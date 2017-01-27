Penn West: Price Target Too Low

Price targets for PWE from the analyst community are currently too moderate, as PWE can easily take out $2.30 by the end of the year.

Penn West Petroleum (NYSE:PWE) is one of the better small-cap E&P stories when it comes to finding leveraged, non-decaying bets on crude oil. This is a company that has absolutely learned how to turn around, spend effectively, and conserve every last cash flow that comes into its account. With that being said, I think this is a stock that can have a sizable return in 2017, and while it comes with its fair share of risk, it's a very straight forward company in a sense that its primary product is crude oil and maintains a strong trading correlation to crude futures. The price targets on the stock by the analyst community are currently too low, especially in light of past performance and the internal developments this company has made to optimize their operation.

Source: Penn West

Performance Indicates $2 Is Close

Right now, we're seeing PWE pull just off of the $1.80 support level on what is potentially a final run towards $2. This is a long-time coming and patient shareholders for well over a year now will be pleased to see this milestone be hit. The stock is up about 5.6% to start the year, which, if that tone is sustained, the annualized return is north of 60%. That's quite the sizable return.

Source: Bloomberg

If the stock doesn't take out $2 in the next couple of weeks, I'd expect it to go into a trading range between $1.80 and $1.90. However, it's highly dependent on the pricing developments of crude oil, which I will mention later on in this article. Of key interest is that the RSI is showing relatively flat momentum in the stock, which largely tells me that it's going to be difficult, in the very short-term, for the stock to start taking out higher resistance levels, as the trend of momentum is down after the first trading week of the year.

Review Of Operations

Given that it is the beginning of the year, it's appropriate to gain a general traction of where this company is sitting and what the potential trend(s) might be for the next twelve months. The picture below is slightly inaccurate in the sense that these represent the entire bond principals gross. They are not net of the reductions the company has made over the LTM. However, they serve as a benchmark as to when debt has to be paid. As of the most recent investor presentation, the company has $480 million in debt, a market cap of close to $1.2 billion, and an EV now close to $1.7 billion. If the debt reduction activities that occurred over the past year had not been present, then this company would likely be an absolute cash flow mess right now.

Source: Bloomberg

A goal of this company, which I applaud, is the further reduction they're planning on taking this year from 2.1x debt/OCF to 1.8x debt/OCF. While a 30bp retraction on any multiple seems small, the net effect will open up a significant amount of cash flow for the company and give them more breathing room, something that has been difficult to obtain since the downturn began.

Of an interesting note is the analyst community's still poor opinion of this stock. Take a look below at the varied ratings. Right now, 57% of analysts believe the stock is a hold, which I would agree with as I don't believe there's any massive underlying value or significant catalysts that would warrant it to be a buy (rather, in a different regard, the outperform rating is much more appropriate). Additionally, 21.4% of analysts have a sell on it, notably Credit Suisse, with a reiteration of that rating just three weeks ago.

Source: Bloomberg

I will say that the average price target is quite low. At just $2.09, that represents NTM upside of 11.2%. Now, if you've been a PWE over the last year, you'll know that the LTM return is 173.2%, making that upside of 11.2% basically negligible. I'm more in the camp of the $2.30 PT from Raymond James and the $2.26 PT from Barclays than I am the $2.09 consensus. Especially considering that the short interest is just 1.54%, it's not like there are shorts lining up taking on high costs to be negative on the name.

Is It A Catch 22?

Right now, American crude oil inventories are an overhang on the global crude market. It is my belief that this is why crude can't breach $55 on the WTI. While high inventories are not a new story, the trend that began in Q4 2016 and continuing through today is new. After nearly half a year of inventory retractions, we've seen inventories build back up. That offsets production cuts that E&Ps have made and that offsets the progress made in other parts of the world.

Source: Bloomberg

The most notable production cut, naturally, is the agreement between OPEC and non-OPEC nations. This cut, as you can see below, has led to a material retraction in crude production, which has helped support crude oil prices above $50/barrel on the WTI. Now, think about how much higher that could be if American inventories were also falling? These two macro factors are butting heads and until one gives way, crude oil is going to be range bound or only see a small amount of gains, and Penn West will likely be fluctuating around the $2 level.

Source: Bloomberg

Conclusion

All things considered, at the end of the day, Penn West is a leveraged bet on crude oil and its return potential is massively outperforming capital gains given its debt and small-cap nature. While I expect the company to go on an uptrend through 2017, gains will be limited unless factors relating to crude oil start to become more favorable, notably American inventories must retract.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in PWE over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.