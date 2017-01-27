Pros Are Selling The U.S. And Buying South America

No dipping his toes in the water with Canadian or Norwegian bonds but big positions in Peru, Mexico, Malaysia and India.

To find out how to build an income producing portfolio in a low-return world, I examined portfolios of super investors in the income space.

To better understand how to build an income producing portfolio, I researched portfolios by super investors who actually run these. The Templeton Global Income (NYSE:GIM) fund is the only closed-end fund Morningstar put a gold star analyst rating on. I looked specifically at closed-end funds for great investing ideas because, insulated from redemptions, the managers have more freedom. We want to observe the best practices of great managers operating without constraints. The biggest advantage individual investors have on the pro's is operating without shackles.

To Hasenstab, the future looks clear: Treasuries will fall as inflation picks up, the dollar will rally, and a handful of emerging markets-including Mexico, Brazil, and Indonesia-represent once-in-a-generation opportunities. Bloomberg

We see this vision reflected in the geographical distribution of the fund's holdings, portfolio here, with Indonesia and Mexico overweight. Hastenstab has been in South Korea for years and continues to heavily overweight the country. Apparently unfazed by the frequent grandstanding of its Northern neighbor:

Source: Morningstar

Given his commentary to Bloomberg I expected Brazil to get a larger weight but perhaps it is still being built up. Hasenstab is clearly much more adventurous compared to Gross and Stahl but Gundlach shares his interest in the emerging market bonds.

As far as exposure to duration risk through bond maturities go, these four investors think along the same lines with some minor differences:

Source: Morningstar

Just like his competitors Hasenstab doesn't stay close to the benchmark but runs a portfolio with a barbell profile that strongly favors bonds of 1-5 years, fades the middle and bets big on bonds over 30 years again. The bonds over 30 years represent the high risk, high reward portion of the barbell but in most cases these investors have chosen to embrace other risks than duration, like liquidity risk, credit risk and volatility.

There seems to be some consensus where they prefer to get their return by venturing into South American bonds over loading up on domestic bonds with a longer maturity like those in the iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) and the Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND). Gundlach does it by buying bonds of Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) and the like while Hasenstab sticks to sovereign debt.

I suspect one of the reasons they don't care much for the benchmark or ETF's that track them is because these are weighted based on issuance. That means the more indebted a nation, the greater its representation in the index. A recipe for great returns as the heavily indebted tend to pay higher rates, but a strategy that hurts when there are defaults.

Hasenstab's portfolio is one of the lowest yielding in the closed-end world bond universe around 4%. Part of the explanation is that he doesn't use leverage, quite the contrast to Bill Gross, but I believe he's also holding excess reserves in short maturity bonds for the environment to get better. Much like Stahl is doing.

Portfolio themes:

Reduce duration risk to near zero.

Don't build your portfolio like an index blueprint.

Accept a low income if that's reality.

Emerging market debt like that of Mexico, Brazil, and Indonesia is a once in a generation opportunity.

I run "The Black Swan Portfolio" on Seeking Alpha's Marketplace to help readers find unique ideas and prepare their portfolios for risks like the ones mentioned above. It is always important to prepare for what could go wrong. If you'd like to check it out, please click this link to sign up, otherwise, please click follow at the top of this article to get my free Seeking Alpha articles first.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GIM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.