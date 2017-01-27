Helmerich & Payne: All You Need To Know About Fiscal Q1 2017 Results

The main recurring theme this quarter is about the improving U.S. land market that's well under way, especially in the Permian.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) operates as a contract drilling company worldwide. It provides drilling rigs, equipment, personnel and camps on a contract basis to explore for and develop oil and gas from onshore areas and fixed platforms, tension-leg platforms, and spars in offshore areas.

HP Flex4; Source: HP.

Fleet Analysis

As per CFO Juan Pablo Tardio during the Q1 2017 fiscal conference call:

As of today our 350 available rigs in the U.S. land segment include approximately 140 rigs generating revenue and 210 idle rigs. Included in the 140 rigs generating revenue are 89 rigs under term contracts, 87 of which are generating revenue days. In addition, 51 rigs are currently active in the spot market for a total of 138 rigs generating revenue days in the second. Three, of the 138 rigs remain idle and on standby type day rates. Apparently those two rigs that are not generating revenue days include new build rigs that are waiting for the customer to be ready for delivery. Looking ahead to the second quarter of fiscal 2017, we expect a sequential increase and activity in the range of 30% to 35% in terms of revenue days. ... When we combine all three of our drilling segments and exclude rigs with early termination, we currently have an average of approximately 86 rigs under term contracts expected to be active in fiscal 2017, 51 in fiscal 2018 and 22 in fiscal 2019.

Details on Different Segments

HP's backlog level as of Sept. 30, 2016, was approximately $1.8 billion.

1. U.S. Land Rigs

Financial Snapshot:

Q1 2017 Q4 2016 Q3 2016 Q2 2016 Q1 2016 Q4 2015 Q3 2015 Q2 2015 Revenue $ million 263.64 238.35 285.03 349.28 420.39 494.62 718.46 890.05 Operating Income $ million (30.89) (69.74) 25.80 62.52 33.65 121.73 224.87 318.12 Rig margin per day $ 9,584 11,899 21,694 20,079 13,490 14,219 20,802 27,355 Rig Utilization 31% 25% 24% 31% 43% 47% 68% 89%

2. International Rigs

Financial Snapshot:

Q1 2017 Q4 2016 Q3 2016 Q2 2016 Q1 2016 Q4 2015 Q3 2015 Q2 2015 Revenue $ million 68.03 58.37 47.98 51.35 78.07 106.20 98.22 92.89 Operating Income $ million 0.83 (0.16) (4.99) (2.27) 69.78 16.67 6.39 12.21 Revenue days $ 1,157 1,372 1,274 1,307 1,608 1,887 1,842 2,080 Rig Utilization 33% 39% 37% 38% 45% 51% 52% 63%

3. Offshore Rigs (Platform Rigs)

Financial Snapshot:

Q1 2017 Q4 2016 Q3 2016 Q2 2016 Q1 2016 Q4 2015 Q3 2015 Q2 2015 Revenue $ million 33.81 31.90 30.49 34.33 52.28 55.67 62.63 69.47 Operating Income $ million 6.78 2.55 2.08 3.30 12.62 14.72 19.07 21.48 Revenue days $ 644 644 637 691 736 728 794 809 Rig Utilization 78% 78% 78% 84% 89% 89% 98% 98%

4. H&P - Fiscal Q4 2016

Financial Snapshot (8 Quarters):

Tardio announced that the capex for 2017 will be substantially increased from the previous estimate. During the preceding conference call, the company indicated 2017 capex of approximately $200 million:

Fiscal 2017 capex is estimated to be around $200 million, about 30% of which is expected to be related to maintenance capex and tubulars and the remainder mostly to upgrade of our existing fleet.

However, this number has been significantly raised to $350 million:

As a result of improved market conditions in the U.S. land market, our fiscal 2017 capex is now estimated to be around $350 million, about 30% of which is expected to be related to maintenance capex and tubulars and the remainder mostly to upgrades of our existing fleet.

Commentary

Helmerich & Payne's operating revenues were $358.59 million, up 8.1% quarter over quarter. Earnings per share were ($0.33), a net loss $35.63 million compared to a loss of $72.84 million the previous quarter. The U.S. land revenues represent 71.5% of the total revenues of the company (including other revenues).

The main recurring theme this quarter is about the improving U.S. land market, well under way. After examining the recent results, I am becoming increasingly confident that the U.S. land market will continue to improve rapidly. But I still don't completely share the optimism exhibited by HP's CEO just yet.

There have been signs of a slight bottoming out last quarter helped by solid oil prices, which have now stalled around $55 per barrel. That's in part because of the increase in U.S. production that might derail OPEC's effort to regulate production. The company has been able to reactivate a large number of FlexRigs since May, with the lion's share in the Permian and the rest in Oklahoma, Woodford, Eagle Ford, Haynesville, and the Bakken.

Let's look at the U.S. land in numbers. In the U.S. land segment, revenue days increased by approximately 23% compared to the prior quarter, resulting in an average of close to 106 rigs generating revenue days during the first fiscal quarter. Nevertheless, the average rig revenue per day declined slightly by approximately 2% to $23,891, while the average rig expense per day increased by about 13% to $15,064. This is not a positive, and I expect that the company will improve the situation next quarter.

The increase in the average however was further amplified by a larger than expected number of rigs that return to work during the last few months generating additional upfront startup expenses that were sold during the first fiscal quarter.

For the next quarter, the guidance is quite exciting. Tardio is indicating an increase in activity between 30% and 35% in terms of revenue days, with only a slight decrease in revenue per day:

Looking ahead to the second quarter of fiscal 2017, we expect a sequential increase and activity in the range of 30% to 35% in terms of revenue days. Excluding the impact of revenues corresponding to early terminated long-term contracts, we expect our average rig revenue per day to decline to approximately $22,400 primarily as a result of a higher proportion of rigs working in the spot market. The segment currently has term contract commitments in place for an average of approximately 86 rigs during the second fiscal quarter, 75 rigs during the remaining two quarters of fiscal 2017, 44 rigs during fiscal 2018 and 17 rigs during fiscal 2019.

For the offshore operations, revenues were flat this quarter. The company expects revenue days to decline by 10% due to the expiration of one platform rig rolling off contract in Q2 2017.

For the international land segment, the company experienced early termination of five rigs that were under long-term contracts. As the result of these five terminations, the company expects revenue days to fall by 38% in Q2 2017. The international land segment is definitely lagging the recovery seen in the U.S. land segment.

Conclusion

H&P is the perfect example of "buy on rumor, sell on news." I made sure to take some profits off the table a day before the Q1 2017 results were released. I still have a significant long-term position in HP. The stock was due for a correction no matter what, unless something "really exciting" was announced besides good numbers from the U.S. land segment. As always, these strong and stable companies that are profiting from U.S. shale are now extremely overbought, in my opinion, and in need of consolidation, especially if oil prices have stalled below $60 per barrel.

Technically, the rising wedge pattern was breached yesterday and the next support should be around $71. The rising wedge is a bearish pattern that begins wide at the bottom and contracts as prices move higher and the trading range narrows. Consequently, I am not surprised to see the stock going down now. The question is: Where is the next support? My guess is approximately $67 before the stock resumes a new bullish pattern. I recommend holding HP right now and accumulating again at support around $65-$68.

On a final note, Tardio reaffirmed that the company is committed to its dividend, which is another positive.

Given the strength of our balance sheet, we continue to be in great position to sustain regular dividend levels along with ample flexibility to take advantage of opportunities going forward.

Note: Don't forget to follow me on HP and other oil drillers. Thank you for your support.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.