Trump Overshoot On Borrowed Time

Where the Trump overshoot ends is anyone’s guess, but credit spreads will likely be a key tell going forward for when an inevitable correction occurs.

I suspect we are in the midst of an overshoot, and maintain that hope over Trump as this reflationary savior for the economy is likely overhyped.

The euphoria going on in markets now is pretty incredible when you consider just how negative sentiment was on the possibility of a Trump win.

"The two most powerful warriors are patience and time." - Leo Tolstoy

Trump rally! Trump rally! It's a new bull market! The euphoria going on in markets now is pretty incredible when you consider just how negative sentiment was on the possibility of a Trump win. Lost in all of the excitement is the feeling that equities can actually become more volatile the deeper we are in Trump's presidential term. Being the leader of the free world is about far more than running the country like a business. Yet, seemingly that is the only thing that matters for risk assets.

A lot has happened beneath the surface, as normalization of risk-on/off behavior has taken center stage. We finally have an uptrend in equities which is consistent with rising inflation expectations (NYSEARCA:TIP). The last time this happened was in 2009.

Rising inflation expectations have been a big reason for the break in the hunt for yield behavior that dominated the investment environment for a number of years. This in turn distorted historically proven leading indicators of volatility like Utilities and Treasuries (click here for our award winning papers on this). The market has been driven higher, finally, by the right "stuff" as high beta and cyclicals (NYSEARCA:SPHB) have outperformed.

I suspect we are in the midst of an overshoot, and maintain that hope over Trump as this reflationary savior for the economy is likely overhyped. Interestingly, as much as there is this feeling that Trump only benefits US markets, global markets (particularly emerging markets) have been stronger than the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) in 2017. Markets have a funny way of doing precisely the opposite of what the majority of investors believe through the narrative of the moment.

Where the Trump overshoot ends is anyone's guess, but credit spreads will likely be a key tell going forward for when an inevitable correction occurs. Remember that the time to fear credit spread widening is when spreads are nearing their narrowest. Pretty sure we are pretty darn close to a point where risk is actually pretty damn high given where Junk Debt (NYSEARCA:JNK) is relative to Treasuries (NYSEARCA:IEF).

Of course, the trend is your friend until it ends (funny how no one tells you when the trend ends until long after it's actually ended). The bias near-term remains on the upside, but I believe markets are on borrowed time and a more normal correction occurs whereby stocks fall for more than just a few weeks and don't V back right away. If I'm right, the love affair with passive investment vehicles probably begins to get a bit bitter.

Bears - patience will be rewarded some day. That day is getting closer.

