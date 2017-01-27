McDonald's Stock Is Ignoring The Financials

I've been a bear on McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) for a long time. The stock barely made it through 2016 unscathed, and there doesn't seem to be any more magic tricks for 2017. The fast food giant has been working on revamping its business for a while now. In the process, we've seen a streamlined menu, all day breakfast, stock buybacks, and very recently a new take on the Big Mac. What has all of this lead to in terms of growing the business?

Sales may be up, but it hasn't helped revenues

On January 22nd, we got the company's fourth quarter results. Earnings beat expectations at $1.44 vs $1.41. Beneath the earnings beat, there's much left to be desired from MCD.

In Q4 sales grew 2.7%, with a 10% increase in diluted earnings per share. Revenues fell by 5% (ignoring currencies, 3%).

For 2016 as a whole, sales grew 3.8% with a 13% increase in earnings per share. Consolidated revenues fell 3%.

First let's touch on the improving earnings per share. While it is true that EPS outperformed expectations, this is mainly attributable to stock buybacks, rather than increases in net income. Consider that in the past five years, MCD has taken its share count from 1.04 billion in 2011, to 861.48 million in 2016. That's a roughly 17.16% decrease in diluted shares. Considering that net income for the quarter actually fell by 1%. I'd say that the lowered share count is the contributing factor in how MCD has produced a 10% increase in diluted earnings for Q4.

The other part that should stick out to everyone is that positive sales are not leading to a growing business. The $24.6 billion in total 2016 revenue is almost 12.5% lower than the 2013 high of $28.11 billion. This trend undermines any sales gains as they clearly aren't benefiting the business all that much.

Some weaknesses are forming in MCD's sales gains.

After six quarters, United States sales have finally slipped with a 1.3% decline across established locations. Collectively, RBC Capital Markets analyst David Palmer has clocked U.S. traffic at a 10% decline over four years. As the U.S. is the most profitable market for the company, this is a big red flag to me. Overseas expansion won't mean much if McDonald's loses its base here at home.

Gimmicks like all day breakfast aren't exactly revolutionary. While the novelty of buying an Egg McMuffin at four in the afternoon did give me quite a thrill, it's not something that I'm going to go back and do all the time. MCD might be more on the right track with different sized Big Mac's. Since sales are up but revenues are down, I'd say that's a pretty good indicator that customers aren't buying the expensive items. Dollar menu anyone? By attempting to make the bigger items like Big Mac's or quarter pounders more enticing; the company could potentially pull some buying in the right direction.

Long term, I don't see these gimmicks amounting to much. The novelty of a BIGGER Big Mac will fade just like all day breakfast. Shareholders have a big problem on their hands. Where does the next source of growth come from? Right now MCD is working its way into touch screens and mobile ordering for their restaurants. Give me a break. Who's going to bother ordering McDonald's on their phone?

All this move would do is decrease the size of staff and therefore payroll. This would benefit net income, but I don't see how it will increase sales. Touch screen automated ordering will simply allow the company to make more with the sales it already has. Don't get me wrong, that's a good thing in terms of net income, but it does nothing to expand MCD's business.

Stock Performance

For all the touting of sales increases under CEO Steve Easterbrook, McDonald's stock was almost unchanged for the year. Without the market rally after the election, I would contend the stock would have finished the year around $100. There's nothing here but the 3% dividend. Not that I'm in any way implying negative things about a 3% dividend.

(nasdaq.com)

The stock price itself isn't very attractive at this point in time. Trading at a Price/Earnings of 22, it's not exactly a cheap buy. McDonald's has put a lot of cash into buying stock at these levels. From December 2015, to last September, the company burned off $5 billion of cash from the balance sheet. It has also increased long term debt levels by 44% in that same time frame. All of this spending may very well have pleased shareholders up to this point but in the long haul, this money would definitely have been better spent in the pursuit of improving the businesses edge on its competition.

2017 doesn't thrill me

In a bid to be leaner, and gain strategic partners, McDonald's is selling its Chinese operations. State owned conglomerate "Citic", and the private equity Carlyle Group are buying out 80% of the business for $2.05 billion. This will certainly add a nice cash infusion to the company. The deal will also provide a partner that knows the market; but I am concerned MCD only having a 20% stake will drastically dampen the potential return from the Chinese market. This in turn lessens the total revenue growth available to shareholders.

Not only is the industry very competitive with Wendy's (NYSE:WEN), Burger King, Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX), and Chipotle (NYSE:CMG) among many others, but the industry itself is in decline. It's being outdone by the simplest of things; the kitchen at home. Home food prices have declined by more than 1.5% in July 2016 (year over year). Restaurant or "out of home" food prices rose almost 2.8% (year over year) that same month. Because of this, more consumers will eat at home versus going out. If you're cooking for a family, burgers at home are cheaper than at McDonald's.

I remain bearish on the stock as I do not see anything happening that is growing MCD's business. Right now, a lot of maneuvering is being done to show investors returns, with an absence of actual business growth.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.