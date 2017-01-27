Market Volatility Bulletin: How To Efficiently Exit A Trade

Yesterday the S&P 500 poked around, trying for 2300. I don't believe it ever quite touched. Market moves were very low, which at least in the first hour of today's trade has more or less continued.

Source: CNBC 10:31AM EST

The VIX is still trading below an eleven-handle. Markets are sanguine by almost any measure. A quick view on VIX term structure from VIXCentral:

Article Shout-out

We hope to tie today's featured article (written yesterday by the prolific Elazar Advisors, LLC) with our conclusions for readers (both of VIX products and for those following our ES trade). The article was called "You Have to Respect a Stock Market Breakout". We recommend you read it, particularly if you are bearish on the stock market (we are) or "need the VIX to rise" (we do not).

Elazar posts a quick graphic to see how we've broken out of a couple trading ranges starting back in mid August:

Elazar goes on to shows that unlike last year's Fed rate hike, stocks are rising alongside rates:

The SA contributor makes the case that the economy is improving, and that we essentially will be able to grow out of our high equity multiples. We interpret his thoughts as being more that the S&P has worked off its congestion, and has once again emerged the conqueror. As such, this is a longer term call on his part that suggests we are no longer quite as overbought, and that we may have more grinding higher ahead of us now that we've cut through the two consolidation phases.

Certainly there is always room for disagreement in any market, but we thought it was a worthwhile viewpoint for readers to consider.

Thoughts for Volatility Traders

It's easy for strategies that feature strong contango to get traders down. We have said (and will go on saying) that from our perspective, we do think that it makes sense for those who are short the VIX with products such as XIV to book some of their gains, albeit perhaps gradually.

But for those holding on, waiting for market volatility to charge up: there is nothing to say it cannot happen; it just might take meaningfully longer than you think. If you are new to these long-volatility products (for example VXX), let us recommend that you select your product carefully, and that you creep in very slowly.

Eli Mintz of VixCentral has a Twitter Account that states:

Are contango losses forever? So it would seem in today's volatility regime. While we don't quite agree (I don't think he does either!), we think he's basically right.

Elazar is claiming that Treasury yields are rising, and alongside them the market. We'll have more to say about this in future posts: namely, how sustainable we believe that relationship is. There are implications both for VIX longs and for those who trade options or have a tactical portfolio to manage.

But at 11.44% contango as of yesterday's close for 1-2 month forward contracts (second month 11% higher than first), we think any long volatility plays should be made a little farther back on the curve, which can be more forgiving.

Tracking the Trade*(please read disclosures):

As we write this at market open, the S&P 500 sits essentially unchanged from yesterday's close. One would imagine that they're going to try for 2300. If we fail, we anticipate several attempts before ultimately taking it. In our minds, we'd just assume get it over with!

Today we give consideration to unwinding our hedging collar that we put on for simulation purposes last week. Yesterday we examined the unwind from the perspective of someone who doesn't want to let go of their underlying holding (for tax purposes, sentimental reasons, etc).

In today's unwind lesson, we'll take the view of someone who has no particular attachment to the underlying holding. Perhaps you only own the stock as a short term play; or you own the stock at a loss; or you own mutual funds and ETFs and so this option was more of a proxy hedge rather than a direct hedge. In that case, unwinding is a little easier, though not immediately intuitive.

What is it that we are unwinding?

To review, we mentioned last week that investors or traders who felt that the market was overbought at around S&P 2270 could tone down their stock positions by trading an options collar as an alternative to just selling down their stock. We demonstrated the concept by making the following sim trade:

Selling a near-dated call (one week to one month)

and

Buying a further out-of-the-money put spread (two weeks to two months)

We highlighted this strategy by proposing a trade of selling the Jan27 2275 call on the ES, paired with buying a Feb10 2195-2235 put spread.

Below was the opening bid-ask on the position, initiated in sim last Tuesday:

The negative pricing you see above signifies that this is a credit spread - in other words you get paid to initiate this spread. More simply, the Jan 27 call we sold was worth a little more than the Feb 10 put spread that we bought.

For those who do not know, a "Put spread" - ("ps") - is a trade where one fixes an options expiration date (in this case close of market, Feb 10), buys a put at one strike and sells another put at a different strike. For puts, the higher strike will always be the more valuable. Therefore, if you buy the low strike and sell the high strike, you have sold a put spread; in this case we are buying the high strike: we bought the ps.

With the ES at 2294.50 as we write this, the spread trades for -$19.00, shown below:

"Wait - not so fast! You posted the wrong spread with the wrong price! It's not even a credit spread: this isn't what you originally traded!"

This is the collar we traded last week! We just need to add one small step to close: buying an ES futures.

Now, this is an ES options spread, and so we're about to unwind the spread with the help of an ES futures. If you wanted to unwind this trade for some other position, you'd use whatever the underlying holding is. As an example, if you had sold a very similar collar against a holding of GE stock, then what we are about to do with ES, you should do with GE stock.

"Calls are puts and puts are calls"

Remember that in this sim trade from last week, we sold a Jan27 2275 call option, and bought a Feb 23 2195-2235 put spread.

All options, call or put, are basically a big basket of sensitivity to various factors. For example:

"How does the call price change if the underlying goes down a point?"

"How does the put price change if all else is held constant and another day passes?"

"How does the call price change if implied volatility picks up?"

And so on and so forth. Sure it takes some learning: we believe that not only is this subject matter fascinating, but can also be quite profitable and can afford investors a rich new view of the world.

We'll detail this in future pieces, but if we take aside differences in market liquidity, we can use put-call parity to buy our call more efficiently than going into the options market and buying back that illiquid, wide bid-ask call.

Source: The Options Guide

We understand that for many people this is starting to look more complicated than they'd like. And at first, it is complicated. But with a little effort you get the hang of it and it can be quite worthwhile.

We highlighted this same problem (with a different solution) yesterday: the call that we sold is now highly illiquid and therefore not something we want to buy back. Here's a live shot from IB.

Source: Interactive Brokers

Granted, we're writing this before market open, and it's likely the call's liquidity will somewhat improve. But look at it now: it doesn't even have an ask! The call's "bid", if you could call it that, is off fair value by about $16!

…on the other hand, look at the Jan27 2275 put option. $.20 bid, $.25ask. No problem to get done.

Put-call parity (formula shown above) says that we can create a synthetic call simply by trading the put with the same strike and expiration, and then buying or selling the underlying (in this case buying an ES). So rather than buying the call, I can buy the super-liquid put and just buy ES.

Don't believe me? Take a look at the payoff graphs side by side.

The payoffs are identical, because the exposures are identical.

Unlike other economic ideas, put-call parity is not just some interesting theoretical construct about what "should" happen: it is a no-arbitrage argument from finance that must hold all the time; otherwise there is a riskless free lunch just sitting on the table waiting to be picked up by whomever spots it first.

So, to unwind this trade, sell the spread above for $.50, and then buy (or long) one ES futures contract. The collar is off, and as such your upside (and downside) are once again unbounded.

"How is this a loss then?"

The overall collar is still a loss because the call you sold will exercise at a price of 2275. In fact, the put you just bought ensures that. If the ES falls today below 2275, the put you just bought dumps you out at 2275. On the other hand, if the ES stays above 2275, the owner of the call you sold will exercise and buy ES from you at 2275.

Either way, you're going to sell an ES contract at 2275 at today's close.

But you just bought an ES contract for 2294.50. There's a $19.50 guaranteed loss, offset by the $.50 net sale of the spread we showed above: $19 net cost at exit (more on this below).

Wrap-up and closing thoughts on this trade

Investors frequently give a lot of thought to strategy: "What should I do?" One area that we believe investors could learn from traders is by giving more thought to tactics: "What's the most appropriate way to execute my strategy?".

Last week, we took the perspective (which was our own) that the S&P was overbought. We walked traders through using a collar as a hedge instead of just selling some of their stocks.

We simulated the trade at a credit sale of $1.50, with the S&P at 2264.50. We just unwound the position, with the S&P 30 points higher, at a net cost of $19. The overall trade profile looks like this:

Without the adjustment trade we mentioned in Wednesday's bulletin, the collar hedge lost $17.50 per contract. This is a loss in absolute terms. It compares favorably against the alternative of having sold down one's stock position, as this decision would have a cost of $30. For the range we're in, the collar had less risk - and less potential reward - than simply selling some of one's position.

We've shown this graphic several times over the last few days, but this is how the collar compares visually against an outright sale:

Source: Interactive Brokers

The trade adjustment that we mentioned would take the losses down $5.00-$7.50, depending on whether you did it two or three times.

Total losses at that point of $10 compare quite favorably against the baseline alternative of just selling shares (at a "lost gain" of $30).

"So what do I do now?"

We've analyzed the exit to this hedge from the standpoint of mechanics: how do you get out.

What you do now depends largely on your current view: back to strategy and tactics.

Maybe you agree with the article from Elazar: we've broken through congestion and you've changed your opinion on the market. Then move on to something else; or do nothing at all for awhile: that's ok too!

On the other hand, perhaps you find the market to be even more "priced to perfection", overbought, etc. Well at that point, maybe you just allow the call option you sold to take you out of the market at 2275 and consider what's next. Remember, you're never going to get in at the exact bottom or out at the exact top. That's not what's important in investing, and it's even less important in trading.

We believe that fluid mechanics (in this case exiting your collar efficiently) allows you to freshen up your thought patterns and move onto whatever else you want to do in your investing life. We reviewed what makes for a bad trade at the end of yesterday's post: you should check it out.

That's it! We watched this trade play out. We considered an optional adjustment. We analyzed some of the collar's sensitivity exposures (it's "Greeks"). We saw a tie in between the options exposure and the VIX here. We learned about "earning theta", or profiting from the passage of time.

We created an outlook ("market is overbought: tone down position") and formulated one of several effective ways to do this.

Hopefully by continuing to read, you will learn some of the ideas behind the strategies, tactics, and mechanics. We hope you come to view these bulletins as a valuable resource that advances the way you understand markets.

What do you think?

As our ongoing parting note, our goal in writing here is never to get you to agree with us on strategy (in this particular case: market is overbought, reduce exposure). In fact, we love to hear comments from people with different views! Our goal is definitely not to suggest that you ought to put on these specific trades (please read our profile). The goal is to walk readers who wish to expanding their current set of tools through some ideas for trades that could potentially match their own market outlook. Please follow us to track this trade and commentary, and thank you for reading!

