attributable cost, so I refer run rate in this year, one was partially lost which was the network component, and the majority of the remaining services we retained, but at lower margins. One is being disaggregated and subject to market competition and we hope to really retain some of that, but at lower margins.

And one contract has been split into the network component has been lost and some other services have been retained at lower margins. This is our largest contract of the network the subject to a multi-year complex migration of all the components and services of which is in progress and we’ll come out over the next 18 months.

So that it's a complex situation where decisions made between 2013 and 2016 and the actual physical movement of some of this can take years to complete. And these are effectively large bespoke contracts and the government has been moving and is moving very much to frameworks and purchasing of services and hence that the strengthening of the regional agenda getting our product and portfolio framework ready across the board, so that we can use the scale for distribution to drive that through, and that's effectively really sums up this position.

Gavin Patterson

Very good. We've got time for two more questions.

Gavin Patterson

Good morning John.

John Karidis

That's very kind. Good morning, thank you. I've got two quick ones. The first one is, I wonder what Simon what more Simon can say to those who are whispering that the dividends cover is actually quite tight over the next couple of years. I wonder as part of that whether I can first of all confirm that in physical 2018 you've got about GBP200 million of exceptional CapEx still there 100 ESN and 100 EE integration and that should actually full out in fiscal 2019, and also it would be nice to figure out although I know you'll be repurposed this for G.fast and FTTP would be nice to figure out what the run rate CapEx is for FTTC which is coming to an end I suspect by the end of this calendar year.

And then secondly at Christmas time, Marc kindly told us that mobile customers are taking to content and BT Sports, I asked them at the time whether this is anything more than a gimmick and therefore this is going to be, if it isn't a gimmick how important to consideration will be will that be for you Gavin and Simon when you next come to bid for full content going forward? Thank you.

Gavin Patterson

I think that's four questions. We'll let you off because there's some quick ones. Simon on dividend CapEx and FTTC run rate and Marc on content on mobile?

Simon Jonathan Lowth

So dealing with the three questions of the two CapEx ones, firstly you are correct that there is continuing ESN investment and EE integration investment in 2017-2018 and that those elements in investment plan clearly flow out as then we move into 2018 and 2019, so your understanding on that is correct.

Secondly on the FTTC, we have within as I mentioned earlier our CapEx, our outlook is based upon our existing investment plans that did see the NGA program - NGA-1 program obviously sort of ramping down, but it did include the first phases of the NGA-2 program in 2017-2018 and as I mentioned earlier you know we continue to drive that program and to look at delivering it at more productively. But that is based into our existing investment plans based on the outlook.

And then finally on the dividend clearly we reactorated our outlook for at least 10% growth in to EPS for this year and next this does take full account of the lower EBITDA and normalized free cash flow outlook for 2017-2018 and we see buffer built into our plans in order to underpin those dividend commitments .

Gavin Patterson

Very good. Content on mobile.

Marc Allera

Yeah, I mean a year ago the new EE teams set out with the belief that more for more - the more for more strategy would deliver revenue growth and more for more is about the belief that having the best network in the U.K. with 100% service and better experience for our customers along with great execution of our pricing discipline as well as content would turn around the revenue performance.

So you can see the results on the revenue performance; content isn't the only part of it, but it is an important component of it. Sport is one element and music with our partnership with Apple is another. So it's part of a package that is that is increasing consideration and helping our revenue performance turn around.

John Karidis

I’m trying to figure out whether you can bid more for content, because you feel confident that you can do freight some of that cost through mobile, that’s what I'm trying to pick it out?

Marc Allera

I think it's, yeah, I think it's early days, what is interesting I think is that people are using this service and several 100 thousand customers have signed up for it. We haven't really entered the charging period yet, because it was a - there was a free period at the beginning of the launch, but if you look at the usage stats, they clearly watching it, and I think it will be interesting to see how many we retain when they get charge for it, but it's clearly if you look to the U.S. the acquisition of AT&T and Time Warner that is driven fundamentally by content across mobile that is the sited is the reason for doing it. So I think it is a developing area. I think it strengthens our ability to bid, but I'm not going to go into the details of what that looks like.

John Karidis

Thank you.

Gavin Patterson

Last question please.

Gavin Patterson

Good morning Dhananjay.

Dhananjay Mirchandani

Yes, good morning. And I'm sorry that I can't end on a high note. But I am a bit surprised that you were not more circumspect about this strategic direction and more importantly the resulting complexity of the group unlike not only of Tuesday’s events, but what obviously seems to be weaker outlook for Global Services. And what more needs to happen for BT to review the structure of the group simplify it and refocus your energies on the U.K. and you know on what undeniably profitable and strong network centric businesses?

Gavin Patterson

Well, I think I was clear that when I said that we would - we're looking at how the GS business needs to develop from here. We believe there is a strong market for Global Services type relationships with multinationals. We've learned from the Italian experience, but it is isolated into one country. And if you take the Italian issue out of the business revenues are marginally up in the year ahead.

I think it's fair to say is Simon said that the demand and our expectations around growth in pipeline and not as strong as we expected. But ultimately this is a business that we do see potential in. We will look to see how we can improve the underlying cost structure. We'll look to see how we can make the propositions more replicable between customers too many of the contracts about spoke customer by customer and that adds unnecessary cost for customers and for us.

So there's a lot we can still do for it and if we can’t in a particular subsidiary if we can’t find a way of making them make a contribution over time then we will look to see whether or not they’re more valuable to somebody else. So don’t leave this call thinking that we are in some ways not looking very seriously into the future of GS we absolutely are.

Gavin Patterson

Very good. Well I’m, I just want to wrap up at that point, and just say first of all thank you. Joining us for a call twice in a week is a real privilege, I’m sure. But I want to say it has been a difficult few days there’s no question about that. The Italy situation is something we’ve taken very seriously, as I said at the beginning we as a management team were very angry about it, because we’ve been misled. But it’s under control. We’ve acted we put in new management and we will absolutely learn from it.

The issues around public sector and GS have also been things we’ve needed to look at this quarter and in many ways it’s unfortunate these two things have come together and we couldn’t give you the full story on Tuesday. But hopefully you’ve taken away from today, that 90% of our business is growing and strong and has got good underlying KPIs and we have a very strong market position in a clear strategy on it. And these three issues are things that we’ve got a clear understanding of and we know how we’re going to address.

So thank you for joining us and have a good day.

