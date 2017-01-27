Coca-Cola: What If Gary Taubes Is Right About Sugar?

The vast majority of Coca-Cola's revenue is generated from sugary drinks and juices. This is a major long term threat for Coca-Cola and it makes investing in its shares problematic.

As Mr. Taubes illustrates using CDC data, over the past fifty years, obesity rates tripled and Type 2 diabetes is up sevenfold. Mr. Taubes attributes this to excessive sugar consumption.

Like most Americans, I have more than an hour commute to work and with two young children currently in daycare, my commute can be upwards of 1.5 hours, depending on traffic patterns. The only positive byproduct of this lengthy commute is that I get to spend more time listening to podcasts, when we aren't listening to Raffi or other fun kids songs. A few weeks ago, I listened to Tom Ashbrook's On Point interview with author, Gary Taubes, where he discussed his new book The Case Against Sugar. Despite Mr. Taubes monotone and unenthusiastic personality, this is a must listen to interview, and if you are long shares of Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) you might want to rush out and buy the book.

Given my limited bandwidth with work and my enthusiasm for finding great stocks, writing this up was on my to do list, but it kept getting pushed down on my list. Since our 13 month old had trouble sleeping at 3am this morning, I am writing this piece at 4am, which is about one hour earlier than usual for me.

Anyway, Mr. Taubes, makes some great arguments and makes a compelling case why sugar is a major health risk. Incidentally, yesterday, New York Times writer, David Bornstein, wrote an Op-ed piece: If Sugar Is Harmless, Prove It, where is shared parts of his interview with Mr. Taubes. Therefore, now that the book has been out for a month, I knew I had to alter the Seeking Alpha readership of the risks this new science poses to Coca-Cola and PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP). Given Pepsi owns Frito Lays, I am going to focus my attention on Coca-Cola.

Essentially, Mr. Taubes persuasively argues using Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (NASDAQ:CDC) data that obesity and Type 2 diabetes rates have risen and are now afflicting an alarmingly high number of individuals.

Here is an excerpt from David Bornstein article, cited above, where Gary describes insulin resistance.

Again if you are long shares of Coca-Cola or PepsiCo, it is well worth your time to, at a bare minimum, listen to the On Point interview and/or read Mr. Bornstein short NYT piece. In terms of immediate risks to Coke and Pepsi, California is working aggressively to put warning labels on sugary drinks. They won't be the only state to try.

Moreover, the U.S. government is running massive deficits and as nation we spent 17.8% of our GDP on healthcare in 2015.

It is hard to precisely pinpoint the healthcare costs associated with diabetes, but American Diabetes Association estimates the direct and indirect costs were $245 billion in 2012.

This isn't rocket science folks, as a country, we have a major health problem and with 39 grams of sugar in one 12 ounce can of Coca-Cola, big soda faces a major threat as awareness and public action grows.

If we look at Coca-Cola "billion dollar brands" most of them are sugary drinks, including juices.

Source: Coca-Cola

The other major headwind facing Coca-Cola is that people are drinking less soda. See the Forbes excerpt below. I don't think I have had a soda in more than five years. We pretty much only drink water, seltzer, tea, and beer. It seems like other Americans are catching on that soda is not good for you in any way shape or form.

Despite Coca-Cola's 3.4% dividend, Wall Street consensus estimates are not calling for much earnings growth. So shares are trading at 21X this year's estimates.

Source: Yahoo Finance

Incidentally, after more than 17 years, Warren Buffett's son announced in early December 2016 that he is stepping down from the Coca-Cola board. Berkshire Hathaway famously owns 400 million shares of Coca-Cola.

Financial Implications

Coca-Cola's revenues and operating income have stagnated for years.

Despite cutting costs, cash flow from operations has stagnated.

Increased awareness to the dangerous of over sugar consumption, at least in the U.S., which accounted for 28.5% of Coke's sales can't help.

Operating margins are declined despite cost cutting measures.

Case unit volumes continue to be lackluster. Per Coke's FY15 10-K, system wide, they sold 29.2 billion in 2015, 28.6 billion in 2014, and 28.2 billion in 2013.

Takeaway

I would argue Gary Taubes new book is groundbreaking and he makes a compelling case that high sugar consumption is correlated to increased occurrences of obesity and diabetes. Mr. Taubes has the benefit of science to backup his viewpoints, which will be used to fight big soda's powerful lobby. Mr. Taubes views are still hiding in the undercurrents of our collective awareness, so this is noteworthy for investors. Again, given the staggering costs associates with diabetes and our out of control health care spending, "big soda" may become enemy number one. This sentiment could have negative implications for Coca-Cola and PepsiCo's financial performance.

If you look at Coca-Cola's financial performance on an annual basis, revenues, margins, and unit volumes are lackluster. With 39 grams of sugar in a 12 ounce can of Coke, Mr. Taubes research indicates that these are much more than empty calories. This book has only been in publication for one month and its implications could be impactful. Given the big operating leverage and how Coke's financial statements move, a 1% or 2% negative impact to volumes will have a big negative effect on revenue and net income. Consensus FY17 estimates are calling for 3.6% earnings growth. I am not sure they Coke can hit these estimates given lackluster growth and it is crystal clear that consumers are move away from soda and diet soda. With the 10YR U.S. treasury now above 2.52%, I am not excited about Coke's 3.4% dividend yield, as this isn't nearly attractive enough to compensate investors for the risks. Perhaps this is why Coca-Cola has dramatically lagged the Dow's performance last year and over the last five years.

Source: Google Finance

